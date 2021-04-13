Markets
Wall Street dips in expectation of inflation report
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower on Monday.
Investors are waiting for clues from the upcoming corporate earnings season and a crucial inflation report later this week, and so, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average ended lower on Monday.
Stocks have been selling off after recent strong gains fueled by a pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield from 14-month highs. Analysts project that investors took profit out of the market on Monday, leading to the dip in stocks.
Nasdaq took a hit of (-0.36%) during the session. The S&P 500 decreased by (-0.020%) while Dow made a loss of 0.16%.
- Alibaba’s stock rises as it shrugs off a $2.75 billion antitrust fine.
- According to Refinitiv IBES numbers, S&P 500 earnings are estimated to have increased by 25% year over year in the third quarter.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla Inc to “buy” from “hold,” saying the company could become “the brand” in energy storage.
- US yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 1.69%.
Top gainers
- NVIDIA up 5.62% to close at $608.36.
- ConAgra Foods up 3.70% to close at $37.53.
- Tesla up 3.69% to close at $701.98.
- Fortive up 3.66% to close at $73.56.
- Unum up 3.44% to close at $28.58.
Top losers
- IPG Photonics down 5.54% to close at $225.49
- Carnival Corp down 5.29% to close at $27.75
- AMD down 5.05% to close at $78.58
- ViacomCBS down 5.04% to close at $39.77
- Xilinx down 4.23% to close at $124.23
Outlook
- The first-quarter earnings of banks and financial companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are expected to have an impact on the market performance.
- Inflation data expected to come out today is also a key mover.
- Nairametrics, however, advises cautious buying in this era of growing uncertainties.
Commodities
Oil prices surge over China’s growing appetite for energy
British based contract ticked up by 0.3% to trade at $63.59 a barrel while the WTI futures edged near $60 a barrel.
Oil prices rallied high at the second trading session of the week as data from the world’s second-largest oil consumer’s (China) import growth picked up coupled with rising tensions in the Middle East after rebels from Yemen disclosed that they fired missiles on Saudi’s energy infrastructure.
At the time of writing this report, the British based contract ticked up by 0.3% to trade at $63.59 a barrel while the West Texas Intermediate futures edged near $60 a barrel.
READ: Oil prices soar above $70 a barrel over terrorist attacks on Saudi’s oil station
The world’s second-largest economy recorded impressive gains for last month in yet another boost to China’s economic recovery as global demand gained momentum. Crude oil imports into China surged by 21% in March from a low base of comparison a year earlier.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the parabolic of the energy market, as oil traders seem to be uninspired on the resurging COVID-19 virus;
“The oil market’s magnetic attraction to the $63 level should tell us much about the near-term outlook amid conflicting signal of new Covid waves coming to shore ahead of what should be a summer gasoline buying bonanza.
READ: Did OPEC+ April fool the oil market?
But overall, this is an oil market that feels completely uninspired outside of a few micro lurches here and there.
Still, positive comments on the US economy from Fed Chairman Powell help to reassure the outlook for oil demand, balancing concerns about the continued spread of Covid-19 in some regions.”
What to expect
Recent price actions suggest oil traders might hold the $60 a barrel baseline in the near term even if U.S Treasury yields surge while struggling to resolve with what form and fashion the next leg of the reflation trade will take.
Cryptocurrency
Why Bitcoin might likely hit $100,000 soon
The 12-month BTC price forecast was more evenly distributed, though a majority of respondents see prices above $50,000.
From late February to the end of March, currency.com conducted a survey among its users to get their take on Bitcoin, which has skyrocketed about 1500% from where it was a year ago.
The Crypto exchange surveyed 1,572 respondents on their exposure, perspective, and outlook of digital assets. The crypto-asset platform revealed that about 20% of its customers expect the price of Bitcoin to hit at least $100,000 or above in the next 12 months. 54% of the respondents predict the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency will hover at $50,000-$100,000 in the same period.
The survey also revealed that 2% of customers indicated that they already have $1 million or more stashed in Bitcoin. However, nearly 27.2% were sceptical about whether they can achieve this goal.
READ: 1 Bitcoin will buy you a house in Nigeria’s rich suburb
The 12-month BTC price forecast was more evenly distributed, though a majority of respondents see prices above $50,000.
Specifically, 40% keep in their portfolio not only Bitcoin, which makes up about 50% of the entire crypto market, but also altcoins.
READ: Ripple scores early legal victory, XRP breaks above $1 for first time in 3 years
When asked whether the firm believes the price prediction is accurate, Currency.com’s head of strategy, Vitaly Kedyk, said:
“Over the course of 2020, we have seen interest in crypto gain mainstream attention and validation following take-up by large institutional investors. We expect this trend to continue in 2021 with greater diversification across altcoins.”
READ: Meet the billionaire twins who bought $10m worth of Bitcoin when it still sold for $8
Bitcoin believers already say that the biggest cryptocurrency has shifted from the fringes of retail speculation towards embrace by major investors. The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies tops $2 trillion, mostly spurred by rising institutional demand. Bitcoin’s market cap makes up more than half of that figure and it is now worth more than $1 trillion.
That being said, a significant number of its users are also diversifying their holdings in the exchange beyond investing in crypto, into traditional financial assets like equities, indices, and commodities with a token that mirrors the value of each asset.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria Plc announces AGM, proposes dividend of N6.74 per share.
- ETI appoints Akin Dada as Group Executive, Corporate & Investment banking.
- Union Homes REIT proposes final dividend worth N465.03 million for shareholders.
- GT Bank Plc holds FY 2020 investors presentation.
- Cornerstone Insurance Plc notifies stakeholders of late submission of financial statements.