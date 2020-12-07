Business
Food and agriculture market in Africa to rise above $1 trillion by 2030 – AfDB President
The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, has estimated that the size of the food and agriculture market in Africa will rise to over $1 trillion by 2030.
He made this disclosure in his remarks at the 5th Annual meeting of the Africa Economic zones organization (AEZO), which held recently at Morocco.
According to him, “The size of the food and agriculture market is estimated to rise to over $1 trillion by 2030. Tapping into this massive market requires a structural approach to develop better-integrated food and agriculture value chains. Today, let me highlight one important opportunity: Agriculture. Agriculture, food and agribusiness is the sector with the largest potential wealth impact for Africa.”
Dr. Adesina expressed the preparedness of his bank to continue to support the development of Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZs), which would focus on agro-industrialization by investing massively in integrated infrastructure, in areas of high potential agricultural value chains; including processing, marketing, and logistics.
In his words, “The SAPZs will help to unlock vast economic and trade opportunities from value- added agriculture in Africa. Five SAPZs are already in implementation, including Ethiopia’s integrated agro-industrial parks, Togo’s Agro-food processing zones, and in Senegal and Guinea. Several more are planned. Regional SAPZs will also consolidate integrated infrastructure and agricultural processing and food manufacturing companies around regional transport corridors.”
What you should know
- Africa holds almost 50% of the world’s uncultivated land which is suited for growing food crops, comprising as many as 450 million hectares that are not forested, protected, or densely populated.
- Africa uses less than 2% of its renewable water sources, compared to a world average of 5%.
- Its harvests routinely yield far less than their potential and for mainstay food crops such as maize, the yield gap is as wide as 60 to 80%.
- Post-harvest losses run 15 to 20% for cereals and are higher for perishable products due to poor storage and other farm infrastructures.
Bottom line
Improving Africa’s agriculture and agribusiness sectors means higher incomes and more jobs. It also allows Africa to compete globally. Today, Brazil, Indonesia and Thailand, each export more food products than all of sub-Saharan Africa combined.
African countries can tap into booming markets in rice, maize, soybeans, sugar, palm oil, biofuel and feedstock and emerge as major exporters of these commodities on world markets, similar to the successes scored by Latin America and Southeast Asia.
For Sub-Saharan Africa, the most dynamic sectors are likely to be rice, feed grains, poultry, dairy, vegetable oils, horticulture and processed foods to supply domestic markets.
Business
World Economic Forum shifts 2021 Special Annual Meeting to Singapore
World Economic Forum Special Annual Meeting which was scheduled to hold in Switzerland has now been moved to Singapore.
The World Economic Forum has announced a shift of venue for the 2021 Special Annual General Meeting, from Switzerland to Singapore. This is according to a notification, seen by Nairametrics.
In the recent notification, the World Economic Forum Special Annual Meeting is set to hold between 13th- 16th of May, 2021 in Singapore and returned back to its traditional venue of Davos-Klosters in Switzerland for the next Annual General meeting of 2022.
According to the press release made available to Nairametrics, the shift of the venue became imperative after a careful review of the current COVID-19 situation, with Singapore being better placed for the event. In light of this, the World Economic Forum strongly believes that the shift in venue reflects the forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host institution.
What you should know
- The World Economic Forum is committed to improving the state of the world and is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.
- The Special Annual Meeting 2021 in Singapore will be the first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic. This in-person meeting will bring together leaders to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Further details will be announced in due course.
- In anticipation of the Special Annual Meeting 2021, the World Economic Forum will initially host the Global Technology Governance Summit in Tokyo from 6-7 April 2021.
What they are saying: Commenting on the recent development, a part of the press release said: ‘’ The change in location reflects the Forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community. After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to COVID-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting.’’
In addition, commenting on the rationale behind this year special Annual Meeting, the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab said: “A global leadership summit is of crucial importance to address how we can recover together,”
Business
Survival Fund: FG pays 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states in Nigeria
The FG has paid 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states of the Federation under the Federal Government Survival Fund.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has disclosed that it has paid 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states in Nigeria under the Federal Government Survival Fund.
This information was disclosed by the Federal Government of Nigeria in a statement issued via its official Twitter handle.
On FG's @SurvivalFund_ng,
– 59,000 Artisan beneficiaries have been paid across 24 states, & they include FCT, Lagos, Ekiti, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Enugu, Ebonyi.
— Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) December 7, 2020
According to the statement the 59,000 Artisan beneficiaries from 24 states, which include FCT, Lagos, Ekiti, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Edo, Ogun, Ondo, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Enugu, Ebonyi, have been paid.
However, the Federal Government disclosed that the verification exercise for the next stream of artisans started on November 30, 2020. In this phase, artisans in Akwa-Ibom, Cross-River, Zamfara, Yobe, Sokoto, Nasarawa, Niger, Imo, Oyo, Osun, Jigawa, Gombe, and Benue states would be verified during the course of the exercise.
What you should know
- Nigerian survival fund artisan and transport application commenced on the 1st of October 2020. The artisan/transport support scheme is part of the new MSME Survival Fund launched by the FGN.
- Under this scheme, 333,000 artisans and transport business operators are targeted through the scheme, and they will be provided with N30,000 operations grant to help reduce the effects of income loss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- The grant under the MSME Survival Fund, is part of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan initiated by the FG on the 1st of July, 2020 to assist citizens and businesses operating in Nigeria.
- Nairametrics on the 6th of December, 2020 reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria gave N30,000 grants to taxi; bus drivers; operators of commercial motorcycles and tricycles, popularly called okada and Keke Napep; Uber & Bolt drivers; and cart pushers across the country.
Business
AFEX and ANAN sign MoU to Promote Commodities Market Education
AFEX has signed an MoU with ANAN to advance financial literacy and unlock new market opportunities for commodities trading
In a bid to advance financial literacy and unlock new market opportunities for commodities trading, AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited (AFEX) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).
This is according to a verified post by AFEX, and seen by Nairametrics.
The mutual agreement indicates a bold corporate statement by both firms to advance knowledge sharing and awareness of the commodities market in addition to strengthening their relationship to ensure a viable commodities trading ecosystem in Nigeria.
In a chat with the Communications Team Lead at AFEX Commodities Exchange, Obianuju Okafor, Nairametrics was able to gather that the strategic partnership will address the gap in financial literacy of the commodities exchange market, which will further advance the trust and credibility in the sector.
Nairametrics gathered that the partnership will afford AFEX the opportunity to draw from their wealth of experience to enrich investors and members of ANAN with qualitative information on agricultural asset risks, commodities trading, and the capital market.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the CEO of AFEX, Ayodeji Balogun said: “We are excited to collaborate with ANAN to put financial literacy and inclusion of ANAN members and the general public into action. This will nurture a sustainable commodities exchange ecosystem where investors can take advantage of the opportunities in the commodities market.
“Knowledge is an essential commodity for a thriving commodities exchange ecosystem, and we are proud to be growing our exchange network by signing the MoU with ANAN.”
What you should know
On how the partnership will promote financial inclusion, series of workshops and training sessions have been lined up for members of ANAN and the public alongside certification and membership access and capacity building to advocate for commodities market awareness.
- AFEX was founded in 2014, metamorphosing to a commodities exchange model for the West-African Market. It currently operates 45 warehouses, accounting for over 100,000MT of total national storage capacity.
- The Exchange has reached over 113,000 farmers and traded over 156,000 MT of commodities, with a total turnover of $47.6 million
Why this matters
The partnership which aims to further propagate awareness in the commodities exchange sector will help raise better informed and enlightened investors that will be able to leverage on the knowledge gained, to make sound financial decisions, all culminating in the overall development of the sector and country.
