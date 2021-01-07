Tech News
Flutterwave, One pipe, and funding raised by Nigerian Tech startups
Here is a breakdown of how some of these start-ups have grown from pre-seed funding to Series funding and what they plan to do in the future.
The year 2020 was really an eventful year for tech start-ups in Nigeria, with many clinching high financial backing from investors and achieving outstanding growth in a pandemic year.
The Nigerian tech community witnessed more people come up with amazing ideas to solve challenges in real-time and this has brought more investors into the Nigerian tech space.
Here is a breakdown of how some of these start-ups have grown from pre-seed funding to Series funding and what they plan to do in the future.
READ: Chipper Cash just raised $13.8 million Series A funding
Flutterwave
- According to Crunchbase, Flutterwave has raised a total of $64.7million since it was founded in 2016.
- Flutterwave provides digital payments infrastructure and services which enable global merchants, payment service providers, and pan-African banks to accept and process payments across various channels. The company first raised $19.2M in their Series A funding and an extended $10million still in Series A.
- The new capital was used to acquire more talent and also fuel rapid expansion across Africa. In January 2020, the company completed a $35 million Series B round. The new funding was used to support its expansion across Francophone countries and North Africa as part of its mission to connect Africa.
READ: Field Intelligence raises $3.6 million to take advantage of pharmacy cravings in Nigeria
54 gene
- 54 gene is equalizing precision medicine by including underrepresented Africans in global genomics research.
- According to Crunchbase, the company has raised a total of $19.7M in funding over 3 rounds. 54gene raised $4.5M in their seed round from Y combinator.
- It recently closed a $15 million Series A round. These new funds will be used to address the gap that exists in precision medicine for people in the African continent.
READ: Our major challenge is eliminating paper – Tito Ovia of Helium Health
Kuda Bank
- Kuda Bank provides a full banking service on your smartphone. Since moving from kudi money to Kuda Bank, the startup has raised a total of $11.6M in funding over 3 rounds. Their latest funding was raised on Nov 10, 2020 from a seed round according to CrunchBase.
- They first raised $1.6 million in a pre-seed round to launch a beta of its service, then subsequently raised $10 million — the biggest seed round ever to be raised in Africa.
- This money will be used to help accelerate its growth plans and keep up with customer demand. Specifically, funds will be used for key hires, product development, and to expand operations across Africa.
READ: Nigeria’s Kuda raises Africa’s all-time seed round of $10 million
Spleet
- Spleet, just like Airbnb, provides easier living in Africa with access to flexible subscription-based rental and lifestyle services.
- After bootstrapping for 18 months, Spleet closed a US$265,000 pre-seed round in 2019 and is currently raising a seed round.
- According to disrupt-africa, Spleet is planning to expand to Ghana in the second quarter of 2021, and Kenyan and Rwanda in Q3.
READ: Nigeria Fintech startup, CredPal raises $1.5million funding
One pipe
- A Nigerian fintech API company that aggregates APIs from banks and fintechs into a standardized gateway that is easy to integrate and makes partnerships with other service providers seamless raised $950,000 in a pre-seed round from a roster of institutional and angel investors.
- According to CrunchBase, the API company has raised a total of $1.1million in funding over 2 rounds. Their latest funding was raised on Dec 17, 2020, from a Pre-Seed round. With OnePipe, fintechs and banks can collaborate closely to achieve mutual growth rather than compete.
READ: DEAL: Tomato Jos secures over N1.8billion series A funding
Evolve Credit
- An online marketplace for Nigerians to secure their best loan options.
- Evolve credit shows you all the information you need to apply for loans from lending platforms. The company has raised a total of $325K in funding over 2 rounds.
READ: From Pre-Seed to Series D: Startup Funding Rounds Explained
Helium health
- Helium Health has raised a total of $12.2million in funding over 5 rounds. Their latest funding was raised on August 12, 2020 from a Series A round.
- Founded in 2016, Helium Health has become the leading provider of full-service technology solutions for healthcare stakeholders in Africa.
- The Lagos based health start-up raised $10 million Series A round.
- According to Tech crunch, Helium plans to use the latest funding round to hire and expand to North and East Africa, including Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Morocco.
READ: Explained: How startups are valued – Part 2
Market Views
Alibaba drops 8% amid regulator’s clampdown on Ant Group
Alibaba shares dropped about 8% in value, trading at a 6-month low in Hong Kong amid a proposed stock repurchase program of between $4 billion to $10 billion.
The leading Chinese e-commerce company, Alibaba Group, experienced record sell-offs at the first trading session of the week.
What this means
The plunge in its share price is largely attributed to fears of antitrust scrutiny from the Chinese government that threatens to harm Jack Ma’s internet empire and curb the influence of China’s most powerful corporations.
Alibaba shares dropped about 8% in value, trading at a 6 month low in Hong Kong amid a proposed stock repurchase program of between $4 billion to $10 billion, that had a duration of two years.
The company has lost more than $230 billion from its record highs, brutalized by the heightened scrutiny and allegations of monopolistic practices
- “The Chinese government is putting more pressure or wants to have more control on the tech firms,” Jackson Wong, asset management director at Amber Hill Capital Ltd., said by phone in an interview seen on Bloomberg.
- “There is still very big selling pressure on firms like Alibaba, Tencent, or Meituan. These companies have been growing at a pace deemed by Beijing as too fast and have scales that are too big.”
Recall some days ago the e-Commerce juggernaut got into hot waters over its affiliate company, Ant Group, as Chinese antitrust regulators plan to review if it was in anyway monopolistic.
Such a move by the Chinese regulators is seen by some market commentators as a huge hit to Jack Ma’s e-Commerce and fintech empire.
What you should know
At the time Ant Group’s IPO got suspended, Alibaba, which has a majority stake of about 33% in Ant Group, saw its shares fall. It lost more than 5% in U.S. premarket trading.
- Ant Group’s Controller, Jack Ma; Executive Chairman, Eric Jing; and CEO, Simon Hu, were scrutinized by regulators in China, according to a statement seen from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
- The probe is part of a sudden and quick crackdown on monopolistic behavior suspected to be in China’s booming internet ecosystem, and the latest setback for Jack Ma, the 56-year-old former school teacher, who founded Alibaba and became China’s richest man in the modern era.
Market Views
Alibaba in hot water on China’s regulators probe over Ant Group
The eCommerce juggernaut seems to be in hot water over its affiliate company, better known as Ant Group,
The world’s second-largest economy, China, has recently launched an antitrust investigation into Asia’s leading e-commerce company, Alibaba, listed on the biggest stock market in the world.
In a report credited to Reuters, the e-Commerce juggernaut seems to be in hot water over its affiliate company, better known as Ant Group, as Chinese antitrust regulators plan to review if it was in anyway monopolistic.
READ: Paypal drops out of partnership with Facebook’s Libra
Such a move by the Chinese regulators is seen by some market commentators as a huge hit to Jack Ma’s e-commerce and fintech empire.
Nairametrics, some weeks ago revealed how Ant Group’s world record-setting IPO, scheduled to hold in Hong Kong and Shanghai got suspended.
READ: OmiseGO, fastest growing altcoin, up 49% in past 24 hours
- At the time Ant’s group IPO got suspended, Alibaba, which has a majority stake of about 33% in Ant Group, saw its shares fall. It lost more than 5% in U.S. premarket trading.
- Ant Group’s Controller, Jack Ma; Executive Chairman, Eric Jing; and CEO, Simon Hu, were scrutinized by regulators in China, according to a statement seen from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.
The probe is part of a sudden and quick crackdown on monopolistic behaviour suspected to be in China’s booming internet ecosystem, and the latest setback for Jack Ma, the 56-year-old former school teacher, who founded Alibaba and became China’s richest man in the modern era.
READ: Square buys $50 million worth of Bitcoins
What they are saying
In a strongly worded editorial, the ruling Communist Party’s People’s Daily revealed if “monopoly is tolerated, and companies are allowed to expand in a disorderly and barbarian manner, the industry won’t develop in a healthy, and sustainable way.”
Also, Chinese Financial regulators plan to meet with Alibaba’s Ant Group fintech affiliate in the coming days, according to a separate statement by the People’s Bank of China, released today.
READ: Citigroup reacts to Citron’s fraud allegations against Jumia, as shares price drops 50%
The meeting would “guide Ant Group to implement financial supervision, fair competition and protect the legitimate rights and interests of consumers,” the statement said.
Ant said it had received a notice from regulators and would “comply with all regulatory requirements.”
READ: Global companies are buying Bitcoins to hedge against inflation
What you should know
Ant Group, formerly known as Ant Financial and Alipay, is an affiliate company of the popularly known e-commerce company, Alibaba.
- Ant Group remains the world’s most valuable Fintech company, and most valuable unicorn company, with a target valuation of over US$280 billion.
- The group owns China’s largest digital payment platform, Alipay, which serves over one billion users and 80 million merchants, with total payment volume (TPV) transactions reaching RMB118 trillion in June 2020.
READ: Donald Trump bans American investments in companies linked to Chinese military
Tech News
O’pay plans to expand operations to North Africa by Q1 2021
OPay has disclosed plans to expand its services to North Africa by the first quarter of 2021.
OPay, a Nigerian fintech start-up, founded by Opera, has disclosed its intention to expand its payment service operations to North Africa by the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021).
According to Bloomberg sources, the decision is sequel to the success recorded by the firm in Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria.
In addition, Nairametrics gathered that the COVID-19 pandemic has yielded positive impact on the firm, leading to a massive increase in the volume of monthly settlements carried out on the platform, from $363 million in January to $1.4 billion as at November 2020. This growth created pre-requisite financial buffers needed to expand the firm’s operation.
Nairametrics learnt that earlier plans by OPay to expand to South-Africa and Kenya were halted due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
What they are saying
Commenting on the financial performance of the firm, the Managing Director of OPay in Nigeria, Iniabasi Akpan, said:
- “We plan to reach transactions value of about $2 billion by the end of this year. The company will leverage its network of 300,000 offline agents to deepen the adoption of its payments service. The company is now planning an entry into the north African market after its success in Africa’s most populous country. The process has begun and we will see how the first quarter turns out.”
What you should know
- OPay launched its mobile payment service in August 2018.
- Nairametrics reported in July 2020 that OPay had decided to shut down other parts of its operations, such as the ride-hailing and the logistics businesses, to focus on the payments business and fintech.
- Mr Akpan revealed that OPay currently processes about 80% of bank transfers among mobile money operators in Nigeria and 20% of non-merchant point of sales transactions.
- Mr Akpan also revealed that OPay acquired an international money transfer license in 2019 with the launch being delayed by new regulations from CBN. OPay plans to partner with WorldRemit to process remittances in Nigeria.