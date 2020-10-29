Tech News
Edlyft raises over $1.4 million venture capital during pandemic
Edlyft raised over $1.4 million in venture funding from a number of investors.
The investors include Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, Kapor Capital, Village Global VC, January Ventures, and Backstage Capital. Also, funding came from some respectable entrepreneurs such as Jeff Weiner (former CEO, now Executive Chairman of LinkedIn).
It is practically impossible to run a business without capital, and sometimes, it is difficult to raise funds if the business is not well managed or successful.
Therefore, a balance must be struck; just as businesses strive to raise more funds for different purposes such as expansion, they must also strive to remain profitable.
Commenting on the latest development, one of the co-founders of the group, Erika Hairston told Forbes:
“We started our post-demo-day fundraise in the final weeks of Y Combinator’s winter 2020 batch. Given that Black women receive only 0.06% of venture funding, I had a determined mindset; yet no one could’ve predicted the challenges of rising at the peak of uncertainty across the globe.
“I remained optimistic however because due to pandemic and children and young people not being able to go to schools and universities, our work only became that much more needed in the world.”
She added, “Initially, it felt impossible to build new relationships with institutional funds who didn’t already know us or who weren’t focusing only on their portfolio. As the world adjusted to fully remote, so did we and the investor community. One of the fun facts about our fundraising journey is that 10% of our investors came solely from introductions over Twitter.”
What you should know
Edlyft is a paid support platform that helps college students and adult learners through CS courses, by pairing them with inclusive mentors, online group tutoring, and tools for navigating complex subjects.
Venture capital is a form of private equity and a type of financing that investors provide to startup companies and small businesses that are believed to have long-term growth potential.
Tech News
Instagram disables its “Recent” feature
Instagram recently announced it had removed the “recent” tab from hashtag pages on a temporary basis
Instagram disclosed that it would remove the “Recent” tab from its hashtag pages for people in the United States of America.
The social networking and video sharing service stated this on its official Twitter handle. It said it is “doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election.”
Starting today, for people in the U.S. we will temporarily remove the “Recent” tab from hashtag pages. We’re doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election.
— Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 29, 2020
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported on Instagram’s apology for its algorithm malfunction that led to the flagging of #EndSARS posts as fake.
Instagram has also taken the following measures to ensure a successful November election.
- The registration of 4.4 million votes this year through its flagship platform – Instagram and Messenger.
- Serving as a means of information and tool to people in the US on the electoral process
- The ban of any content that can thwart the success of the election.
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, said he was perturbed about the high risks for civil unrest in the US due to the upcoming presidential election.
“I’m worried that with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or weeks to be finalized, there is a risk of civil unrest across the country.”
Furthermore, he disclosed on a call while discussing Facebook’s Q3 earnings, that “given this, companies like ours need to go well beyond what we’ve done before.”
Why this matters
The aim of the short-term decision is to decrease the spread of misinformation in the forthcoming US election.
Market Views
Biggest IPO: World’s biggest Fintech plans to raise $34 billion
Ant Group has begun the process of a concurrent initial public offering in what could mark one of the biggest IPOs of 2020.
The world’s payment juggernaut, Ant Group, is hoping to raise $34.5 billion in its dual initial public offering (IPO) after setting the price for its shares today, making it the biggest listing of all in modern history, in a report credited to CNBC news.
The Chinese financial powerhouse had earlier disclosed previously that it would divide its stock issuance equally across Chinese major stock exchanges, which include Shanghai and Hong Kong, issuing 1.67 billion new shares at each of those exchanges.
Ant Group’s Shanghai-listed shares will be quoted at 68.8 yuan each. The issuing of 1.67 billion shares would raise 114.94 billion yuan or $17.23 billion.
- The Hong Kong-listed shares have been priced at 80 Hong Kong dollars each, raising 133.65 billion Hong Kong dollars or $17.24 billion.
- The listing would produce a return of at least $34.5 billion, as the figure could go higher if the so-called over-allotment option is exercised, depending on demand.
- It would make it the largest initial public offer of recent memory, putting it ahead of previous record-holder Saudi Aramco, which raised about $29 billion.
What you should know
Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial and Alipay, is an affiliate company of the popularly known e-commerce company Alibaba.
- Ant Group remains the world’s most valuable FinTech company, and most valuable unicorn company, with a target valuation of over US$280 billion.
- The group owns China’s largest digital payment platform, Alipay, which serves over one billion users and 80 million merchants, with total payment volume (TPV) transaction reaching RMB118 trillion in June 2020.
Business
5 Nigerian startups selected to join 7 others at the Africa Tech Summit Connects (ATS)
5 Nigerian startups to join 7 other African firms on the Africa Tech Summit Connects (ATS).
Five Nigerian firms have been shortlisted among the 12 African startups to pitch live at this month’s digital Africa Tech Summit Connects in Kigali, Rwanda.
This is to showcase their solutions to the global audience of 500 investors, corporates, and other stakeholders.
Disrupt Africa and Africa Tech Summit (ATS) disclosed it had reviewed its partnership to integrate startup-focused sessions plenary and pitching chances in its virtual Africa Tech Summit Connects event scheduled to hold virtually on the 20th – 22nd of October 2020.
What you need to know
ATS is a fully-virtual event and not a webinar. The event would maximize their time with AI-powered smart matchmaking and give startups opportunities in the online business community.
Why this matters
The three days course will enable them to engage with parties through a variety of online mediums. It would encourage the exhibition of recent developments in the continent across the start-up world, and it would focus on fintech, logistics, ed-tech, agri-tech, e-commerce, investment, regulation and policy, blockchain, connectivity.
With over 50 African tech start-up applicants seeking to raise either pre-seed, seed, or Series A funding; 5 out of the 12 selected to participate and present their solutions to the audience, and also connect virtually with those interested are Nigerian start-ups. The selected start-up companies are;
- Medsaf (Nigeria),
- Seso Global (Nigeria),
- Wella Health (Nigeria),
- Vybe (Nigeria),
- Scrapays (Nigeria),
- Agro Innova (Ghana),
- PayDunya (Senegal),
- Snode (South Africa),
- Moja Ride (Ivory Coast),
- Eneza Telecom (Kenya),
- Kolute Systems (Senegal),
- Abiria (Kenya).