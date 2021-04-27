Cryptocurrency
Investors earn billions of dollars in Crypto market as JP Morgan, Elon Musk affirm Bitcoin sentiment
Elon Musk took to Twitter to dispel rumours that he had sold his personal Bitcoin holdings.
Leading crypto assets were all fired up, as good macros pushed almost all the top crypto assets in recording impressive gains amid the rebounding dollar at Tuesday’s trading session.
The global crypto market value at the time of writing was trading $2 trillion, posting a 4.38% increase over the last day.
Elon Musk, one of the richest and most powerful businessmen in the world took to Twitter to dispel rumours that he had sold his personal Bitcoin holdings despite his company, Tesla realizing record profits from its recent Bitcoin sale.
Investors were initially jittery on reports that Tesla, the world’s most valuable car company sold some of its Bitcoin holdings in Q1 for $272 million, trimming the company’s Bitcoin holding by 10%.
READ: Computers might steal Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin fortune
No, you do not. I have not sold any of my Bitcoin. Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021
JP Morgan Chase, the world’s most valuable bank also announced recently that it was offering an actively managed Bitcoin fund to its wealthy clients, further lending credence to Bitcoin’s treasury fundamentals. The flagship crypto was priced at about $53,344, up 12% for the day, while the utility crypto, Ethereum traded at $2,478.32 with a gain of about 12.00%.
READ: Bitcoin Mining just got harder, as mining difficulty reaches an all-time high
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $990 billion or 50.64% of the total cryptocurrency market value, while Ethereum’s market cap totalled $283 billion or 14.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
In the face of last Sunday’s price actions that exposed many retail traders and investors to record losses, billions of dollars in value were virtually up in smoke, but recent price actions suggest that large institutional investors buy-in has reasonably stabilized crypto assets following the market crash.
XRP traded at $1.28316, up 30% for the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since April 10. The surge pushed Ripple’s crypto to about $58 billion or 2.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was trading around $83 billion.
Billionaire Watch
What Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Mark Zuckerberg think about investing in crypto
A recent drop in cryptocurrency prices jolted its believers into the reality of investing in an unregulated and volatile market.
Cryptocurrency is, without doubt, the rave of the moment and every money savvy individual out there is hopping into the crypto train. The digital currency has dominated the headlines for many years now and a lot has been said by analysts and smart investors.
Today we want to look at what top business leaders and billionaires have said about investing in cryptocurrency. For this, we will look at the opinions of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Warren Buffet. These men represent the 4th, 5th, and 7th richest men in the world respectively.
What Bill Gates thinks about investing in cryptocurrency
Bill gates is the CEO of Microsoft and was once the richest man in the world. He is currently the 4th richest man in the world and he is surprisingly not a big fan of cryptocurrency.
According to CNN in a recent live chat interview on Clubhouse, he revealed that he does not own any Bitcoin and won’t be investing in it. He said he preferred to invest in companies “that make products,” citing malaria and measles vaccines as examples.
He also advised people not to emulate the likes of Elon Musk who is a multi-billionaire when it comes to investing in crypto as he has lots of money and can afford to lose some. He revealed this in a Bloomberg interview.
What Mark Zukerberg thinks about investing in cryptocurrency
Mark Zuckerberg is the founder of the biggest social media platform in the world. He is the 5th richest man in the world and so far, he has made positive remarks on cryptocurrency. Facebook initially tried to launch its own cryptocurrency called Libra. Not much has been heard from the company with regards to that. The latest news is a rebranding attempt on Libra which is now known as Diem.
Mark Zuckerberg in 2018, stated that the technology powering Bitcoin could be used to make Facebook better.
What Warren Buffet thinks about investing in cryptocurrency
What does the Oracle of Omaha think about cryptocurrency? Warren Buffet is, without doubt, the world’s most sophisticated investor. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has etched his name in the sands of time as an avid reader of market trends and has made a fortune by making smart trading bets.
Warren Buffet in a CNBC interview made his opinion clear on cryptocurrency. He said it has no real value and can’t reproduce. The crypto investor buys the crypto and hopes someone will buy it in the future at a higher value. He stressed that cryptocurrency has zero value.
On whether he owns cryptocurrency, he replied that he doesn’t own one and will never own one.
Warren Buffet’s position on cryptocurrency is very clear here. Not buying, not investing!
What you should know about recent trends in the cryptoverse
A recent drop in cryptocurrency prices jolted its believers into the reality of investing in an unregulated and volatile market. Warren Buffet seems to have the best explanation for this when he stressed that cryptocurrency has no real value.
Analyst speaking on a Saturday Twitter space meeting hosted by Nairametrics Founder also stressed the volatile nature of cryptocurrency and how it has defied analysts’ predictions repeatedly.
Cryptocurrency
Top places to buy and trade Dogecoin
Dogecoin has grown to a market cap of over $45 billion while also reaching an all-time high of $0.49.
When Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created Dogecoin in 2013, it was simply meant to be a joke to mock the cryptocurrency mania at that time. The token quickly faded into oblivion, with its value at almost next to nothing.
After being in oblivion for so long with a value close to nothing, Dogecoin shot back to the limelight in January 2021, soon after the Gamestop saga due to a tweet. Since then, it has been one euphoric rise over another with billionaires like Mark Cuban, celebrities like Mia Khalifa and Snoop Dogg, among many others, all tweeting about it.
The most influential support has come from the world’s second-richest man and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, whose continuous tweets about Dogecoin made it increase in value significantly. From a cryptocurrency for sillies, it has grown to a market cap of over $45 billion while also reaching an all-time high of $0.49, according to data from Coinmarketcap.
READ: Binance challenges Nigerian Stock trading apps with U.S stocks offering
Here are some crypto exchanges that offer the fast-rising crypto:
Crypto.com
Are you new to crypto and trying to get the hang of the process when it comes to buying and trading? This exchange platform is definitely worth considering.
It is one of the easier ways to sell and buy all cryptocurrencies include Dogecoin. You can buy Dogecoin on this platform with more than 20 fiat currencies, and with its DeFi wallet, you will have access to your private keys. Apart from Dogecoin, it lists over 50 other cryptocurrencies.
Pros
- The transaction fees on the platform are low
- It is easy to convert your crypto to fiat currency and vice versa
- You can earn interest on your Dogecoin with Crypto.com
- It has a wide variety of cryptocurrencies to trade-in
- The security on the platform is quite strong
- It offers prepaid Visa Cards
- It offers an educative option in learning about crypto
Cons
- The customer service leaves room for improvement
- It can be difficult to navigate
- Coins and other features on the platform are not universally available.
READ: Dogecoin up 168%, more valuable than Polkadot, Cardano
Currency.com
This is another platform where you can trade cryptocurrencies and other tokenized assets easily. It is not only restricted to cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and other digital tokens; it is a platform that allows you to also trade asset classes like shares of companies such as Amazon.com, Apple, Tesla, etc. and commodities like crude oil and gold.
With currency.com, you can use bank transfers, debit and credit card. What further makes the platform great is the accessibility of assets on the platform due to the tokenized assets available. It is also possible to transfer your cryptocurrency from the platform to compatible wallets.
READ: US moves against misuse of cryptocurrencies, to employ new financial technologies
Pros
- Transaction fees on the platform are quite competitive without any hidden costs.
- You can easily deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies and fiat money too.
- There is a demo account option that lets you learn how to navigate the platform.
- It has an exceptional execution speed.
- It permits up to 1:500 leverage which enables users to increase their returns (there is a risk of loss in leverage)
- It offers multiple assets such as cryptocurrencies, fiat money, shares, government bonds, commodities, and lots more.
- The security of the platform is of the highest standards.
- Users can earn free coins on the platform through the contest page
- There are several features on the platform that also helps the users to manage their portfolio and hedge their risks.
Cons
- Anonymity is not possible on the platform as it complies with AML and KYC laws.
- While you will easily find popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin, when it comes to smaller projects and altcoins, their selection is limited.
AAX
AAX describes itself as an institutional-grade platform, and in some ways, it truly is. It is the first cryptocurrency exchange platform to be powered by the same technology powering the London Stock Exchange. This is the same technology used by Borsa Italiana, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and Singapore Stock Exchange.
The crypto exchange platform Atom Asset Exchange is based in Asia and focuses on building a future-proof, scalable, and secure trading platform which will be capable of accommodating future institutional participation. The platform is quite secure, with the majority of its virtual assets stored in cold storage wallets which can only be assessed through multiple parties’ approval.
Pros
- Buying cryptocurrency is quite easy on the platform as all you can do is with your credit card, debit card, or bank transfer.
- The trading fees are relatively low.
- You don’t need full KYC documentation to buy Dogecoin and start trading
- The platform supports over 40 cryptocurrencies for spot trading
- It offers rewards for users
- Its latency is ultra-low
- It is quite easy to use the platform due to its interface
- It is very secure
Cons
- It offers only five cryptocurrencies for futures trading
- The platform is quite new, which means it doesn’t have a reputation yet.
KuCoin
Another exchange where you can safely and trade your Dogecoin is KuCoin. This crypto exchange platform was launched in 2017 and considered itself the people’s exchange, offering people a safe and simple platform to acquire and trade digital currencies.
The fees are also low as the platform charges just 0.1% of any trade as the fee, and where it is future trading, the fee is quite small too. While you can use fiat currency to buy crypto, you cannot trade fiat to crypto on the platform, which means you will have to trade crypto to crypto.
Pros
- KuCoin exchange has multiple features that make it perfect for buying and trading your Dogecoin
- You will also have access to several cryptocurrencies
- You can trade anonymously with no need for verification
- Users can make money off their crypto assets even without trading
- Support is available 24/7
- The platform is user-friendly
Cons
- There can be lags on the platform when there is high traffic
- Support can be challenging at times due to language barriers
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Interlinked Technologies Plc posts a loss of N6.3 million in Q1 2021.
- 2020 FY Results: Smart Products Nigeria Plc posts profit after tax of N7.38 million.
- Cadbury Nigeria Plc records a 62% decline in profit to N60.2 million in Q1 2021.
- BOC Gases Nigeria Plc records a 40% dip in profit to N60.2 million in Q1 2021.
- Ecobank Transnational Inc. Profit after tax increases by 23% in Q1 2021.