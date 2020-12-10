Lagos to prioritize employment, food security and youth empowerment in 2021 budget

The Lagos State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Sam Egube, has disclosed that the Lagos State Government would prioritize employment generation, food security and youth empowerment in the 2021 budget.

Mr. Sam Egube made this disclosure while addressing the members of the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) of the National Economic Council (NEC) about some projects of the State Government.

The Commissioner who received members of the IMC today explained that the Sanwo-Olu led administration is committed to consolidating the gains of democracy, as well as the Federal Government’s efforts in this space, by making employment generation, food security, and youth empowerment key priorities in the 2021 budget.

He, however, revealed that the new year would witness the commissioning of completed projects and the development of new infrastructure.

The Chief Resilience Officer of Lagos State, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, who coordinated the visit, expressed delight that various projects of the State Government monitored by the IMC were either completed or at various stages of completion, noting that the projects would add value to the quality of lives of Lagosians.

According to him, the inspected projects cover major thematic areas adopted by the State, in line with the 71-Point Resolution of the National Economic Council, and will stimulate a greater and integrated economic development.

What they are saying

Giving details on some ongoing projects of the present administration, the Commissioner said:

“The Blue and Red Line Rail projects are part of the transport sector reforms embarked upon towards achieving a multimodal transport system that would meet the needs of a teeming population in an emerging Smart City of Lagos. Lagos State Government will be adopting geospatial data system to enhance quality governance and interaction in a practical way with stakeholders in all sectors. This platform would help to provide adequate information in the area of business development, health, agriculture, food security, education and transportation, among other services.”

In his response, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, who led the delegation to the State said:

“I commend Lagos State Government for embarking on people-oriented projects, noting that various development projects showcased will bring democracy dividends to the grassroots. The Federal Government is developing an app to monitor projects in order to bridge the trust gap between government and citizens, while a National Development Plan involving all States of the Federation and Local Governments will be rolled out in due course.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that Lagos State Government would be receiving the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) of the National Economic Council (NEC) this week, for a two-day working visit, from Tuesday, December 8 to Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

According to the news report, the Implementation Monitoring Committee (IMC) of the National Economic Council (NEC), led by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, would monitor and evaluate major projects of the State government.

The inspection visit was aimed at monitoring ongoing projects in the State as part of the 2016 71-Point Resolution of the National Economic Council Strategy for States’ Economic Growth. The Minister commended the ‘Eko 360’ data warehousing and analytical platform, which covers the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda.

The IMC visited the Lagos Revenue House, Ikeja Bus Terminal, and Oba Ogunji section of the Pen-Cinema Bridge, expressed satisfaction with the progress made and urged other State Governments to emulate Lagos in terms of people-oriented projects.

The flyover has been billed for commissioning before the end of this year.