Tech News
Jumia plans to spin off logistics and payment unit in a bid to become profitable
Jumia Technologies is laying out longer-term plans to spin off divisions and enter new countries.
Jumia Technologies announced a plan to spin off its logistic unit in Africa in a bid to boost revenues, which have been helped by the pandemic as e-commerce activities rose during the period.
- “We created something that does not really exist in Africa, which is an end-to-end logistics partner on the continent. We have built it from the get-go so that one day we are in the position to carve it out if we want to.”
Poignonnec added that Jumia in recent years has opened up its logistic units, enabling 3rd party suppliers in negotiating shipping and transport costs.
- “The focus is on reducing losses and controlling costs, and deciding where to allocate our resources. No one questions the relevance of e-commerce as a business — and the opportunity in Africa is massive. Seven years ago, people were questioning how we are even going to do this, now the only question remains on profitability.”
He also added that as Jumia exits operations in some African markets, it still sees opportunities in some, especially Ethiopia, as being African focused enables the company and shareholders to have an exposure to the entire continent, citing institutional investors like MTN and MasterCard working with Jumia across the continent.
Jumia’s stock price has increased by more than 500% in the past 12 months.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in August that Jumia recorded a loss after tax of N17 billion in the second quarter of 2020, despite the rampaging effect of COVID-19.
- Nairametrics also reported last month that apart from the rebounding stock price, the company is recording positives in almost all performance indices in the year 2020.
- In the Q3 financial results released on 10 November 2020, Jumia’s gross profit was €23.2 million ($27.3 million), a YoY increase of 22 percent.
- Jumia’s gross profit after fulfilment expense reached €6.6 million, compared to a loss of €1.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, marking the first time that the Jumia Group scored a positive in its gross profit after fulfilment and advertising expenses.
Uber sells self-driving unit UberATG to Aurora in $4 billion worth deal
Uber, has announced the sale of its self-driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) to Aurora.
Ride-hailing giant, Uber, has announced the sale of its self-driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), to another self-driving company called Aurora at $4billion.
This was disclosed in an announcement by Reuters on Monday evening.
- Uber says the deal will advance the company’s path towards profitability. The initial equity deal of the sale valued ATG at $4 billion.
- However, Uber announced a $400 million investment for 26% ownership of the platform, which would value Aurora at $10 billion.
What they are saying
Uber’s Chief Executive Officer, Dara Khosrowshahi, said: “The sale of the unit to Aurora will boost Uber’s profitability goals by the end of the year. This essentially advances our path to profitability.”
He added that seeking profitability was not the major driver of the deal.
Uber’s CEO will also have a board seat at Aurora. The CEO disclosed that Uber has focused more on its core business due to the effects of the pandemic.
He added that Uber will not work with Aurora exclusively on self-driving options, but says the relationship between both companies is special.
“If the technology becomes real, I think our investment will be money good and then some,” he added.
TechCrunch also added that Aurora will not pay cash for the deal. “Uber together with existing ATG investors and the ATG employees who continue their employment with Aurora are expected to collectively hold about 40% interest in Aurora on a fully diluted basis” they revealed.
What you should know about Uber
- In 2019, Uber ATG raised $1 billion from Toyota Motor, Japanese automotive components manufacturer, Denso Corp., and the SoftBank Vision Fund, which valued ATG at $7.25 billion last year.
- Aurora develops a wide range of self-driving options from trucks to cars and is working with Uber to launch self-driving vehicles on Uber’s food delivery network.
Nigeria Fintech startup, CredPal raises $1.5million funding
CredPal has raised $1.5million and plans to expand to other African markets and to also add to its product list with the funding.
Credal, a Nigerian consumer credit fintech startup has raised a $1.5million funding round.
The funding came as the startup prepares to launch its credit cards for consumers in Nigeria. CredPal also plans to expand to other African markets and add to their product list with the funding.
The investors include Y Combinator, a startup accelerator that provides seed funding to early-stage startups which CredPal was accepted into in 2019; GreenHouse Capital, a fintech investment holding company; a digital insurance company; and other VC Firms. Armed with the funds, CredPal plans to expand to other African markets and also add to their product list.
What they are saying
Speaking on the development, the CEO and co-founder, Fehintolu Olaogun, submitted that:
“With this funding, the growing market demand for consumer credit, and our recent product launch to solve these needs, we know that we’re on the right track.
“We’re building the American Express of Africa, and our goal is to make credit cards mainstream across Africa as is obtainable in the United States and other advanced economies.
“With this funding, we’re working on ways to provide more information and education about credit cards, the value of owning one, and the benefits that comes with it.
“We are obsessed with the desire to see that working professionals no longer have a thing to worry about as it concerns dealing with their financial needs, a world in which every working person is rewarded with a CredPal card that has their back. A world in which they can embrace life today and live more.
“For a long while, our customers had demanded that we offer services where they can access credit rather than just processing payments for them at the point-of-sale.”
CredPal’s COO and co-founder, Olorunfemi Jegede, added that, “With our current raise and the launch of our credit cards, we’re confident about meeting these customers’ needs.”
What you should know
- CredPal was launched in 2018 by Fehintolu Olaogun and Olorunfemi Jegede. It started with a simple solution, providing point-of-sale consumer credit for lower-to-middle class income earners in Nigeria. The fintech startup has been successful.
- CredPal was among the winners of the Visa Everywhere Initiative for Sub-Saharan Africa and also won the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation-backed EFInA Grant. It is also an alumnus of the YCombinator accelerator program in San Francisco.
Nigeria’s mobile phone market bounces back to post healthy growth in 2020 Q3 – IDC
The figures indicate that smartphone shipments into Nigeria increased 13.7% quarter on quarter (QoQ) in Q3 2020.
Nigeria’s mobile phone market has bounced back to post healthy growth in 2020 Q3.
According to the latest figures from global technology and consulting services firm, International Data Corporation (IDC), Chinese brands continue to invest in the country as they attempt to penetrate the market and gain a foothold.
- The figures indicate that smartphone shipments into Nigeria increased 13.7% quarter on quarter (QoQ) in Q3 2020 to almost 3 million units.
The firm’s newly published Quarterly Global Mobile Phone Tracker shows that Nigeria’s smartphone market remained healthy in the third quarter, as vendors shifted their model portfolios to entry-level and mid-range devices.
- Transsion’s Tecno, Itel, and Infinix brands dominated smartphone shipments in Q3 2020 with a combined 76.4% share.
- Followed by Samsung, with 7.0% share and Xiaomi third, with 5.3%.
- The average street prices of smartphones declined marginally by 0.3%, as the dollar exchange rate remained high.
- The increase in VAT by 2.5% points also had a negative impact on prices.
- With the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown measures, a majority of consumers returned to the physical retail channel in Q3 2020, leading to a 21.5% QoQ increase in retail sales.
- Feature phone shipments surged strongly in Q3 2020, with shipments increasing 21.2% QoQ to account for 56.0% of the country’s overall mobile phone market. Feature phones remained resilient as they continue to be the preferred secondary phone in an environment of declining consumer purchasing power and rising unemployment.
- The major players in the feature phones space in Q3 2020 were Tecno with 49.7% share, Itel with 34.8%, and Nokia with 8.2%.
What they are saying
Commenting on the development, George Mbuthia, a Research Analyst at IDC noted that:
“In light of the economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, vendors continued to ship more affordable devices priced below $200, as they sought to address demand for cheaper models and penetrate consumer segments with lower purchasing power.
“This strategy of offering more devices in the entry-level and mid-range price bands (<$200), ensured a faster market recovery from the weak performance seen in Q2 2020, which was heavily impacted by Covid-19.”
Ramazan Yavuz, a Senior Research Manager at IDC submitted that:
“IDC expects Nigeria’s overall mobile phone market to grow 3.1% QoQ in Q4 2020, with feature phone shipments increasing by 1.9% and smartphone shipments growing by 4.7%. Promotions from the end of November through the festive month of December will support the market’s growth in Q4 2020.
“Covid-19 will continue to pose a threat to the overall economy, in particular, to mobile phone markets. However, smartphone shipments will remain resilient in 2021, with customers moving from feature phones to smartphones and data usage increasing in the medium term.”
What you should know
- International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology, telecommunications, and consumer technology markets. With more than 1,100 analysts worldwide, IDC offers global, regional, and local expertise on technology and industry opportunities and trends in over 110 countries.
- IDC’s analysis and insights help IT professionals, business executives, and the investment community to make fact-based technology decisions and to achieve their key business objectives. Founded in 1964, IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology media, research, and events company.