In a hyperinflation economy like Nigeria’s, these are the best investments to consider immediately

Let’s face it, Nigeria’s rising inflation plus lower options for high yielding investments are already driving a significant number of investors away from Africa’s leading frontier market. This is coming at a time when Nigeria’s top performing investment asset class for 2020 is currently having a year-to-date return of around -3.30%.

Recent data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals Nigerian inflation rate surged to a 33-month high, as it rose further to 16.47% in January 2021 from 15.75% in December 2020. This is marks 17th consecutive month of rising inflation in the country.

Consequently, Nairametrics interviewed selected financial experts on the investment options best suitable for such macro.

That being said, it’s important to note that there are no guarantees when it comes to investing during high inflation. At best, such investments may be inflation-safe, but returns can never be guaranteed.

Debo Adejana, MD/CEO, Realty Point Limited, Chairman, REDAN South West Zone.

At 16.5% inflation rate as of January 2021, the obvious is that there are very little short-term investments that can outperform that especially in the short term. So, that being said, my traditional conservative disposition of the fact that the best investment term is the long-term.

To make returns that will consistently be higher than 16.5% in short term investments will require very good knowledge of the asset class and share dedication.

If that is clear, then by my own understanding, the following are some of the possible investment areas or strategies to adopt with real estate being my most preferred asset class anytime:

Financial player in a JV Property Development Scheme. This helps to save time and gives faster turnover of investment fund. Buying distressed property now, renovate, rent-out for 2years of more just to hold if necessary and sell after. Crowd owning/funding property deals Guaranteed rent discounting International property investment for positive cash flow and to enjoy foreign exchange appreciation

All the above can be done as a large ticket investor or little fractional holder using a well-structured and regulated vehicle.

Darlington-Morsi Onyemaka, Co-founder, Quba Exchange

Inflation means that prices for things are rising, and as such the same amount of money buys less over a certain period of time. This in itself is especially not good for cash savings as the best way to manage inflation is by investing in instruments that give you a return higher than the current rate of inflation or at least one that keeps up with it.

The best kinds of assets to invest in during inflation are tangible assets that have fundamental values and as such, their worth measures up together with inflation. These assets include real estate, growth stocks, and commodities like food, crude oil, and gold (especially gold).

On the flip side, one should avoid long-term fixed-income investments. This is because the value of the underlying security falls as investors tend to focus on higher-yielding alternatives when the interest rates of that instrument start rising.

Thelma Ugonna Ohiri-Anyanwu, CFA

Inflation is the increase in prices of goods over a period of time, where a specific amount of currency will be able to buy less than before.

In as much as inflation erodes the value of funds, this should not deter one from investing as some investment’s types are great hedge against inflation and helps to preserve capital. Some of such investments are Gold, REITs, real estate, commodities and a well-balanced stock portfolio.

Silas OZOYA, Founder/CEO SUBA Capital

Inflation in many ways affect the general health of a countries economy and her citizens literally and the only way out of inflation is continuous and increased investments in local production, expansion of existing local businesses and enacting fiscal policies that would strengthen the currency of such country.

To mitigate this, increased and persistent investment from all angles in Agriculture, local processing, and increased export would do a positive dent on our inflation rate and keep us far away from recession through job creation, wealth growth, food, and cash crop production at scale.

Nigerian’s home and abroad should consider investments that support economic growth through investments in Agriculture and agro-allied ventures.

Agriculture from my experience is one of the very few sectors that puts food on the table, employs people, and grows the value of your money against inflation all in one value chain.

The general public, high net worth individuals, and Nigerians abroad should consider holding at least 20% of their asset portfolio in Agriculture and agro-allied investments.

Angela Aya, Head, Institutional Sales at Alonati

There are a lot of investment opportunities for both the wealthy and not so rich investors in Nigeria, investors desiring to get an income or return on investment. Some are the FGN Savings Bonds, Stocks, Real Estate, Gold, Cryptocurrency, Agriculture etc. However, below are some investments that offer inflation protection:

Real Estate

Investment in real estate has been profitable and remains lucrative especially in Nigerian urban cities.

This investment however requires medium to high capital. Nigeria is still a developing Country in the world and the need for housing to match the Country’s increasing population size remains critical, as urban-rural migration continues to increase due to the neglect of development of the rural areas by the States and Federal Government.

The value of land and property has continued to rise and will continue to appreciate due to the margin between demand and supply as the need for residential and commercial buildings in major cities remains high.

Gold

Investing in gold has remained an agelong golden income space. The value of gold has continued to appreciate over the years because of the importance attached to it all around the world.

Gold remains an important symbol of wealth and affluence, and can be purchased as bars, coins or jewelries and resold at a higher price over time.

Bottom line

A disciplined investor can hedge against inflation risks by investing in the following asset classes that often outperform during high inflationary climates.