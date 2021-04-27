Interview
What SMEs must do to build a resilient brand in Nigeria
SMEs and businesses that want to survive must think beyond growth to remain in business and the only way to that is to build a resilient business.
Olatunde Olajide is an Associate Partner at Verraki Africa, a tech firm that provides business solutions to drive inclusive high-quality growth for the nation’s Small and Medium Enterprises, big firms, and governments.
In this interview with Nairametrics, Olajide urges SMEs and other enterprises to improve their technology resilience and build resilient organisations. Excerpts:
What is the biggest technology gap you have seen in the response of businesses to the pandemic?
I will like to answer this question from the perspective of how some industries have reacted. I think it was clear that several industries were more ahead of the curve than others in terms of digital readiness. For example, we know that the banking sector already put in play digital offerings on digital channels, ahead of the pandemic, and so it was easy for them to easily upgrade some of the services and just maintain that during the pandemic.
We also know that the telecommunications industry was also digitally ahead, with digital channels and offerings.
What sectors were taken unawares?
Unfortunately, it wasn’t the same experience for other industries, e.g education. There was a World Bank survey last year that tried to understand the impact of the pandemic on education, and the results revealed that only one-third of the sample survey of primary and secondary school students were able to engage in any form of virtual education during the lockdown.
The ability to participate in a virtual class was dependent on several factors. First, is the hurdle of cost, which may be less of an issue for pupils in private schools, but a significant challenge for the bulk of students who are in public schools. During the lockdown, the government eventually came up with several initiatives, e.g., for students to listen to the radio and television. But at the beginning, it was not too easy and it took some weeks of catching up for that sector to even make any headway regarding their readiness.
The health sector also experienced some delays. During the lockdown, it was almost impossible to have consultations done, till after they were able to use the channels that we typically use for communication to start consultations.
Can these gaps be bridged?
These gaps are still very much with us but to a large extent, we can say that they are gradually being bridged.
What other technological challenges have your observed?
Security is a clear area of challenge. Working from home entails that employees sign in and work from different locations with the resultant challenges of unsecured Wi-Fi and likely security breaches.
How would you describe the last decade in terms of the Tech space?
Over the last decade, the world has seen several disasters. We saw the tsunami that happened in Japan about 10 years ago and the level of destruction on live television. We also saw how Ebola ravaged Africa between 2014 and 2016 and disrupted education at the time, for about three months. We also had Occupy Nigeria in 2012, the #EndSars protests in 2020, and the biggest pandemic we have experienced, COVID-19.
So, we have had a decade of disruptions, disasters, and unplanned incidents and I think it is obvious that the world will continue to see these disruptions in several ways. No one thought of COVID-19 and the incredible extent to which it would disrupt life as we knew it.
One of the focus of your firm is resilience. Why is the message of resilience pertinent at this point?
SMEs and businesses that want to survive must think beyond growth to remain in business, and the only way to that is to build a resilient business. Let me quickly illustrate with the analogy of a camel. A camel is an animal typically found in the desert, but it has evolved as an animal that survives in extremely hot and cold weather, interestingly. And that’s how businesses need to be built and modelled for the long run.
Are you saying enterprises should not aim at becoming unicorns in a short time?
While it is good to grow very quickly, and become a unicorn in a short time, it is increasingly more important – given the trends we are seeing – to build a resilient business.
More organizations must think, “How am I going to survive whatever is going to come next? What is coming after COVID-19 and how do I survive it? How would I maintain my business? How do I diversify my focus and make sure that my products are accessible across different geographies?
How do I build a diversified strong team where I can attract and get the best talents regardless of wherever they are, to do the work we need them to do? How do I embed the message of resilience into the business model?”
These are questions every business and entrepreneur must begin to ask and answer. That’s why this message is very important; organizations need to start thinking along these lines to embed resilience into every fabric of the organization to be able to survive existential threats.
So, going further, resilience then means sustainability, safety, adaptation, flexibility, and long-term thinking. Several enterprises and governments are beginning to prepare resiliently, e.g., the Lagos State Government has a Resilience Office.
How is technology resilience different from disaster recovery?
Disaster recovery is essentially what it is. There is a disaster, so how do I recover from it? Resilience is different in the sense that you think through the systems to withstand the disaster and continue your business and operations without shutting down.
Resilience is the ability of the systems you have put in place to withstand operational stress, cyber attacks, and any kind of change that may come in. As Niyi Yusuf mentioned recently, the level of technology resilience of an organization is more or less equivalent to the resilience of the business. And this more so in this period where businesses are pivoting to digital.
The unrelenting nature of cyber attacks is also important. Statistics show that every day, hackers are devising new ways to infiltrate security systems. Cyber attacks come in different shapes, forms, sizes, etc.
As you are investing in technology to improve the security of your environment, hackers are also investing in developing different ways to penetrate the security of your enterprise.
Business leaders must think of building technology infrastructure that is resilient, flexible, easily adaptable, and can enable the business to make changes as quickly as possible.
Another reason is because of digitalization. When the 2008 financial crisis came, there were significant regulatory changes and now we have seen regulatory changes as well with the likes of fintech and all that. With increasing digitization, a lot of organizations are leveraging fintech, fintech products, building their digital products, and all that.
Customers’ expectations are also dynamic. Today, most people have smartphones and can do transactions with them. Organizations should be able to provide services regardless of the device their customers use.
What should MSMEs/ corporates/ do to build technology resilience?
To build technology resilience, the first thing is to evolve your business model to become flexible and resilient. I think SMEs have that advantage of learning over businesses that may be struggling to adapt.
But they are several angles from which we can look at this. First thing is that resilience begins with the people, so you need to make sure you get the right people and build the right capability in the team to be able to manage the resilient infrastructure that you are going to put in place.
When we talk about capability, we are talking about skills, know-how, incremental hiring, contracting, etc. Every organization also deals with vendors and these vendors contribute to your delivery of services, both internally and externally.
So, corporate and SMEs should focus on vendor management. Also, it is important to think about the culture of resilience and making resilience a part of the DNA by integrating it into the people in the organizations, the systems, the processes, the goals, objectives; essentially working resilience into everything about the business.
Organizations should also improve their processes. At the beginning of the pandemic, some organisations had digital solutions. Unfortunately, the solutions were designed in such a way that, you couldn’t use them outside the office.
They had to re-architect the solutions to enable their workers to use the infrastructure outside the office, which took some time. Corporates and MSMEs need to have flexibility in mind when designing their processes to be able to ensure that these changes do not impact their businesses.
How does Verraki support its clients on their digital resilience journey?
As advisors, we have to be ahead of the curve in terms of technology capabilities. At the beginning of the pandemic, two of our clients approached us to help them on their digital resilience journey. One was upgrading a digital product and needed help on quality assurance to ensure that the project was delivered. We also had another client that realized the need to digitize during the pandemic and started that process.
We supported the client with conducting quality assurance by conducting reviews of their DevOps application development and delivery processes on Azure Cloud, as well as Azure Stack infrastructure setup, and provided recommendations on the whole end-to-end Azure application development process.
We also provide thought leadership and practical experience/scenarios that resonate with our clients. Because of these, they see us as a trusted partner for solutions designed to improve business and digital resilience.
Abuja Hiking Clubs: The experience and the economics
Nairametrics explores Abuja’s hiking scene and the prospects of the hobby becoming a fully incorporated sporting activity.
The Federal Capital Territory has witnessed a new weekend hobby involving young working millennials in the city. It is physical, intense and daunting but well worth it in the end. Abuja residents have discovered hiking – the new weekend hobby that is gaining some interesting traction.
Starting at the meeting point at Central Park in Wuse and joining the Naija Adventurers hiking group in Gwarinpa, Nairametrics explored and experienced Abuja’s hiking scene and the prospects of the hobby becoming a fully incorporated sporting activity.
7:35 am at the hiking group’s muster point…
Before hiking commenced, the officials gave a health and safety pep talk and afterwards, the hikers set out for the mountain range at Gwarimpa. At the base of the mountain, each hiker paid a fee of N500 to the officials before resuming the slow climb up the hill.
I was one of the first hikers to hit the trail on a tedious but exciting quest to reach the top. Having kept away from the sport for a long time, I couldn’t help but stop many times to rest and catch my breath. At these stops, it was impossible to miss the amount of concern, encouragement and cheering that other hikers offered to those of us who were not as adept at the task of climbing. A little over 45 minutes later, we had reached our target destination but this was not the end. Our guides would still go on to show us other parts of the mountain range.
It was fun but it was also work for me. After a brief period of rest in a serene spot under a tree, I set about the task of gathering the information I needed for this article.
Speaking with fellow hikers, Udoeche, Tinuke and a host of others, I gleaned some interesting insight into this activity and why it was attracting several young people. For many of the hikers, it was not just a physical activity to keep fit and healthy but also a chance to meet and network with new people, some of whom could become clients or business partners, or even offer useful referrals at zero cost.
“I have participated in several hiking trips in the United States,” Udoeche revealed, citing that he preferred the activity abroad than in Abuja.
My second respondent, Tinuke cited the feeling of closeness to nature as her primary reason for joining the hiking club and participating in the activity.
I caught up with the hiking supervisor Bayo, of Naija Adventurers who gave me an overview of the industry, where it is presently and future plans for its value chain development.
How much hiking costs at the Naija Adventurers hiking club, Abuja
We charge N500 per hike at Naija Adventurers, for now, and no registration is required. However, we are looking at getting our customers to become registered members and are also looking to set up Diamond and Platinum membership categories from December; but for now, we do N500 per hike.
Is the hiking club a registered business in Abuja?
We are registered and we are working on a trademark. There is an Abuja hike club association and we also have federations including the Nigerian Hikers Federation which will come into full swing in August or September and which will govern all hiking clubs, not just in Abuja but in Nigeria. Other hiking clubs would have to come under this Federation. There would be rules and regulations, medical insurance, etc.
How many hiking clubs are currently operating in Abuja? Is the business profitable and scalable?
There are several hiking clubs here and many of them can be found on social media. For now, much of what we generate from the weekend hiking fees that we get from customers is ploughed back into the business. We still need a lot of external support to move the sport forward and achieve the kind of profitability that we would like.
We run a number of expenses which we pay for from the hiking fees that we get from customers. We pay for medical supplies, pathfinders, trail setters who find hiking trails, and sometimes, we also give stipends to our social media managers, who are more of volunteers.
What can be done to improve the business side of things?
Sponsorships from organisations would come in very handy. Government grants would go a long way as well because as it stands now, the bulk of what we get is reinvested into the club’s activities.
How did hiking clubs start in Abuja?
We in Abuja are part of a new generation of upcoming hikers joining our contemporaries in hiking clubs across different parts of the world. In Abuja, we started by gathering a group of friends on weekends, exploring mountain trails and discovering places around us. Because most of us are too busy to explore our surroundings during the week, so we chose weekends to hang out with our friends, exercise and chase waterfalls. It has since grown from there and many people are here for the networking opportunities.
Bottom line: The prospects for hiking in Nigeria
My interview is now completed and I start to head back down. It had been an exciting and enlightening experience and although I was exhausted, I had come off the trip with the contact details of several new acquaintances.
Hiking, although physically stressful is a hobby that has grown significantly in the past 5 years and has seen the establishment of various clubs within the Abuja metropolis. The plan to create more robust associations to steer the hobby into a profitable sport could see hiking become a potential foreign exchange revenue earner through tourism. With the African Development Bank (AfDB) stating in December 2020 that 5 million out of Africa’s 7 million aviation and tourism industry-related jobs were lost in 2020, the hiking clubs could easily move up the ladder to take a spot in the tourism and sports development niche, as well as become another opportunity to project a better image for Nigeria among the league of nations.
Boosting the business of medicine with medical tourism – Chito Nwana
The practice of medical tourism may be a thing of pride for the elite class who can afford it, but it is costing countries like Nigeria billions of dollars.
The practice of medical tourism might be a thing of pride for the elite class who can afford it, but it is costing countries like Nigeria billions of dollars which goes out of the economy every year. If these monies will be rechanneled into the economy, then patients’ trust has to be reignited in the Nigerian medical professional and system.
Founder and Consultant Gynaecologist of Tabitha Medical Centre, Dr Chito Nwana was discussing challenges of the business of medicine in Nigeria, during the Nairametrics Business Half Hour Show on radio.
Even though people are free to spend their hard-earned money the way they want to, Nwana noted that the money had been earned within the Nigerian economy, but would subsequently be sent into the economy of countries like the United States, India, United Arab Emirates, where these people hoped to get better medical services.
Introducing patient-centric models
Previous experiences have caused people to be wary of hospitals and health centres in the country, so that once they feel they can afford it, they would rather travel abroad.
“Tabitha is built on a patient-centred care system where we regard our patients as clients and pay attention to customer service. Before now, the medical practitioners did not pay attention to this because the thought was that patients cannot do without the services, and would nevertheless, come for it. However, I think patients want to be treated like they matter because this is critical in generating traffic.
Without them, we don’t have a business, and without us, they may not have the best health. It is important that we build patient trust in us again so that we can reverse medical tourism in a way that is beneficial to us and to the country. We need them to know and believe that we can do those things they travel out for, here in the country and safely according to international standards,” Nwana stated.
Eliminating quacks from the system is also another red sea that the Nigerian medical professionals will have to cross if they ever hope to restore trust in the system.
Nwana, who is a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynaecology pointed that Nigerian professionals were being engaged in other countries of the world, a clear indication that the country is not lacking in expertise. However, most of these professionals in the country have plans of migrating to other countries in search of greener pastures, resulting in a brain drain and instability in the system.
“For the past 12 years I have interviewed doctors and nurses, one thing common to most of them is the ultimate plan to leave the country. It is a serious problem but we cannot fault them since they want to go to countries where they think they will get better reward for their labour,” Nwana explained.
As part of the patient-centric model, Tabitha Medical Centre also operates a system where 10% of the profit is plugged back into providing pro-bono surgical services for emergency cases where the patients clearly cannot afford the entire cost.
“In this way, we are balanced because we don’t ignore that there are people that might need our services but would not be able to afford it. So, we try to help them without affecting our net profit,” he stated.
A fragmented system in need of funding
Like every other sector, the medical services sector needs funding but does not seem to be attracting any investor. Nwana explained in the show that this could be attributed to the low returns on investment in the medical sector.
“The reality is that being a good medical practitioner does not make you a good business person, and for the most part, these hospitals and medical centres are solely owned by medical professionals who are not necessarily business-savvy. After taking care of running expenses and salaries, most of them have to struggle with the profit margin,” he said.
Hospital owners should allow business management and financial experts handle the finances, and focus on delivering premium medical services, the way they know how to. Multiple taxation and illegal levies is also another clip on the wings of the medical sector, hampering their ability to scale and grow.
The fact that the businesses are mostly solely owned constrains the leaps that can be made, especially since the owners want to retain full ownership and so do not want to source funds to scale up the services. The proprietors on their part are also wary of reaching out to investors or venture capitalists, for fear of losing control over their business when these perceived ‘sharks’ step in.
This fragmented system and absence of collaboration in the sector also makes the business of medicine even more ‘unattractive’ to investors. The recent pandemic has also brought attention to the absence of data in Nigeria, and how this could be a critical problem in the system.
Even in cases of government interventions like was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the processes are cumbersome and these funds are not easy to access. With better network and collaboration in the sector, a lot more can be achieved in opening the sector up to more funding and working against those policies inhibiting growth.
Healthcare for corporate Nigeria
As a move to introduce corporate healthcare programs into corporate Nigeria, Nwana and two other partners started the Innovacare Health Systems, a physician-guided health and wellness promotion organization that creates programs for private and public institutions to promote and maintain the highest degree of physical, mental and social wellbeing of workers, and improve productivity.
Their programs take the form of health education seminars/workshops, health screenings, stress management, and personalized wellness programs.
Founded in 2014, Innovacare is keen on breaking into the corporate environment with its team of experts, but has not had a rosy journey since most corporate bodies are yet to incorporate such healthcare programs into their plans.
