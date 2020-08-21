Business
Our major challenge is eliminating paper – Tito Ovia of Helium Health
Dealing with paper documentation meant that there was always going to be a backlog of data to validate.
For a health sector that has, for decades, depended on paper documentation for filing of medical records and history, going digital can well be likened to pouring new wine into an old wineskin.
This is why Tito Ovia, co-founder and head of Public Sector Growth at Helium Health – a healthtech company devoted to digitising Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system – explained that the company’s major challenge has been about eliminating paper in the system.
“Some people have lived their years and built their entire careers around the paper documentation. Keeping records and files in cabinets and moving them from one office to the other has been some person’s entire job, so they are of course not disposed to the idea of taking paper out of the entire process,” she explained.
This, she said, is the core of the company’s existence. Being in the 21st century, it is time to move beyond the years where the hospital staff spend precious time looking for a patient’s file and medical records, time that could be the thin line between life and death.
Tito was a guest on Nairametrics’ Business Half Hour programme when she disclosed all these. According to her, she always knew about the deficiencies in Nigeria’s health sector, and pictured herself becoming that medical doctor who would change the health delivery system in the country.
However, when she could not get into medical school after two attempts, she decided to study Bio-Medical sciences at the University of Manchester. While taking the course, she developed interest in public health primarily because it has to do with helping a community of people access better health. This later influenced the start of her career in the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency.
Spotting a challenge
While working with the team to conduct tests and carrying out HIV counselling for patients within Lagos state, Tito observed a documentation problem.
“There were just too many papers involved in documentation and it was clear that the system could not be organised. Compiling records and stats for the government using papers had a lot of issues, and there was of course the problem of accuracy of figures,” she explained during the show.
Dealing with paper documentation meant that there was always going to be a backlog of work to do, and data to validate, and in a fast-paced world where time is of essence to saving a life, Tito realised that something had to be done.
Working hand-in-hand with her friends and partners, Adegoke Olubusi and Dimeji Sofowora, Helium Health was founded in 2016 as an all-encompassing healthcare solution for the Nigerian health sector.
Healthcare solution for all
Heliumhealth has a suite of healthcare solutions that caters to providers of healthcare, and all players in the sector.
There is the EMR (electronic management records) solutions that digitises the entire process so that staff of medical facilities are not running helter-skelter in search of files and paperwork before treating a patient. With a tap of the finger, they can access the patients’ records and medical history.
Ultimately, Ovia explains, the aim is to have an integrated healthcare delivery system, rather than the fragmented health system which is currently obtainable in Nigeria.
“You should be able to work into any hospital without any card, and get treated when they access your records. And then, they could send your prescription digitally to the pharmacy where you simply stop by and pick it without having to take any hand-written prescription,” she stated.
At a time when several reports have claimed that thousands of deaths occur annually from poorly written prescriptions, and some from wrong prescriptions due to lack of access to a patient’s medical history, this is definitely a welcome addition to the health sector system.
Another target of Helium Health is providing data. Year after year, government makes budgetary allocations to the health sector based on speculations instead of valid statistics. Having an integrated real-time record across the country means that the government would be able to get access to real-time information on what is going on in the health sector.
“At every point, the government should know if there is any increase in the occurrence of malaria for instance in a particular community, or which community is having more maternal deaths at every time. With this, budgets can be made knowing the right places to channel funds and infrastructure.”
This can hardly be possible when there are still lots of health institutions keeping fragmented records, and traditional nurses and birth attendants whose records rarely get into any central system.
A special solution for a special market
Unlike many other countries, Nigeria has a market where a significant percentage of the would-be users of the Helium Health application had limited computer literacy. Some have not had cause to use any applications that is more complex than Facebook, and this according to Tito is the reason that previous similar solutions from foreign companies failed.
“We decided that we were going to build something that had all the functionalities but is as exciting and simple to use as possible. With our design, anyone that can use WhatsApp or Facebook should be able to use it with little efforts.”
To compensate for job losses that could result from adopting the technology, Tito explained that Helium Health tries to equip such staff with necessary computer skills so that they can easily fit into the digital century with their digital skills.
Helium Health also makes provision for every challenge that could come up in the course of providing its service to clients.
“We spent a year and a half making mistakes and perfecting solutions for that kind of market, so we are providing the solutions, the network, devices, infrastructure, and every kind of challenge or limitation that could come up.”
So where is the money?
The Nigerian market is a very unique and interesting one where solutions have been tailored to the market. Introducing a technology like Helium Health has its challenges especially when it comes to getting businesses to part with their money.
Tito explained in the show that the company uses a flexible model adapting several payment patters to suit its clients.
There is the subscription-based model for the private sector, where the institution has to pay a fixed sum for a patient per year. This practical model saves them from parting with a lump sum immediately but still allows them enjoy the benefits of the platform, only paying for as many patients as they have. Under this plan, they do not have to renew that subscription fee until the patient shows up the next year.
There are however those institutions that would not want to be bothered with making additional payments every time they have a new patient, and so they opt for a one-time annual license fee which covers all patients (irrespective of the number) throughout the year, until the next year where they have to renew the license fee.
It is a flexible structure where institutions just have to opt for the plans that suit them at the time.
Outrage on Twitter as DStv increases subscription fees amid COVID-19 pandemic
Thousands of Nigerians have reacted to this development on Twitter.
In a surprising development, yesterday, some DStv subscribers were informed about impending price increases. For instance, DStv Compact subscribers were informed to expect a 13.3% price increase to N7,900 up from N6,975, starting September 1st.
Similarly, the subscription fee for DStv Compact Plus was increased by 9.8% from N10,925 to N12,000. Nairametrics also understands that the subscription fee for DStv Premium was increased from N16,200 to 18,400, indicating a 13.6% hike.
Part of the notice by the leading pay-tv provider said, “Dear Customer, please be advised of a price adjustment on your DStv Compact package from 1 September. Your new monthly subscription will be N7,900.”
Note that this is happening barely a few days after lawmakers in Nigeria’s lower legislative chamber summoned the company’s management to explain an earlier price hike in June.
As widely reported, DStv’s owners informed customers at the end of H1 2020 that it would be increasing prices for its bouquets in a bid to reflect the new Value Added Tax. The company said it had been absorbing the additional 2.5% tax, in hopes that the federal government would revert to the old tax rate before the end of Q1 2020. It also claimed that it would no longer be able to continue absorbing the extra costs, hence the decision to shift the burden to the customers.
Nigerians are dumbfounded and outraged
In the meantime, thousands of Nigerians have reacted to this development on Twitter. The reactions range from shock to pure outrage, with many people wondering why the government is not doing enough to checkmate DStv which is owned by South Africa’s MultiChoice.
DStv has successfully bribed lawmakers in this country for this impunity to continue. Some people in government raised the issue of the costly price for DSTV bouquet, now no one is talking price is up again. Please we need #dstvpayperview , retweet if you are concerned #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/7rJcJKiaW1
— odubayo Nathaniel (@natoodus) August 21, 2020
Perhaps the saddest part of this development is the fact that it is happening amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating economic hardship that has come with it. And even though Multichoice tried to explain why the hike has become inevitable at this point, many customers would not be placated.
WTF 🤦♂️…
MultiChoice is heartless … inside this covid-19 hardship #DSTV #DStv pic.twitter.com/h0xnqdZdfV
— your favourite stubborn boy (@lovest0147) August 21, 2020
AfDB bans 4 Nigerian companies for engaging in fraudulent and deceitful practices
The 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period.
The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has announced the 24-month debarment of 4 Nigerian companies from participating in the Bank’s financial projects for engaging in fraudulent and collusive practices during the tender for projects.
The companies that have been sanctioned and excluded include, Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited.
The disclosure was made in a press statement that was released by the multilateral Institution on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
The bank in its statement disclosed that an investigation conducted by its Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that the debarred companies engaged in fraudulent and collusive practices during a tender for the supply of water meters, automatic meters and house connection materials, under the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria.
The statement from the AfDB reads, ‘’The African Development Bank Group on 20 August 2020, announces the 24-month debarment of Sangtech International Services Limited, Sangar & Associates (Nigeria) Limited, Mashad Integrated and Investment Co. Limited and Medniza Global Merchants Limited. All four companies are registered in Nigeria.’’
The sanction means that the 4 Nigerian firms will be ineligible to participate in Bank-financed projects during the debarment period. In addition, the 24-month debarment of the companies qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Recognition of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.
The Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation Project in Nigeria is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group.
Lagos to appoint private companies to monitor health facilities in the state
The agency will introduce ‘Health FIT’ to foster efficient inspection and monitoring of health facilities in the state.
The Lagos State Government said it would engage the services of franchise companies to monitor health facilities for better coverage and improvement in the quality of healthcare delivery.
This disclosure was made by the Board Chairman, Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA), Dr Yemisi Sholanke-Koya, on Thursday, August 20, 2020, while speaking to newsmen in Alausa Ikeja.
Sholanke-Koya stated that the agency will embark on a Public-Private Partnership in which some of the functions of the agency will be contracted to private organizations to enhance efficient service delivery.
She explained that this arrangement is in accordance with the provisions of Section 49 of the Health Sector Reform Law 2006, which empowers the agency to engage franchise companies to monitor health facilities and ensure compliance with set standards, adding that the move will enable the agency to focus more on other responsibilities.
“We will be engaging the services of franchise companies in our monitoring activities which are in accordance with the provisions of Section 49 of the Health Sector Reform Law. Monitoring activities will be contracted to reputable private organizations to enable us to focus mainly on activities such as accreditation of health facilities and inspection for the registration of new facilities,” Sholanke-Koya said.
While discussing the fight against quackery in Lagos State, she stressed that the government remains committed to winning the war against quackery, while also warning that any facility owner or individual engaging in quackery will be sanctioned accordingly.
The HEFAMAA Chairman revealed that the agency will introduce a Health Facility Inspection Tool called Health FIT to foster efficient and effective inspection and monitoring of health facilities in the state.
She explained that the Health FIT is an android-based application developed to make the recording of data seamless and facilitate the real-time rendition of reports of the agency.
She acknowledged the contribution of the agency to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic through the development of Covid-19 protocols for health facilities as well as education and sensitization of facility owners on the need to safeguard the health of all residents.