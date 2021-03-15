Blurb
Jumia: In search of the elusive break-even sales
Humbled by losses, Jumia seems to have learnt it lessons, and adapting it strategies to the local economics.
What do you do after years of poor result? You rework your business model. That is exactly what Jumia did- leveraged on its local knowledge to change its model. in 2019, It underwent “Business mix rebalancing,” a drive to change its target market from high-end products to cheaper and more commonly used household products. This move seems to be getting a positive response.
In their latest financial result 2020, released this month, the company experienced modest growth in revenue and profit, which should be looked at in light of two events affecting its target market, the devaluation of the currency in the past 12 months, direct impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. and the absence of broad relief packages to help customers make purchases of much-needed goods. This has weakened the purchasing power of its target market.
Profitability: The company recorded a gross profit of €92.8m from € 75.9m (2019). The gross profit after fulfilment expense was €8.4 million, compared to €1.0 million in the previous year.
Even with better results than the previous year, the company is still in the red, with the Adjusted EBITDA loss of €119.5 million from the previous year’s loss of 182.7m. It represents an improvement of over of 34.6% year-over-year. The operational loss also improved from -€227.9 million to -€149.2 million.
Last year’s effort at overhauling the business model by increasing the first party profit seems to be working, because while the first party revenue dropped by 41%, its profit went up because they processed fewer sales on a first party basis and did more on third party basis.
So, what does this mean and why does it even matter? The first party basis means they are basically buying the products and selling as order arises. This gives them effective control over their inventory, though it tends to tie down assets and increase the fulfilment cost (holding cost).
However, dealing more on the basis of third party means they simply use their platform to help sell goods of others and collect fees and commission. So, they are more of an intermediary agent in third party sales. This liberates their balance sheet to a large extent, giving them the opportunity to utilise their liquid assets in other productive ways.
More impressive is the work done in the cost management side. Again, largely due to the change in focus, Fulfilment expense went down by 10.4% from €77.4M to €69.3M. Fulfilment expense is very important in e-commerce business. It is the holding cost of the goods, the total sum of all the expenses incurred from collecting the goods to distributing them.
Sales & Advertising expense was €10.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of 34%. General & Administrative costs, excluding share-based compensation expense, reached €21.8 million, a decrease of 36% year-over-year.
The company also diversified its operations by its running Jumia Advert and Jumia Logistics. 2020 is the first full year of the two operations with largely positive results to show for it. Its television business too is gaining traction and acceptance. JumiaPay TPV reached €59.3 million, increasing by 30% year-over-year. On-platform TPV penetration increased from 15.6% of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 25.7% of GMV in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Red flag
One concern the investors will have is the GMV indicator, which is the total size of its order or monetary value.It shrank by 21% year on year. This is not a good sign.
Based on the restructuring, the sales price is expected to drop, but we expected the volume of sales to make up for it. So, is the GMV drop a sign of things to come or just a blip?
Another worrying aspect is that, even with the increased amount of cash which they got from the 2019 IPO and other sources, we have not seen the company utilise the cash in a more progressive way. As at year-end, cash and cash equivalent moved from 170M to 304.9M. In addition, since the company operates a complex equity-based employee remuneration that does not require immediate cash pay-out, why are they keeping so much cash?
Finally, despite the green shoot of progress, we still cannot forget that the accumulated loss to date is still mounting, growing to -c1,268.7m from -c1,096m.
It’s all about momentum…
Obviously, a lot still needs to be done, but the company seems to have reached a key inflexion point in its road to recovery and profitability. The question now is: can they consolidate this gain and maintain the momentum and trajectory? Can they get to the elusive breakeven point? And can they achieve critical mass in the market?
We will know the answer to these important questions by the time the next quarter financial results roll out.
Blurb
Analysis: Nestle Plc, dragged by uncontrollable forces in a forgettable 2020
Nestle Nigeria must bear in mind that the year to beat is its 2019 performance, and not the forgettable 2020.
Shortly after Nestle Nigeria released its FY 2019 results last year, analysts wrote lofty and pedantic reviews on what was a truly decent year recording of about 19% improvement in operating profit. A precursor to stellar achievements in the coming year was everyone’s apparent projection. As it turns out, both controllable and uncontrollable forces have played their part in piling misery on the fortunes of the food giant.
2020 was hard-hitting. Covid-19 greeted Africa fully in the second quarter, straight away making life difficult for individuals and businesses. Its sour fruits are responsible for Nestle Nigeria’s outward financial decline. Its effects have been ever-present since, cutting across all the quarters. In Q2 of 2020, Pre-Tax Profit immediately dipped from N17.4billion to N16.4billion. By the end of Q3, pre-tax profit had succumbed 12.83%, eliminating almost the good work from the year before and by FY 2020, Nestle closed with a 14% decline in profit position.
Through all of this decline, Nestle Nigeria has been resilient enough to maintain revenue on a flat line. FY 2020 showed top-line increase by 1%, however, this bore no positive consequence nor impact to profit position. The only other area where Nestle Nigeria showed class was in the management of its distribution/marketing expenses which decreased by 4.8%.
Other variables suffered negative differences. Cost of sales increased from N155billion in 2019 to N168billion in 2020, while both administrative and finance costs endured 9% and 95% increases respectively.
Nestlé’s negative growth in recent times has been due to improper cost management causing increases in its cost of sales. Given that most of the company’s input is locally sourced, the pressure on cost must have resulted from local supply chain disruption induced by the ban on interstate movement during the early periods of the pandemic.
Furthermore, there have been a few situations where gains from a reduction in the cost of distribution expenses is immediately eroded by increases in administrative costs in the same cycle.
The food giant has all it takes to do better and make even more revenue beyond the N287billion amassed in 2020. As a market leader that has cemented its position in Nigeria amongst respectable and formidable opposition, Nestle Nigeria needs to broaden its horizons and maximize the revenue it generates from exports like it did in 2019.
Management must strive to obtain optimum turnover from both its food and beverage segments. The era of ceding market shares every other quarter must be made history, and quickly too.
Whilst the world and businesses come to terms with Covid-19 and as vaccines circulate, Nestle Nigeria should bear in mind that the real year’s performance to beat in 2021 is its stellar performance in 2019, not the forgettable 2020.
Blurb
Dangote Sugar, sweet in more ways than one
Significant growth in gross revenue was driven largely by sale to Nigerian Bottling Company Limited and Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited.
By refining capacity, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR Plc) is acknowledged as the largest Sugar Refinery in sub-Saharan Africa and one of the largest in the world. With up to 60 percent market share, it is also clearly, the most dominant player in the Nigerian sugar market.
DSR Plc recently released its audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and overall and year-on-year group performance results were very good.
Despite the impact of the Covid-19 induced lockdown which curtailed distribution across the country and resulted in decreased revenues from income generated from freights, gross revenues increased by over 33 percent year-on-year to ₦ 214.3 billion. The significant growth in gross revenue was driven largely by a rise in revenue from the sale of its 50kg sugar, with the two main customers being the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited and Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited who operate principally from Lagos.
Year-on-year, gross profit increased by over 40 per cent to ₦ 53.75 billion, Profit before tax increased by almost 53 per cent to ₦ 45.62 billion, and Profit after tax increased by 33 per cent to ₦ 29.78 billion.
Notwithstanding the good result, the group operating results showed some issues and headwinds. First, during the year, DSR Plc wound up Dangote Niger Sugar Limited (one of four companies that had been set up to acquire large expanse of land and locally grow sugarcane as part of its concerted backward integration project). The winding-up was sequel to continued community dispute over land acquired in Niger State for this purpose. This winding-up event cost DSR Plc approximately ₦ 100 million.
Second, there continues to be a heavy reliance on Lagos for its gross revenues as revenues generated from Lagos State increased significantly from circa 33 per cent at the end of 2019 to over 50 per cent by the end of 2020. The share of the Lagos segment in gross revenue thus continued to grow and currently represents a significant market concentration risk for DSR Plc.
Third, provision for impairment on financial assets or in simple terms, receivables that are unlikely to be collectable, also trended upwards from ₦ 1.3 billion in 2019 to ₦ 1.45 billion by end of 2020 with net financing expenses also rising significantly from ₦ 516.2 billion in 2019 to ₦ 1.92 billion by the end of 2020. This rise in expenses was largely driven by a significant rise in exchange losses incurred in the ordinary course of business, rising from about ₦ 7 million in 2019 to over ₦ 1.57 billion at the end of 2020.
Finally, administrative expenses represented mainly by employee salaries grew year-on-year by over ₦ 1.2 billion.
With the recent reopening of land borders, we expect that revenues and margins will become squeezed as sales and production volumes become constrained by the influx of largely smuggled, lower quality, and much cheaper sugar and its substitutes. DSR Plc’s sugar refinery is also strategically located very close to the Apapa port and its logistics operations, distribution of raw materials and delivery of finished goods will continue to be impacted by the infamous Apapa Traffic Gridlock and road diversions/closures around the axis. Although the effort of Lagos state and the recent introduction of the electronic call up of truck by the NPA has eased the issue, still, it needs to be watched closely.
Earnings per share at the end of 2020 was ₦ 2.45 (2019: ₦ 1.87; 2018: ₦ 1.85)
Subject to approval at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting, DSR Plc board of directors have proposed a dividend of N1.50k per ordinary share (2019: ₦ 1.10k, 2018: ₦ 1.10k).
This performance is sweet in more ways than one.
