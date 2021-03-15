Commodities
Oil prices rally high on improved energy demand outlook
Brent crude futures jumped by 1.17% to $69.99 a barrel and the West African Texas Intermediate surged by 1.17% to $66.38 a barrel.
Crude oil prices rallied higher at the first trading session of the week boosted by the growing hopes for fuel demand recovery in the second half of this year and curbs in oil production from major producers.
Oil traders are currently excited, that the COVID-19 weekly death toll in the world’s largest economy has dropped to a four-month low, and the number of new cases also plunged, thereby improving the country’s energy demand outlook.
At the time of drafting this report, Brent crude futures jumped by 1.17% to $69.99 a barrel and the West African Texas Intermediate surged by 1.17% to $66.38 a barrel. Both major oil benchmarks stayed above the $65 mark.
Oil traders are going long on recent report revealing the Saudis curbed the supply of April-loading crude to at least four north Asian buyers by up to 15%
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics gave critical insights on Oil price movements and macros affecting it,
“Wall Street continues to upgrade the US consumer spending outlook, which is favourable for oil prices too. Still, oil is showing signs of consolidation after a supercharged multi-month rally.
“Oil prices are trading a touch higher this morning as dip buyers emerge ahead of the widely expected US economic forecast upgrade by the US Fed this week at the Wednesday-rate decision.
“Also helping oil prices, the US rig count fell, indicating US producers’ response to higher prices remains meek.”
What to expect: Oil traders hope prices continue to surge higher into the summer, and given the rosy US reopening narrative, more and more vehicles take the highways ahead of what is likely to be the biggest pent-up driving season in the world’s largest economy.
Gold post first weekly gains in four amid soaring U.S Treasury yields
It was the first positive week for the yellow metal after three prior weeks of losses that left buyers of the precious metal 8% poorer.
The precious metal recorded its first weekly profit in four jumping from under $1,700 an ounce, despite a 13-month surge in U.S. bond yields and a soaring U.S dollar that should have tamed the yellow metal’s upside.
Gold futures prices settled at 0.2% higher, to close at $1,719.80 an ounce after plunging earlier to $1,696.65 an ounce.
For the week, the precious metal’s contract surged by 1.3%. It was the first positive week for the yellow metal after three prior weeks of losses that left buyers of the precious metal 8% poorer.
Market pundits are however surprised at gold’s sudden turn around amid fired-up U.S yields benchmarked rallying to 1.64%, their highest since 13 months ago.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in an email sent to Nairametrics spoke on the macros affecting gold prices arbitrarily;
“The gold price may have found a floor here and will be comfortable for a bit. But if US yields start to break new ground or the FOMC surprises by hinting at taper (25 % chance), it could be lights out above $1700.
“If you don’t think the US economy will surge and 10-year yields won’t rise to 1.85-2.25% as predicted by Wall street, certainly buy gold and lots of it. But really, you are swimming against the current on this one, I’m afraid.”
Bottom-line: Market sentiments suggest that the yellow metal price may have found a floor thus it could be comfortable in the $1700s range, at least for the near term as physical demand remains stout
Oil prices stay firm, buoyed by OPEC+ supply cuts
Brent crude is on track to post weekly gains for the eighth week after touching a 13-month high at the first trading session of the week.
Brent crude prices stayed a bit firm at the last trading session of the week as they hovered near $70 a barrel as production cuts by OPEC+ constrained supply. Optimism about a recovery in energy demand for the better half of this year gave Oil bulls enough support in staying near the $70 a barrel price level.
In addition, oil traders are buoyed by the decision of OPEC+, in the past few weeks to largely curbing oil production in April.
The British-based oil contract, Brent crude is on track to post weekly gains for the eighth week after touching a 13-month high at the first trading session of the week following attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.
At press time, Brent crude futures dropped by 0.2%, to $69.52 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April traded at $65.83 a barrel, plunging by 0.3%.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at Axi in a note to Nairametrics further broke down the oil macros keeping oil prices at such price levels;
“After a few days of consolidation post-OPEC+, there has been a strong rebound in oil prices driven by gasoline and refined products signaling that economic recovery moves in full swing.
“Oil prices roar to the sound of ringing gas pump counters as according to the US Department of Transportation, more and more folks take the highways ahead of what is likely to be the biggest pent up driving season on record as the US could reach herd immunity from Covid-19 by summer vacation time,” Innes stated.
What to expect: The Oil market remains tight and global supplies will continue to draw until OPEC+ members change their output stance.
Backwardation continues to generate positive carry for holding length further along the curve.
