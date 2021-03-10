Corporate deals
DEAL: Flutterwave raises $170 million Series C Round, now valued at $1 billion
Flutterwave has secured $170 million from a leading group of international investors to expand its customer base in existing and international markets.
Flutterwave, African-focused payments company has announced that it has closed a $170 million Series C round, valuing the company over $1 billion.
According to Techcrunch, the funding round was led by New York-based private investment firm Avenir Growth Capital and U.S. hedge fund and investment firm Tiger Global. New and existing investors who participated in this round include DST Global, Early Capital Berrywood, Green Visor Capital, Greycroft Capital, Insight Ventures, PayPal, Salesforce Ventures, Tiger Management, Worldpay FIS 9yards Capital.
Launched in 2016 by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Ologunro Agboola as a Nigerian and U.S.-based payments company with offices in Lagos and San Francisco, Flutterwave helps businesses build customizable payments applications through its APIs.
Last year, the company closed its $35 million Series B and had processed 107 million transactions worth $5.4 billion. These numbers have increased impressively since then. Now, the company has processed over 140 million transactions worth more than $9 billion with an impressive clientele of international companies, including Booking.com, Facebook, Flywire, and Uber.
Flutterwave noted that more than 290,000 businesses use its platform to carry out payments and they can do so in 150 currencies and multiple payment modes including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, Barter by Flutterwave.
In a statement made to Reuters by the CEO, he noted that they may consider listing in New York or possible dual listing in New York and Nigeria.
Why this matters
- This new funding will be used to speed up customer acquisition in its present markets. It will also improve existing product offerings like Barter, where it has over 500,000 users, and introduce new offerings.
- One of the new offerings is the Flutterwave Mobile. According to the founder, Flutter Mobile will turn merchants’ mobile devices into a point of sale, allowing them to accept payments and make sales.
What you should know
- This is coming just a few months after being listed as Ycombinators’ most valuable startup in Africa. Flutterwave joins Interswitch as the only fintech in Nigeria to reach a 1-billion-dollar valuation in less than 10 years making it a Unicorn. Interswitch first became a unicorn after Visa acquired a 20% stake in 2019.
- Flutterwave has raised $225 million in total and is one of the few African startups to have secured more than $200 million in funding.
Corporate deals
DEAL: FMDQ Exchange admits Fidson Healthcare Commercial Paper worth N10 billion
FMDQ Exchange has announced the admission of Fidson Healthcare Plc’s N10 billion commercial paper.
FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has announced the admission of Fidson Healthcare Plc commercial paper worth N10 billion on its platform.
This is according to a disclosure by FMDQ Exchange, seen by Nairametrics. In lieu of this, the admission will afford Fidson Healthcare Plc the opportunity to not only raise short term capital to support its business operations but to also enjoy value-added benefits like visibility, transparency and liquidity that comes with being quoted on the FMDQ Exchange.
As part of the regulatory requirements, the on-boarding of Fidson Healthcare commercial paper was approved by the Board Listings, Market and Technology Committee of FMDQ, as the quotation seeks to create an exemplary architecture for the Nigerian Pharmaceutical industry.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Chief Financial Officer of Fidson Healthcare PLC, Imokha Ayebae, said: “We are glad about the successful registration of Fidson Healthcare PLC’s ₦10.00 billion CP Programme on the FMDQ platform. This is particularly significant as it coincides with the company’s 26th anniversary on March 1, 2021.
Since its inception in 1995, Fidson Healthcare PLC has remained committed to the growth of the healthcare sector in Nigeria. This strategic move aligns with our vision to be the preferred healthcare provider as a leading player in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in Nigeria and West Africa. The CP Programme, which is poised to further broaden the company’s sources of capital by accessing funding from the Nigerian debt capital markets, will also reduce our overall funding costs. Proceeds from this Programme will be used to meet the company’s short-term working capital requirements which are geared towards providing quality services to our valued customers.”
On his part, the Head of Investment Banking at FSDH Capital Limited, Taiwo Olatunji remarked that, “FSDH Capital Limited is pleased to act as Sponsor and Lead Arranger on the registration of the Fidson Healthcare PLC ₦10billion Commercial Paper Programme on the FMDQ Platform. We believe that the admission of the CP on the FMDQ platform will ensure its global visibility and enhanced liquidity, which will in turn raise the corporate profile of the issuer even further ahead of tapping into other opportunities in the Nigerian capital market.”
What you should know
- Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported the listing of Parthian Partners commercial paper worth N20 billion on the FMDQ Securities Exchange.
- FSDH Capital Limited acted as the Sponsor and Lead Arranger of the recent Fidson Healthcare CP issuance.
- FMDQ Exchange debt market size currently stands at N23.24 trillion, as at close of business on 4th of March, 2021.
Corporate deals
DEAL: Tangerine Life completes take-over of ARM Life Insurance Plc
Tangerine Life Insurance has concluded the acquisition of ARM Life Plc.
Tangerine Life Insurance, a subsidiary of Verod Capital Limited has concluded the acquisition of ARM Life Plc.
This is according to a press release issued by the firm’s Head, Brand and Communications, Olabisi Adesokan, seen by Nairametrics.
The merger is expected to consolidate and optimize the unique strengths of both sides, both in the corporate and retail markets, creating a stronger and broader insurance and financial services platform that will be of immense benefits to all.
READ: Buhari reappoints Bala Usman as MD of NPA, reconstitutes the Board
Background of the deal
A decision to complete the acquisition of ARM Life Insurance Plc was reached at Tangerine’s Board Meeting held on 4th of March, 2020, where the provisions of section 131 of the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2007 was triggered.
Provisions in section 131 of ISA 2007 had empowered Tangerine Life Insurance to takeover ARM Life, following its 77.72% equity stake held in the latter, which translates to 7,392,953,710 ordinary shares.
In lieu of this, a decision to buy-out the remaining stake of 2,180,967,082 ordinary shares at N0.63 was ratified at the Board meeting and subsequently implemented.
READ: Report any employer without Group Life Insurance for employees – PenCom
What they are saying
Commenting on the rationale behind the deal, the Managing Director of Tangerine Life, Livingstone Magorimbo said: “Integrating the businesses has presented us a tremendous opportunity to enhance our capabilities, improve operating efficiencies and grow our businesses.
“At Tangerine Life, we will continue to innovate, drive positive change within the insurance industry and create tremendous value for our customers towards effectively positioning our business to stay ahead of the next wave of industry evolution.”
On the other hand, a former Managing Director at ARM Life, Stephen Alangbo added that: “Innovation is paramount in ensuring customer satisfaction in today’s business landscape. We believe that the combination of both entities will ensure exceptional value creation for existing and new customers and partner.”
What you should know
- According to the press release, the merger places Tangerine Life as the 4th largest life insurer in Nigeria and position it for future growth.
- Tangerine Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Metropolitan Life Insurance Nigeria Limited was incorporated on 19 August 2004 and licensed by NAICOM on 14 February 2007. It is principally engaged in the provision of group life, credit life and individual life products to over 12,000 blue-chip corporate and retail clients.
- The Company is majorly owned by Oreon LMS Limited, a subsidiary of Verod Capital Growth Fund II, a US$115 Million private equity fund managed by Verod Capital Management Limited.
