Billionaire Watch
Spotify CEO, Daniel Ek shares Dangote’s interest in buying Arsenal FC
The ownership of Arsenal FC by Stanley Kroenke does not sit well with the millions of Arsenal fans all over the world.
The businessman has been accused of poorly investing in the club’s first team and his latest attempt to sign Arsenal into the European Super League was the last straw.
Arsenal fans took to social media to air their displeasure and beckoned on Nigeria’s richest man, Aliko Dangote to buy the club. Despite the Kroenke family stating clearly that they are not interested in selling the club, fans have continued to call for a change of ownership. There was even a protest to the effect outside the emirates stadium on Friday!
An unlikely buyer emerges
The founder of the popular music streaming app, Spotify has announced his interest in acquiring the club. He tweeted about his childhood support of the club and how he will like to acquire it if the Kroenke family are willing to sell.
His comments have once again raised the hopes of Arsenal fans who are already exhilarated at the prospect of a new owner.
Who is Daniel Ek?
Daniel Ek is the founder of Spotify, one of the most successful music streaming apps with over 350 million subscribers. The application has a whopping 87 million people paying subscriptions.
Ek is worth $4.7bn according to Forbes. From his tweet, he acknowledged being an arsenal fan as a boy and his desire to own the club.
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk’s top 3 advice to young entrepreneurs
Elon Musk is by no means an ordinary individual. He is not 50 yet and he has founded 3 cutting-edge companies and is currently the second richest man in the world.
He also makes out time from his busy schedule to grant interviews and share his knowledge and insights with his millions of fans all over the world. He has said a lot over the years but we were able to pick the three most recurring pieces of advice he gives in his interviews.
Work super hard
Across various Elon Musk interviews, he repeatedly stressed the need for every entrepreneur to have strong work ethics. He believes hard work is really important if one wants to be successful in what they do. He has a practical explanation of how hard work can make a lot of difference.
Elon Musk Speaks
“You have to work hard every waking hour. If you do simple math’s on this. If someone else is working 50 hours a week and you are doing 100 hours a week. You will be able to get twice as much done in a single year than the other person.”
Be obsessed with what you do
Elon Musk works 100 hours a week. You really can’t work that long on something you don’t like or are not obsessed about. He stressed the importance of this while noting that life is too short to be stuck doing what you don’t love doing.
Elon Musk Speaks
“Even if you are the best of the best in what you do. There is always a chance of failure. So I think it is important that you really like what you do. If you like what you do, you will think about it even when you are not working. It is something that your mind is drawn to. If you don’t like it then you really just can’t make it work.”
Take risk early in life
Elon Musk’s advice to young graduates and entrepreneurs is to do something bold and daring early in life before the obligations of being an adult or a parent sets in. While addressing fresh graduates in a graduation ceremony he had this to say.
“Now is the time to take the risk, you don’t have kids. As you get older your obligations increase. Once you have a family you start taking risks not just for yourself but for your family as well and it’s much harder.”
What you should know
Elon Musk founded and sold 3 companies for a record $2bn before Tesla and Space X. He now works 85 hours a week claiming that he is trying to slow down as he gets older.
Billionaire Watch
There are only 15 black billionaires in the world, here are the top 10
Three of the top ten richest black men in the world are Nigerians who made a huge percentage of their money from the Nigerian market.
Have you ever wondered how many black people in the world have a net worth of 1 billion dollars and above? Well, there are just 15. Black people make up less than 1% of all billionaires in the world according to Visual Capitalist.
According to the latest Forbes list of the world’s billionaires, there are 2,755 billionaires in the world and there are just 15 blacks amongst them. Here is a quick list of who they are and what they do.
Michael Jordan ( $1.6bn )
Michael Jordan is an NBA all-star great who made his fortune by landing lucrative deals with Nike for the world-famous Jordan Sneakers. He also has a couple of other investments but the Nike deal is the elephant in the room.
Kanye West ($1.8bn)
The controversial musician and fashion mogul made the headlines recently for his richest black man in history claim. His biggest business move was a lucrative apparel deal with Adidas which propelled his net worth to $1.8bn. His net worth is expected to grow in the coming years with another lucrative GAP deal in the bag.
Alexander Karp ($2bn)
African American IT Billionaire is the co-founder and CEO of data-mining firm Palantir Technologies, which received early backing from CIA investment arm, In-Q-Tel. His company works for top government bodies which include the CIA and the FBI. He identifies as a White American but his mother is African American making him a mixed race.
Oprah Winfrey ($2.6bn )
Oprah Winfrey is the only woman on the list. She made her fortune hosting a 25-year-old hit show which she successfully turned into a media empire. She also launched her own cable channel where she owns 25.5%. Oprah Winfrey’s strongest asset is her brand which she has built and honed over the years.
Patrice Mosepe ( $3.1bn )
Patrice Motsepe is the richest black man in South Africa and the CEO of African Rainbow Minerals. He was the first black man to become a billionaire on the Forbes list. He bought low-priced mining shaft and made them profitable. He is also a sports investor owning one of South Africa’s top Football Clubs, Mamelodi Sundowns FC.
David Stewart ( $3.7bn )
The IT mogul’s company World Wide Technology is worth over $12bn with big clients like Verizon, Citi bank and the Government. The company provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe.
Abdulsamad Rabiu ($4.8bn)
The Nigerian business Mogul owns a staggering 98.5% of BUA Cement. He is also the Chairman of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate with large investments in cement production, real estate and sugar refining. He seems to be keeping close tabs on Aliko Dangote and recently had a brief squabble with him.
Robert F. Smith ( $5.2bn )
Robert F. Smith is the founder of one of the best performing private equity firms in the world. He founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000 which has over $50bn in assets. The company has perfected the art of investing in software companies that go on to do well. Robert F. Smith however has a little dent in Tax evasion cases with the US Government.
Mike Adenuga ( $6.2bn )
The second richest man in Nigeria is also the second richest black man in the world. The telecommunication and oil mogul is the arrowhead behind two of Nigeria’s foremost Companies Globacom and Conoil. Globacom has 55 million subscribers while Conoil operates 6 oil wells.
Aliko Dangote ( $11.5bn )
The richest black man in Nigeria, Africa and the world makes the majority of his fortune from his cement brand which is the largest in Africa. Alhaji Dangote owns an 85% stake in his publicly-traded company.
He is also into Salt and Sugar manufacturing and is currently building the largest crude oil refinery in Africa.
What you should know
- There are 15 black billionaires in the world and we just highlighted the top 10.
- Out of the 2,755 billionaires in the world, only 15 are black.
- The first, second and the fourth richest men are all Nigerians and they made a huge percentage of their money from the Nigerian market.
