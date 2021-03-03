OPay defies COVID-19, gross transaction value surges 4.5 times to over $2 billion

The Senior Executive team of OPay has disclosed that the leading mobile payment and financial service company grew its total gross transaction value on its platform 4.5 times to over $2 billion in December.

The managing Vice President for OPay in Nigeria, Joshua Yau, made this revelation at a press conference in Lagos, noting that amidst the global pandemic, lockdown which triggered global uncertainty, OPay had its most impactful and transformative year yet in 2020.

Highlights

The point-of-sale (POS) terminals deployed by OPay’s mobile money agent and merchant network represented roughly 1/5 of offline payments in Nigeria at year-end 2020.

The mobile wallets have more than 2 million wallets with balances, totalling over $17 million.

Opay network in recent time has over 300,000 agents and 5 million registered app users.

Iniabasi Akpan, the Country Manager of OPay who reviewed OPay’s operations and performance in 2020, provided insights on how the company was able to serve Nigerians by providing convenient access to cash.

Akpan in his statement at the press conference revealed that OPay had done impressively well in engaging Nigerians, creating jobs and means of livelihood for its agents and micro-merchants, through innovation.

He explained that the company through its keen focus to jumpstart digital wallet adoption in the country provided easy-to-access financial services for more than ten million Nigerians across all corners of the country.

According to him OPay’s agents also provided financial services for the unbanked population and those who are far from bank branches and ATMs, often in the outskirt of cities, or in rural areas.

What they are saying