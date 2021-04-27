Markets
Wall Street upsurges as Tesla exceeds expectations
The S&P 500 index closed at a new high of 4,187.62, up 0.2 percent.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9 percent to 14,138.78, setting a new high for the first time in over two months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which fell 0.2 percent to 33,981.57, was the only major index to fall. The index is within 1% of its all-time highs set over a week ago. The 10-year Treasury yield in the United States remained well below last month's highs, while the dollar rose slightly.
Tesla’s stock ended the day up 1.21 percent, with the electric car maker reporting a new net income of $438 million. Tesla has outperformed analysts’ forecasts in terms of earnings and revenue, thanks to bitcoin sales and regulatory credits.
The fact that Tesla grew vehicle unit sales by more than 100 percent year over year but grew service centres by only 28 percent and its mobile service fleet by only 22 percent explains why some Tesla customers face frustratingly long waiting times for repairs. Service expansion is not keeping pace with the volume of vehicles sold.
Chinese authorities are investigating food-delivery giant Meituan for possible monopolistic activities, as part of a broader effort to reel in China’s tech behemoths, which saw Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. hit with a record fine earlier this month.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell hosts a news conference after the Fed meeting on Wednesday, and Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time on Wednesday.
S&P 500 Top gainers
- Freeport-McMoran up 6.87% to close at $39.05.
- Albemarle up 5.79% to close at $170.57
- Western Digital up 4.91% to close at $71.41
- Seagate up 4.62% to close at $93.27
- Skyworks up 4.58% to close at $199.66
S&P500 Top losers
- TripAdvisor -4.39% to close at $48.75
- Footlocker down -3.32% to close at $57.10
- Nordstrom down -2.85% to close at $36.53
- Macy’s Inc down -2.72% to close at $16.46.
- McKesson down -2.28. % to close at $191.62
Wall Street Outlook
Speculators deny that the market is approaching a maximum, claiming that if the market were nearing a peak, fund managers would sell cyclical securities, or names that outperform during expansionary cycles. However, once the nation completely reopens and recovers from the pandemic-induced decline, Americans are likely to spend more on travel and entertainment.
Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Cryptocurrency
Investors earn billions of dollars in Crypto market as JP Morgan, Elon Musk affirm Bitcoin sentiment
Elon Musk took to Twitter to dispel rumours that he had sold his personal Bitcoin holdings.
Leading crypto assets were all fired up, as good macros pushed almost all the top crypto assets in recording impressive gains amid the rebounding dollar at Tuesday’s trading session.
The global crypto market value at the time of writing was trading $2 trillion, posting a 4.38% increase over the last day.
Elon Musk, one of the richest and most powerful businessmen in the world took to Twitter to dispel rumours that he had sold his personal Bitcoin holdings despite his company, Tesla realizing record profits from its recent Bitcoin sale.
Investors were initially jittery on reports that Tesla, the world’s most valuable car company sold some of its Bitcoin holdings in Q1 for $272 million, trimming the company’s Bitcoin holding by 10%.
No, you do not. I have not sold any of my Bitcoin. Tesla sold 10% of its holdings essentially to prove liquidity of Bitcoin as an alternative to holding cash on balance sheet.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2021
JP Morgan Chase, the world’s most valuable bank also announced recently that it was offering an actively managed Bitcoin fund to its wealthy clients, further lending credence to Bitcoin’s treasury fundamentals. The flagship crypto was priced at about $53,344, up 12% for the day, while the utility crypto, Ethereum traded at $2,478.32 with a gain of about 12.00%.
Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $990 billion or 50.64% of the total cryptocurrency market value, while Ethereum’s market cap totalled $283 billion or 14.47% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
In the face of last Sunday’s price actions that exposed many retail traders and investors to record losses, billions of dollars in value were virtually up in smoke, but recent price actions suggest that large institutional investors buy-in has reasonably stabilized crypto assets following the market crash.
XRP traded at $1.28316, up 30% for the day. It was the biggest one-day percentage gain since April 10. The surge pushed Ripple’s crypto to about $58 billion or 2.95% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was trading around $83 billion.
Financial Services
NSE-30 companies pay more than N8 billon to auditors for 2020 services
These companies in the NSE-30 paid a total of N8.87 billion as auditor’s remuneration in 2020.
As a publicly listed entity, every business is expected to have its accounts audited by statute. The audit is also expected to be done by an external Auditor and Auditors must be changed at least every 10 years to maintain the independence of the Auditors.
Based on information gathered on the financial statements of the companies on the NSE-30, it was obtained that these companies paid a total of N8.87 billion as Auditor’s remuneration in 2020. This value is however exclusive of Ecobank’s Auditor’s fee, while the Auditor’s Fee for the year ended 31st June 2020 of Flour Mills of Nigeria was considered.
Auditors of the NSE-30 Companies
A cursory look at the Auditors of the NSE-30 showed that their external audit was done among only 6 auditing firms: PWC, KPMG, Deloitte, EY, Grant Thornton, and Crowe.
PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
PwC is a multinational professional services network of firms that provide a wide array of accounting and consulting services to its clientele. The firm ranks second largest professional services firm in the world which makes it one of the “Big Four.” Among the NSE-30 companies, PwC topped as the highest Auditor in terms of number of clients and received value.
In 2020 alone, PwC audited 9 out of the 30 companies and received a total auditor’s remuneration of N3.7 billion. The audited clients are Seplat, Guinness, Dangote Sugar, BUA Cement, Nascon, GTB, Access Bank, International Breweries and Zenith bank.
KPMG
KPMG is another international professional services firm that is also a member of the “Big Four.” The firm followed PwC on the chart, auditing 7 companies in 2020. From all these companies, KMPG made a total of N2.7 billion.
The 7 clients are Flour Mills, Total, Lafarge, FBN Holdings, Unilever, Stanbic and Dangote Cement. KPMG was appointed as the external auditors of FBN Holdings in April 2020, replacing PWC that had served as the bank and the holdings auditors for 8 years and 10 years respectively.
Deloitte & Touche
Deloitte & Touche, formerly known as Akintola Williams Deloitte is Nigeria’s oldest indigenous accounting firm. By virtue of its relationship with the Deloitte global brand, the firm is also a member of the “Big Four.” For the 2020 financial year, Deloitte audited 6 companies at a total fee of N945.1 million as auditor’s remuneration. The firm also jointly audited Ecobank with Grant Thornton Auditors, however, the value of the auditor’s fee was not disclosed.
Specifically, the NSE-30 companies audited by Deloitte are Custodian, Presco, Transcorp, National Breweries, FCMB, Sterling Bank and Ecobank.
Ernest and Young (EY)
EY is another member of the “Big Four” that offers professional accounting and consulting services. The firm followed Deloitte in terms of number of clients on the NSE-30 but surpassed it based on the value of the auditor’s fee. In 2020, EY audited 5 companies on the NSE-30 and earned N1.5 billion as the total Auditor’s remuneration.
The audited companies are Union Bank, MTN, Nestle, Fidelity Bank and UBA.
Grant Thornton
Grant Thornton is the world’s seventh-largest firm by revenue among the professional services network of independent accounting and consulting firms in the world. The firm had only a sole client among the NSE-30 companies in 2020 which was Mobil from which it got a remuneration of N27.8 million.
It also acted as a joint external auditor to Ecobank with Deloitte, the value of this transaction was however undisclosed.
Crowe Horwath International
Crowe is an international public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices across the globe. It is the 9th largest global accounting network in the world. Okomu Oil was the only audit client of Crowe in 2020 among the NSE-30 and the firm earned N30 million from the transaction.
NSE-30 companies that pay the highest Auditors’ fee
Various factors determine the amount an audited company should pay an external auditor such as time to be spent on audit, level of expertise needed, gross turnover of the company, total asset and even total operating expenditure.
|Stock
|2020 Auditors Remuneration (N’m)
|2020 Assets (N’bn)
|2020 Revenue (N’bn)
|2020 PAT (N’bn)
|Guaranty Trust Bank*
|1,179.9
|4,944.7
|281.0
|201.4
|Access Bank
|1,017.4
|8,679.7
|293.6
|106.0
|FBN Holdings
|950.0
|7,689.0
|294.8
|75.6
|Zenith Bank*
|786.0
|8,481.3
|339.5
|230.6
|UBA
|773.0
|7,698.0
|315.1
|113.8
|Dangote Cement*
|695.0
|2,022.5
|1,034.2
|276.1
|Flour Mills of Nigeria*
|470.7
|432.5
|573.8
|11.4
|FCMB
|424.2
|2,058.4
|110.3
|19.6
|Stanbic Bank
|376.0
|2,486.3
|145.4
|83.2
|Seplat*
|366.0
|1,310.8
|190.9
|(30.7)
* Auditors remuneration includes non-audit services fee.
What this means
The auditing space is a large and highly competitive industry where in most cases, auditors are retained for the maximum statutory period of 10 years. Based on the size of companies and the calibre of previous auditors, companies are also constrained to not appoint lesser auditing firms which further limits the competitiveness of new entrants in the industry.
To therefore excel and grow in the market it is important for auditing firms to increase their visibility in the market and also start prospecting early enough to be in line as the next external auditor while still retaining and sustaining their independence.
