FG to set up micro, small and medium enterprises in 774 LGAs
The FG has disclosed plans to establish micro-enterprises in the 774 Local Government Areas (LGA) across the country.
The Federal Government has said that it plans to establish micro-enterprises in the 774 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the country to help create jobs and ensure improvement in the well-being of the local populace.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Dr George Akume, at the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) General Assembly with the Theme: Strategic Positioning for the Future: A New Era, on Wednesday in Abuja.
Akume, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Office of the Minister, Mr Simon Tyungu, said that the establishment of the micro-enterprises was conceived to cushion the effect of the current economic situation.
What the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs is saying
Akume said, “As a ministry, we have proposed the establishment of Micro, Small and Medium enterprises in the 774 local governments in Nigeria based on economic corridors. We believe that this will create jobs and ensure improvement in the well-being of the local populace.’’
Akume also applauded the role played by ALGON during the COVID-19 pandemic in bringing relief to the people at the grassroots despite their limited resources.
The Minister said, “The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has taken some bold steps to reposition the local government administration such as granting of local government autonomy and enforcement of democratically-elected local government councils by the states.”
“This is a clear demonstration of political will by Mr President. The COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the entire country in 2020 was felt more in our local communities. The leadership of ALGON contributed in no small measure, particularly on stimulus packages and advocacy, notwithstanding your financial limitations,’’ he said.
The minister said the Federal Government recognized the fact that people could be reached through the local government area councils and then put some measures in place.
Going further he said, “The Federal Government in its wisdom then realised that the local government area councils are the veritable vessels through which the dividend of democracy will reach the vulnerable indigent citizens.
“Mr President (of ALGON), I urge you to take advantage of this initiative and key into President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to lead 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years. The Federal Government is favourably disposed to attaining this developmental goal.’’
Speaking at the occasion, the ALGON National President, Dr Kolade Alabi, said that ALGON’s general assembly seeks devolution of powers, both financial and administrative, with concomitant fiscal devolution. He said that this is in addition to the request for complete autonomy for local government area councils for effective administration and service delivery to the people noting that such would require the review of the 1999 constitution as relates to local government administration and uniform tenure of the 4-year term for local government administration among others.
What this means
The establishment of such micro-enterprises by the Federal Government will create jobs especially among the unemployed youths and help to boost the economy. This is as the nation tries to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, businesses and households.
It is better to privatise a functioning refinery than a non-functioning one – Minister
Minister of State for Petroleum has said that subsidy is one of the reasons why refineries are not functioning optimally.
The Federal Government has stated that it is better to privatise/concession a functioning refinery than a non-functioning one, as it attributed the ailing state of the facilities to fuel subsidy.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timpreye Sylva, during a press briefing on Petroleum Industry Bill on Thursday.
According to the minister, the subsidy is one of the reasons the nation’s refineries are not functioning optimally and such constraint will be taken away with deregulation.
He said, “Subsidy is one of the reasons why our refineries are not functioning optimally. That constraint will be taken away with deregulation.
“That is why we must now fix our refineries, so that they can function optimally in a deregulated regime. It is better to privatise/concession a functioning refinery than a non-functioning one.”
He added that the nation’s refineries are NOT archaic and that the Port Harcourt Refinery, which was built in 1960s and bigger one commissioned in 1989, cannot by any stretch of imagination be considered archaic.
NEPC launches N5 billion trade palliative for exporters
NEPC has announced the launch of a N5 billion export trade palliative for exporters in Nigeria.
The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced the launch of a N5 billion export trade palliative for exporters in Nigeria known as the Export Development Fund (EDF).
This was disclosed by Mr Peter Njoku, the Assistant Director, Export Development and Incentives Department of the council, on Wednesday in Enugu, where he said that the EDF was launched over 30 years ago and recently reactivated by the FG.
“The reactivated EDF is part of the export development facilities of the federal government aimed at increasing export in Nigeria,” he said.
He urged SMEs and Exporters from the Southeast to take part in government palliative schemes for businesses, citing that only a small number of Southeast exporters benefitted from a recent Export Development Grant.
“From the records, it is obvious that people from the southeast do not usually come out to be part of this type of thing.
“Almost every intending exporter is qualified to access the fund. The requirements are not stringent to potential exporters,” he added.
What you should know
- The Federal Government recently disclosed that the Bank of Industry (BoI), under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, has secured a $1 billion syndicated loan to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.
- The FG also added that Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), had launched the Export Expansion Facility (EEF) under the NESP, to support the resilience of new and existing MSMEs to respond to Covid-19 pandemic shocks.
