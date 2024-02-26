Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has announced the appointment of Olajumoke Adenowo as a member of its global Board of Directors.

With a sterling reputation as a global transformational leader and business builder across Africa, Olajumoke will play an instrumental role in Flutterwave’s journey toward solidifying its pan-African and global positioning.

Described as Africa’s Starchitect by CNN, Olajumoke Adenowois an exceptional leader in Architecture with a successful career spanning over 35 years.

She serves as the Principal Architect of AD Consulting, a globally recognized architectural firm using innovative thinking to solve complex problems.

She is responsible for leading and overseeing a large portfolio of landmark projects locally and internationally.

Olajumoke Adenowo brings a wealth of experience with a steadfast dedication to excellence forged through resilience and perseverance. These qualities mirror the principles that underpin Flutterwave’s remarkable trajectory over the past seven years, positioning it for exponential growth in the coming stages.

She also brings a formidable network of decision-makers and professionals worldwide, bolstering Flutterwave’s strategic focus on multinational collaborations.

She has served on boards of multiple companies and initiatives including Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards, Fountain Holdings Limited, the International Federation of Interior Architects and Designers GAP Jury, and many others.

Commenting on the new appointment, Olugbenga GB Agboola, CEO and Founder of Flutterwave, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Olajumoke Adenowo to Flutterwave’s Board of Directors.

Her wealth of experience and unwavering commitment to excellence will undoubtedly strengthen our company’s trajectory on the global stage.

Olajumoke’s insights and strategic vision will be invaluable assets as we continue to pioneer innovative solutions and drive impactful change across Africa and beyond. We look forward to her contributions and are confident that together, we will chart new heights of success.”

Olajumoke Adenowo’s success, particularly in male-dominated spaces, reflects the spirit that defines Flutterwave’s approach to revolutionizing the payments landscape.

Her contributions also extend beyond business; she is rooted in her heritage while her journey from early childhood fosters a global outlook.

Through her latest book, “Neo Heritage: Defining Contemporary African Architecture,” she became the first African and First black architect published by Rizzoli. This stands as a testament to her influence in shaping narratives beyond borders.

Commenting on her appointment, Olajumoke Adenowo shared:

“I believe that Africa must evolve its own solutions. Flutterwave is tangible proof of this, with innovation that addresses Africa’s unique challenges.

As Flutterwave’s first independent non-executive board member, I draw on my personal paradigm derived from my roots in my African heritage alongside my global exposure to bolster our mission of bridging Africa with the world’s markets.

I look forward to contributing to the next phase of our journey, anticipating the significant impact we’re set to achieve.”

In recognition of her outstanding leadership and philanthropy, Olajumoke Adenowo has received prestigious accolades, including the 2020 Forbes Woman African Entrepreneur of the Year Award, a duo of U.S. Congressional recognitions for leadership, impact and Philanthropy, the 2024 Forbes, Know Your Value ‘50 Over 50: Europe, Middle East and Africa’ list amongst other “Power lists.”

She is also recognised as a mentor to over 300 individuals across 6 continents.

Flutterwave looks forward to leveraging her expertise and international recognition as it continues to pioneer innovative solutions that drive Africa’s economic empowerment and global integration.