EdTech startup Kabakoo receives funding from Zoom, launches first no-code training in Africa
After receiving funding from Zoom, African EdTech startup Kabakoo Academies launches first no-code training in Africa.
Kabakoo Academies, an EdTech startup in Africa has launched the first no-code training in West Africa. The company has also received funding from Zoom via its EdInnovation Award.
This intensive “FullStack” program is designed and delivered in partnership with Contournement, the European leader in no-code training. Kabakoo bets on no-code skills to supercharge its learners’ employability and their local entrepreneurship projects.
Why this matters: The learners will be coached by world-class mentors, and they will acquire full proficiency in no-code tools to create websites, mobile apps, automation and data management projects. The training aims at mastering key tools such as Zapier, Airtable, Adalo, Glide or Dorick, which will help learners to rapidly develop ambitious tech products (without having to code) to meet the needs of local communities and markets in the Sahel.
The Kabakoo engagement in the no-code segment is catalyzed by strong partnerships with, among others, the current leading no-code app, Notion, which supports Kabakoo’s activities through its impact program.
By pioneering no-code training in Africa, Kabakoo reaffirms its leading role in the pan-African EdTech space.
After being praised as a “School of the Future” by the World Economic Forum, Kabakoo has received the Zoom EdInnovation Award on March 1st, 2021, which recognizes “the boldest and brightest solutions supporting underserved students”.
Among the six global winners, Kabakoo is the only organization on the African continent and the francophone world. This award formalizes the partnership between Kabakoo and Zoom, which becomes a key financial and tech partner for scaling up Kabakoo impact.
What Flutterwave-PayPal partnership means to merchants in Africa
Flutterwave’s partnership with PayPal stands to benefit African merchants as an efficient payment option.
When Flutterwave said that they are “simplifying payments for endless possibilities”, they meant it literally. From being YC’s most valuable African startup to being among Africa’s Unicorn company with a 1-billion-dollar valuation in 5 years, the company keeps getting better.
Now, they’ve partnered with PayPal to enable African merchants to receive payments via PayPal on Flutterwave’s platform. This partnership will connect African businesses with more than 377 million PayPal account holders globally.
Before now, PayPal users outside the country could not make payments to African merchants directly through their platform. This removes the restriction for African merchants to accept PayPal because once you have been registered as a Flutterwave merchant, PayPal becomes one of your payment types.
The integration with PayPal is live and operational across 50 African countries and worldwide
How can you benefit from this?
If you have a business, you can register on the Flutterwave platform by creating an account on their website, but if you are already a Flutterwave merchant, you can go to your dashboard and select dashboard payment options, then select “Enable Paypal” from the list and that is it.
As a PayPal user, you can pay a Flutterwave merchant by selecting “pay with PayPal” on the merchants’ checkout page.
How much does it cost?
Flutterwave charges a PayPal transaction fee of 4.4% of the transaction value + $0.30 per transaction.
The service is only open to new and existing businesses on Flutterwave. In the coming weeks, the service will be open to individuals, freelancers, event owners, and NGO’s.
What you should know
- In 2020, Flutterwave launched the Flutterwave store to enable online sales for merchants and freelancers in markets where it operates.
- Then early this month, they rolled out Flutterwave Mobile, an app created for the small business owner who needs to use their mobile phone as a handy point of sale machine (POS) and online store.
- Flutterwave merchants now have multiple options for accepting payments like card payments by generating a link, bank transfers, mobile money, USSD, and now PayPal payments.
- Flutterwave operates in more than 10 African countries. In five years of operations, they have processed over 140 million transactions worth $9 billion.
Women History Month: These tech companies are giving scholarships to women
These tech companies are giving scholarships and fundings to women hoping to kickstart tech-related careers.
The month of March has been set aside to celebrate women as it is Women’s History Month. And this year, women have been celebrated in an impressive way with more organizations advocating the need to have a more female-inclusive work environment.
In a bid to support women, many organizations have come up with various ways to celebrate women’s achievements and also create awareness of gender bias since there is more work to be done to reach a balanced diversity in the tech field.
If you are looking to kickstart a career in tech as a woman or looking for funding for your business, there are many opportunities available.
Flutterwave
In celebration of women’s history month, Flutterwave will be giving $2500 each in grants to women-led businesses in selected African countries. Winning businesses will also be supported with free video content creation and online visibility, through paid and organic channels. Winners will get access to an exclusive group where they will be trained and mentored through office hours by the best entrepreneurs in their fields. Mentors will be selected from 7 countries covering Technology, Marketing, Finance, Sales, Operations, Investments, etc.
You can apply here
TeamApt
TeamApt, the Nigerian fintech company that provides digital financial services solutions and payment infrastructure also launched their first Women in Tech Internship Programme. The program has been established in a bid to address some of the gender disparity that currently exists in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem – particularly within the fintech space.
The six-month, paid internship has been set up to provide women with the opportunity to grow their skills by gaining the necessary experience to advance their careers within the tech ecosystem. TeamApt’s goal is to provide women with the opportunity to grow their skills by gaining the necessary experience to advance their careers.
Applications are now open. Successful applicants, based on their performance and available openings, will be offered full-time employment within the Lagos-based company.
Cowrywise
Cowrywise creed is investing in 75 women who are interested in kick-starting a career in design. The gender in the design gap is part of a larger story about how women don’t enjoy access to skills that can help them earn more. So, if you are a woman and are interested in starting a career in design (product design, graphic design, and brand identity design) you can apply here.
Successful applicants enjoy fully paid classes that span between 12 and 24 weeks, depending on the paths they choose. Upon completion, the candidates stand the chance to intern at top firms.
Ingressive4good
Ingressive4good and Genezabrands are giving scholarships to 1000 African women to learn how to design (product design, graphics design, and brand identity design). You can apply here
