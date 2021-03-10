Paid Content
FCMB introduces paperless and cardless transactions at branches, ATMs and POS terminals
FCMB has again taken a bold step towards driving value-added digital banking solutions in Nigeria.
Customers of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) can now seamlessly carry out an array of transactions with just their fingerprints and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs). This followed the introduction of paperless transactions within the Bank’s over 200 branches in Nigeria. With this innovation, customers no longer require deposit slips, withdrawal booklets, or cheque books to carry out over-the-counter transactions.
In addition, FCMB customers now have the opportunity to enjoy cardless banking experience by just using their fingerprints to withdraw and deposit cash at 575 select biometric Automated Teller Machine (ATM) points of the Bank spread across the country and via biometric Point of Sales (PoS) terminals available within the Bank’s branches.
Beyond this, the 575 biometric ATMs of FCMB can be used by customers for intra and interbank transfers as well as change of PIN and data update. The simple, convenient and secure cardless services are available for use when customers do not wish to go out with their debit cards or these are inaccessible due to loss or damage.
With these innovations, FCMB has again taken a bold step towards driving value-added digital banking solutions in Nigeria that would significantly promote financial inclusion.
Commenting on the introduction of the cardless service, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of FCMB, Mr. Olu Akanmu, described it as another turning point and milestone in the digital transformation drive of the lender.
According to him, “the FCMB cardless biometric transaction on ATM is a pioneering innovation in digital banking in Nigeria that provides wider access to ATM usage for many more people who may not have debit cards. It delivers greater financial inclusion. Its biometric identity factor also delivers enhanced security and convenience for customers, taking their digital experience to the next level”.
Also speaking on the paperless over-the-counter transactions, the Divisional Head, Service Management and Operations of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, assured that, “we will continue to re-engineer our processes and services by leveraging on emerging technologies and innovation to offer seamless customer experience at all our channels and touch-points”.
With customer base in excess of 6 million, over 200 branches spread across Nigeria and upward growth in overall performance, FCMB has consistently upscaled its operations, product and service offerings to empower and delight Nigerians. The Bank’s resolve to create a unique user experience for customers has inspired it to successfully create opportunities, while also supporting their individual and business aspirations in various segments.
For more information about FCMB and its unique propositions, please visit www.fcmb.com.
Paid Content
Polaris Bank rewards second millionaire, other 60 winners in its second ‘Save & Win’ Promo draw
A customer with the Bank’s Akpakpava branch, Benin City in Edo State, emerged as the first millionaire of the promo.
Ikechukwu Bartholomew Obiefuna, an Engineer and a customer of Polaris Bank’s Okeke Street branch, Onitsha in Anambra State has emerged the second millionaire at the 2nd draw of the Bank’s ongoing nationwide Save & Win promo.
A set of 60 lucky customers from across the six geo-political zones, also received N100,000 each, as consolation cash prize during the draw which held at the Bank’s headquarters in Lagos.
The winners emerged through a transparent draw witnessed by officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) and representatives of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) in persons; as well as customers and relations who logged in using the provided link to the available virtual platforms.
The Bank aims to make millionaires of Nigerians by encouraging current and prospective customers of the Bank to save minimum incremental sum of N10,000 in three consecutive circles within the promo period, which commenced in November 2020 to April 2021.
At the maiden draw which took place on February 9, 2021, Mr. Lucky Okunzuwa, a customer with the Bank’s Akpakpava branch, Benin City in Edo State, emerged as the first millionaire of the promo.
The duo of Ms. Peace Ibadin and Susie Onwuka, both representatives of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and Mr. Ezeani Daniel and Ms. Gemogono Eni of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), commended Polaris Bank for making good its promise by rewarding the winners; as well as making the draw process, very transparent, saying this would go a long way in fostering brand affinity and continuing loyalty amongst customers of the Bank.
Speaking at the unveiling of the winners, the Executive Director of the Bank for Abuja and Northern Region, Abdullahi Muhammed, while offering his congratulations to the lucky winners, said the event was significant because it was a testament of Polaris Bank’s unwavering commitment to impact and enrich lives of Nigerians, while noting that the pay-out was aimed at encouraging more people to save and invest their money.
‘‘Whatever the circumstance, there is a compelling need to save, not only to win a prize, but also to plan for both the unexpected and future. The Polaris Bank’s Save and Win Promo is one assured path for Nigerians to save more and possibly become either millionaires or win N100,000 consolation cash prize; so go ahead and start saving more and winning more,’’ he said.
Following the first draw on February 9 in which the first set of winners emerged, the Bank has announced and also rewarded the second set of winners likewise on Tuesday, March 9. The month of April will be for the Grand-finale leading to the emergence of 60 more winners of N100,000 consolation cash prize each and an unprecedented six millionaires of N1million each, across the six geo-political zones as well, which will make a total of 188 winners in the entire draw.
The Bank launched the ‘Save & Win’ promo campaign in November 2020 with N26 million available to be won during the three draws slated to pick the winners in the months of February, March and April.
Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to delivering industry-defining products, and services, across all sectors of the Nigerian economy.
Paid Content
UBA poised to change the face of E-Banking with new mobile app
UBA mobile banking app is designed to give its customers increased control and accessibility to carry out transactions with ease.
Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Plc is set to change the face of digital banking services with its new mobile banking app aimed at delivering first-rate services to customers.
The new UBA mobile banking app, has been armed with benefits and features designed to give its customers increased control and accessibility to carry out transactions with ease.
UBA’s Group Head, Digital Banking, Kayode Ishola, who spoke about the new banking app to members of the press during an international virtual media parley on Monday, explained that apart from being able to decide where they want their cards to operate and block, view, or request new cards straight from the app to suit their specific needs, the app has been tailor-made to give customers what they want, how and in the way they want it.
Reeling off some of the features and benefits of the app, he said a lot of investment in cutting edge technology and attention to details was put into the new UBA mobile app.
Ishola said, “The new UBA Mobile App is your personal finance manager built with a distinctive user interface that will change the face of banking. With this app, we are reimagining banking as our engagement has moved from being channel-based to being platform-based. The speed of the platform has been made to match the speed of light as we have cut down significantly on the number of processes expected to carry out your transactions.
“Interestingly, we have worked towards creating behavioural insight for our customers and working around this to address the real needs of our customers using the Omni channel platform and running on our open digital platform, which is very interactive and armed with lifestyle services. It is sleek and trendy with seamless user interface” Ishola stated.
UBA’s Head, SME Banking, Sampson Aneke, said that apart from the fact that the app has been created with journey that has a high-level of intelligence – as it can work based on frequent transactions, it can also speak to the specific country where it is being used as the new mobile app runs concurrently in the 20 countries of UBA’s operation interacting in the different languages and cultures in line with the specific needs and regulation of the country in focus.
“This all-encompassing platform which boasts of a new user interface because of its sleek, modern nature of delivering seamless experience across several devices; can be used as a budgeting tool, loan application and also allows customers view their expenses according to their various categories such as the amount spent on data within a particular period;” Aneke added.
On the security features of the app, UBA’s Group Chief Information Officer, Onyebuchi Akosa, said that security of the app are best in class adding that the new platform, which will revolutionise the way banking services are offered, promises to deliver increased personalized banking via a watertight and highly-effective security system.
“The new app has also been built with the best-in-purchase security features and has been modelled appropriately to ensure that all the features are working properly to secure transactions maximally. It is also important to mention that the bank took into consideration the virtually impaired, and thus has used voice recognition as a channel for transaction which suits both convenience and the visually impaired customers,” he said.
United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London and Paris, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.
United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-one million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries. With presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
Access our Live Feed portal for the latest company earnings as they drop.
- 2020 FY: UBA posts N113.77 billion profit after tax as earnings per share prints at N3.20
- 2020 FY Results: Champion Breweries Plc reports a revenue growth of 1.80% in 2020
- Seplat falls into a loss in FY 2020
- 2020 FY Results: Cornerstone Insurance Plc reports a 61.1% decline in profit
- Ellah Lakes increases operating expenses by 33.36% in HY 2020