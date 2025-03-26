In Lagos, a city that thrives on constant motion, food delivery riders have become a distinct part of its busy streets.

Whether maneuvering through traffic or waiting at bus stops, they zip by on motorbikes with food boxes or bicycles carrying delivery bags.

The convenience of meal delivery has revolutionized dining habits, driven by platforms like Chowdeck, Jumia Food, and Glovo.

For riders like Ayankaa Keghter Paul, this ecosystem represents more than convenience; it’s a lucrative opportunity. Covering approximately 90 kilometers daily and completing 12 to 13 orders, Paul earns over N25,000 per day on average.

These riders have become the backbone of Lagos’ food delivery industry, ensuring meals arrive on time despite chaotic traffic.

How it works: Getting and completing orders

The process begins when customers place orders through an app. The platform assigns the task to the nearest available rider, who receives details about the restaurant and the customer’s address.

“Once the order comes in, I head to the restaurant to collect the food,” Paul said.

“The app guides me to the customer, so navigation isn’t much of a problem.”

Even cyclists like Iliya Obadiah, who works with Glovo, follow a similar process, although they focus on shorter trips due to the physical demands of cycling.

“I focus on trips within 5 kilometers,” Obadiah explained, helping him manage his workload effectively.

Strategies for maximizing earnings

Food delivery riders in Lagos employ various strategies to boost their income. Paul, who works with Chowdeck, prioritizes longer trips for higher payouts.

“An 11-kilometer delivery earned me N2,200,” he said, adding that knowing your way around Lagos helps riders save time and fuel while completing more orders.

Godfriend, who works with Jumia Food and Chowdeck, shared that customers sometimes pay him directly for additional deliveries, such as picking up extra packages from restaurants.

“Some prefer to pay me directly rather than reorder through the app,” he explained, noting that these opportunities significantly add to his earnings.

Obadiah, who delivers with Glovo using a bicycle, maintains a 100% order acceptance rate as his key strategy.

“I don’t reject orders, and it helps me get more assignments,” he said.

These strategies showcase how riders maximize opportunities in Lagos’ fast-paced food delivery industry.

Earnings and incentives

Earnings for food delivery riders typically depend on the number of trips completed and the distances covered. These potential earnings vary not only across platforms but also among riders on the same platform. For instance, Obadiah, who works with Glovo, explained that maintaining a 100% acceptance rate ensures a steady flow of orders, while the distance covered directly impacts his payouts.

Platforms like Chowdeck and Glovo offer additional incentives to encourage riders to stay active and complete more orders. Paul revealed that Chowdeck provides riders with an extra N10,000 for meeting a 90-kilometer weekly target.

Similarly, Glovo rewards riders who complete a specific number of deliveries within a set timeframe, further boosting their earnings.

Payments for both platforms are processed daily, ensuring riders receive their income at the end of each day, offering a predictable structure that helps them manage their finances more effectively.

However, these earnings come with operational costs. Riders must budget for fuel, bike maintenance, and mobile data for accessing delivery apps. Cyclists like Obadiah face a different kind of challenge, relying on physical strength to meet customer expectations.

“I rely on my physical strength to meet customer expectations,” he told Nairametrics, adding that shorter trips allow him to manage the physical demands of cycling effectively.

To maximize income, riders adopt strategic approaches. Godfriend shared that working with multiple platforms, such as Jumia Food, Chowdeck, and Glovo, ensures he consistently gets orders.

“You can’t depend on just one app if you want to make good money. If one is slow, you have to switch,” he said.

Challenges on the job

Despite the benefits, food delivery comes with its fair share of challenges. For Paul, one major issue is the lack of designated spaces for riders to rest or wait for orders.

“We hang around roadsides or stay home until we get an order,” he explained.

Paul recalled a time when Chowdeck organized outings for riders, which helped foster camaraderie and provided a temporary solution to this problem.

Another recurring challenge is the enforcement issue. Riders often face harassment from louts who stop them on the road under the guise of checking bike papers, ultimately demanding bribes. This not only affects their morale but also eats into their earnings.

Cyclists like Obadiah face the added challenge of traveling between work zones to pick up orders, a time-consuming process that can delay deliveries and impact efficiency.

Insights from Glovo

Nairametrics, in a bid to gain perspective from a key player in Lagos’ food delivery industry, spoke to Lamide Akinola, General Manager of Glovo Nigeria, about the company’s approach to supporting riders and fostering growth in the sector.

According to Akinola, Glovo places significant emphasis on ensuring a smooth onboarding process for its couriers.

“To be able to use the Glovo platform, riders must be +18 Nigerian citizens with a valid ID and/or driver’s license, a vehicle, and a bank account in Nigeria,” she explained.

Riders can attend onboarding sessions at dedicated Glovo Centers, where they are offered support and access to essential equipment like bags, shirts, raincoats, or helmets. Highlighting the flexibility Glovo offers, Akinola noted that riders are not restricted to the platform.

“Riders are free to ride with other brands and perform other activities like studying or working full-time jobs,” she said.

Glovo Centers also provide riders with additional support, including resolving technical issues and offering a space to rest and recharge during the day.

“Riders can refill water, grab coffee, or attend free training sessions and courses to upskill themselves,” Akinola added.

To enhance the experience of riders, Glovo has implemented initiatives aimed at improving their welfare. Akinola spoke about Glovo’s Couriers Pledge, launched in Nigeria in October 2023, which focuses on fair earnings, fair management, and greater protection for riders.

“Learning and development are at the core of this initiative. Riders can access online platforms, courses, and training covering topics like digital skills, leadership, well-being, and business development,” Akinola stated.

She also highlighted the availability of safety measures, including an emergency SOS button within the Glovo app, comprehensive insurance, and road safety training programs.

Building on this, Glovo+ is a tier-based loyalty program designed to reward riders.

“From Bronze to Diamond levels, riders unlock benefits such as educational perks, safety insurance, economic bonuses, and operational incentives—all aimed at improving their well-being and satisfaction,” Akinola explained.

Looking ahead, Glovo is committed to further improving the rider experience through new initiatives.

Akinola revealed plans to support the electrification of courier fleets in partnership with companies like Max and Siltech.

“We are promoting riders’ access to electric vehicles in the upcoming year,” she said.

Outlook

Food delivery platforms have revolutionized how Lagosians access meals, with riders at the core of this thriving ecosystem. Despite operational costs and challenges like harassment and poor road infrastructure, riders adapt using strategies such as multi-platform work and maximizing incentives.

Looking ahead, improving conditions for riders through designated rest areas, stricter enforcement against harassment, and better infrastructure could drive further industry growth. As of October 2024, Chowdeck reported surpassing N30 billion in total deliveries, reflecting the rising demand for convenience.

Riders like Paul, Godfriend, and Obadiah remain the driving force behind Lagos’ food delivery industry, ensuring meals reach customers efficiently, one trip at a time.