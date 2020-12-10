Funds Management
PTAD suspends walk-in verification of pensioners
The Management of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has announced the suspension of walk-in verification of pensioners at its headquarters and state liaison offices with effect from December 15, 2020 till January 19, 2021, for all pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).
According to the notice on the directorate’s official Facebook page and Twitter handle, “The suspension will affect pensioners under the Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD), the Police Pensions Department (PPD) and the Customs, Immigration, Prisons Pension Department (CIPPD), and Parastatal Pension Department (PaPD).”
However, no reason was given for the suspension but the agency assured all pensioners that have requested for walk-in verification, that they will be contacted and scheduled for the exercise.
Pensioners with urgent complaints are urged to send in their complaints to [email protected], [email protected] or upload their complaints on PTAD website complaint link on www.ptad.gov.ng, as may be convenient to them.
What you should know
- Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) is responsible for the pension administration of the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).
- PTAD was established to address the numerous pensioners’ complaints that bother on issues such as non-payment of monthly pension, short payment of pension and gratuity, removal of name on pension payment voucher, non-payment of harmonized pension arrears, irregular payment of federal pensions and non-receipt of pension after retirement, etc.
- PTAD took over the functions of the various Pension Departments of the Public Service (i.e. the Civil Service Pension Department, the Police Pension Office and the Customs, Immigration and Prisons Pension Office (CIPPO), etc) and is responsible for payment to existing retirees of the Federal Government that retired up to June, 2007, and thus exempted from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).
- PTAD shall cease to exist after the demise of the last pensioner entitled to pension under the Defined Benefit Scheme of the Public Service of the Federation.
Total recovered funds since inception sum to N17.73bn – Pencom Report
N17.732 billion has so far been recovered from employers by PENCOM, since the inception of the scheme.
The third quarter (Q3) 2020 report of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) indicates that the cumulative recovered fund from employers, from the inception of the scheme, sums up to N17.73 billion.
The sum is made up of principal contributions of N9.05 billion and penalty charge of N8.69 billion.
Highlights of the report
- As at the end of FY2019, the sum of N16.85billion was already accumulated from inception.
- In Q1 2020, N404.26 million was recovered from 35 employers, made up of principal contributions of N180.19 million and penalty charge of N224.07 million.
- In Q2 2020, N261.33 million was recovered from 16 employers, made up of principal contributions of N152.79 million and penalty charge of N108.54million.
- In Q3 2020, N213.07 million was recovered from 13 employers, made up of principal contributions of N156.53 million and penalty charge of N56.54 million.
- Year to date, N878.66 million was recovered from 64 employers, made up of principal contributions of N489.51 million and penalty charge of N389.15 million.
- The year to date penalty charge represents 44% of the recovered sum for the year, and the cumulative penalty charge since inception represents 49% of the cumulative recovered sum.
What you should know
- Section 11 (5) (b) of the Pension Reform Act (PRA 2004) provides that, the employer within 7 days from the day the employee is paid his/her salary, should remit an amount made up of the employee’s and employer’s pension contributions to the preferred Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) of the employee.
- Any employer who fails to remit the specified contributions within the time frame prescribed shall, in addition to making the remittance already due, be liable to a penalty charge to be stipulated by PenCom, provided that the penalty is not less than 2% of the total contributions that remains unpaid for each month the default subsists.
- The Commission assigns the defaulting employers to each agent, for the recovery of the outstanding pension contributions including the interest penalty.
- PenCom could institute legal action against recalcitrant employers that fail to remit all the outstanding pension contributions with the interest penalty to employees RSAs.
Pension RSA Holders withdrew N14.97bn for job losses in 2020 – PenCom report
A total of N14.97bn was withdrawn by the RSA holders who were under the age of 50 years in 9 months in 2020.
The National Pension Commission has released its third quarter report of the year, which shows that the sum of N8.1billion was paid to 13,569 RSA holders.
- The 13,569 RSA holders (made up of Private – 12,740 RSA holders, FG – 324 RSA holders, State – 505 RSA holders), were under the age of 50 years and disengaged from work, but unable to secure another job within four months of disengagement.
- In Q1 2020, N4.31billion was paid to 8,221 RSA holders made up of Private – 7,403 RSA holders, FGN – 143 RSA holders, and State – 675 RSA holders.
- In Q2 2020, N2.56billion was paid to 4,668 RSA holders; Private – 4,263 RSA holders, FGN – 144 RSA holders, and 144 – State RSA holders.
- Cumulatively, between Q1 and Q3 2020, N14.97billion was paid to 26,458 RSA holders, made up of 24,406 Private RSA holders, FGN – 611 RSA holders, and State – 1441 RSA Holders. This amount represents +11.2% of N13.46bn paid to the 28,268 RSA holders from Q1 to Q3 2019, made up of Private – 25,297 RSA holders, FGN – 529 RSA holders and State -2,442 RSA holders.
What you should know
- The Pension Reform Act 2014 allows RSA holders who are under the age of 50 years and are disengaged from work, but unable to secure another job within four months of disengagement to access to 25% of their retirement savings balances.
- The Covid-19 pandemic seriously challenged the entire economy and quite a number of workers lost their jobs in the process.
- More people accessed this window in 2019 (i.e. 28,268 RSA holders) than in 2020 (26,458 RSA holders), though the amount withdrawn in 2020 (N14.97billion) is higher than the 2019 (N13.46billion) by over N1.5billion.
- There was a growing figure in Q3 2020 as more people may have lost their jobs in the previous quarters and accessed the window in Q3 2020. We may likely continue to witness spikes in the coming quarters, until economic activities become relatively normalized.
Much ado about Cordros Milestone Fund merger
When funds merge, one of them survives while the other is swallowed up by the surviving fund.
Information available from the most recently released NAV Summary Report by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicated the absence of Cordros Milestone fund 2028.
As I usually do, I reached out to the Commission to alert them of the “seeming mistake”, however, I was told in response that the Cordros Milestone 2023 and Cordros Milestone 2028 had been merged into one fund, called Cordros Milestone (balanced) fund. To get to know more about the merger, I followed up with the fund management company.
In an email exchange with the acting managing director of Cordros Asset Management Ltd, Mr. Adegbolahan Aina, who confirmed the merger, it was indicated that the merger took place after “getting the consent of the unitholders and subsequent approval by the Security and Exchange Commission”.
Advantages of the merger: The Acting managing director fund said that expected benefits of the merger include:
- Cost optimization by way of lower expense ratio which will in turn impact the performance of the now merged fund.
- Improved return on asset (ROA) arising from expected economies of scale.
- Resource Consolidation from the fact that the fund manager’s time will now be focused on one fund instead of two, a situation that is expected to improve returns.
Is Mutual Fund merge a new phenomenon?
Merging of mutual funds may be new in Nigeria, but it is not a new phenomenon in more advanced countries. In India, for example, more than 20 mutual funds merged in 2018 alone.
What happens when funds merge?
When funds merge, one of them survives while the other is swallowed up by the surviving fund. In the case of Cordros Milestone fund, the surviving fund is the Cordros Milestone fund 2023, although the name of the merged fund is simply Cordros Milestone Fund. From our analysis, unit holders of the then Cordros Milestone fund 2028, should receive 1.205 units of Cordros Milestone fund, to ensure that they maintain their proportionate unit holding before the merger. Therefore, unit holders of Cordros Milestone Fund 2028 should ensure that they do not receive a 1 for 1 unit, because they would lose out if that happens.
Effect on Unit Holders
When mutual funds merge, unit holders get affected either adversely or beneficially, depending on the similarities that exist between the merged funds. However, in the case of Cordros Milestone funds, unit holders may not be affected beyond the advantages already noted above by the acting managing director of the funds. This is because the two funds that are now merged are very similar in all respect. The investment objectives, the investment strategy, the management fees and even the risk characteristics are so similar that the merger may not affect unit holders’ realization of their investment objectives and risk profile.
Conclusion: Because of the similarities of these two funds, it does look like mutual fund mergers are a nonevent, but actually, they are events that unit holders should pay particular attention to when funds that are dissimilar are merged. Therefore, I will do an article on what to consider when mutual funds merge, in my next article.
