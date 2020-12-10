MSME
FG to fund registrations for 250,000 MSMEs
FG is funding the registration for 250,000 MSME at zero cost.
The Federal Government has said that it is funding the registration for 250,000 Micro, Small Medium Enterprises (MSME), which will be registered at zero cost, under its Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).
The government is also concessioning two Brownfield Special Economic Zones while commencing work on developing four additional greenfield sites.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo via government’s Twitter handle on Thursday.
He tweeted, “Right now, under the ESP, @NigeriaGov is funding registration for 250,000 MSMEs, which would be registered at zero cost. We are also concessioning two Brownfield Special Economic Zones while commencing work on developing four additional greenfield sites.”
"Right now, under the ESP, @NigeriaGov is funding registration for 250,000 MSMEs, which would be registered at zero cost. We are also concessioning two Brownfield Special Economic Zones while commencing work on developing four additional greenfield sites"-@NiyiAdebayo_ #FGAtWork
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) December 10, 2020
What you should know
The Economic Sustainability Plan was birth with the constitution of a 10-man steering committee to drive the implementation of the various support schemes for small businesses especially Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.
Last August, Adebayo inaugurated the committee at a brief ceremony held via video-conference. Membership of the group is drawn from both the public and private sectors.
Some of the programmes include; the MSMEs Guaranteed Offtake Simulation Scheme which is designed to sustain 300,000 jobs in 100,000 MSMEs by guaranteeing off-take of priority products and extending payroll support and establishing facility in the six geo-political zones. Others are the establishment of the MSMEs Survival Fund, targeted at sustaining 1,000,000 jobs in 100,000 MSMEs and 333,000 self-employed individuals through disbursement of grants across the six geo-political zones.
MSME
Payroll Support Program: FG pays 101,567 beneficiaries first-month salary
The President announced thousands of beneficiaries received their first monthly payment from our Payroll Support Program.
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that 101,567 beneficiaries, drawn from 16,253 businesses, received their first monthly payment from the Payroll Support Program yesterday.
This information was disclosed in a tweet by the official Twitter handle of the President.
READ: FG to slash import duties on tractors, buses, others in 2020 Finance Bill
I am pleased to announce that 101,567 beneficiaries drawn from 16,253 businesses today received their first monthly payment from our Payroll Support Program. The program is a @SurvivalFund_ng Covid-relief initiative to support qualifying MSMEs with staff salaries for 3 months.
— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 18, 2020
READ: NCC tops lists of 25 most ethically-compliant regulators in Nigeria
The President also disclosed that the program is an initiative by the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure that Nigerian MSMEs survive, as the Federal Government supports qualifying MSMEs with staff salaries for 3 months.
READ: How FG saved over N206 billion in 2 years -IPPIS
Why this matters
The stimulus package would go a long way to assist businesses in averting massive job loss or a crash of the business enterprise. The fund is expected to place affected businesses, which are beneficiaries of this fund, on the path of survival and sustainable growth.
READ: FG says 174,574 successfully register for N75 billion MSME survival fund in 48 hours
What you should know
In July, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had announced plans to roll out a N2.3 trillion stimulus package and survival fund for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to stay afloat amid the economic challenges imposed by the pandemic.
READ: FG proposes a reduction of minimum tax rate next fiscal year
The stimulus package, which is under the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), includes payroll support for three months and guaranteed off-take schemes, among others.
A month ago, Nairametrics reported that 70,000 businesses in Nigeria had been shortlisted from the 432,000 businesses that applied for the Payroll Support from the Federal Government’s Survival Fund Grant Scheme.
MSME
Development Bank of Nigeria disbursed over N150 billion in 3 years
52% of loans disbursed by Development Bank of Nigeria in 2019 were to youths and women-owned businesses.
Development Bank of Nigeria has disbursed over N150 billion since 2017 through twenty-seven (27) participating financial institutions, impacting close to 100,000 MSMEs through the process.
This is according to a disclosure by the Government of Nigeria, as seen by Nairametrics.
READ: CBN’s NCR facilitates N1.2 trillion loan For 155,000 MSMEs
READ: DBN meets SMEs’ financial need with over N70 billion
What you should know
A verified tweet by the Government revealed that in 2019, 52% of the loans disbursed by the Development Bank of Nigeria were to youths and women-owned businesses.
#DYK 52% of loans disbursed by @DevBankNG in 2019 were to youths and women-owned businesses. Since 2017, the Bank has disbursed more than N150 billion through 27 Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), impacting close to 100,000 MSMEs: https://t.co/DD6bn1t8u2
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) November 17, 2020
READ: MSMEs crucial to providing employment to growing workforce – Peugeot Boss
What they are saying
The Government of Nigeria tweeted “#DYK 52% of loans disbursed by @DevBankNG in 2019 were to youths and women-owned businesses. Since 2017, the Bank has disbursed more than N150 billion through 27 Participating Financial Institutions (PFIs), impacting close to 100,000 MSMEs.”
READ: DMO offers N50 million worth of FGN savings bond for subscription
Why it matters
The recent disclosure is in line with the present regime’s drive to diversify the economy and expand opportunities for youths and women, bridging the social exclusion gap, and ensuring prosperity for all.
(READ MORE: #EndSARS: CBN says funds in frozen accounts may be linked to terrorist activities)
The efforts by the Development Bank of Nigeria complements other social programmes introduced by the government and targeted towards Youths and Women, such as the Special Grant to Rural Women, Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, National Young Farmers Scheme, amongst others.
MSME
FG commences disbursement of N20,000 special grant to rural women
Special grant project will see over 700,000 women empowered with N20,000 each.
The Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of the N20,000 special grant to women in rural areas of Gombe state.
This is according to a verified tweet by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, as seen by Nairametrics.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the flag-off of the special grant project for rural women, initiated by the Federal Government, which will see over 700,000 women empowered with N20,000 each.
What they are saying
Commenting on the latest development, the verified tweet reads thus:
“MAKE GOOD USE OF THE CASH GRANT”– Umar Faroq tells Rural Women.
“The HM @FMHDSD @Sadiya_faroq has urged rural women in Gombe state to use the one-off cash grant given to them by the federal government to improve the lives of their families.”
MAKE GOOD USE OF THE CASH GRANT- Umar Farouq tells Rural Women.
The HM @FMHDSD @Sadiya_farouq has urged rural women in Gombe state to use the one-off cash grant given to them by the federal government to improve the lives of their families. https://t.co/W2y9x3mzyE pic.twitter.com/ZdGZ3fXhOy
— Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (@FMHDSD) November 12, 2020
What you should know
The rural women’s programme was introduced in 2020 by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda.
It includes the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.
The Grant for Rural Women is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria.