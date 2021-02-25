Business News
FG says Finance Bill 2020 will check inflation
The Finance Minister has stated that the reduction of import duties on vehicles will subsequently reduce transport fares and food prices.
The Federal Government has said that the Finance Bill 2020 was designed to reduce import duties on some commodities, including vehicles, thereby checking inflation.
This is as the Bill was part of measures to make transportation affordable, thereby reducing the cost of foodstuff across the country.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, while answering questions from State House correspondents in Abuja on Wednesday.
Ahmed explained that her Ministry advocated and got approval for a reduction in the import duties charged on vehicles precisely to check inflation trends.
What the Minister for Finance is saying
The Minister expressed concerns over the inflation rate in the country, saying inflation was high at 16.7% and still inching up gradually over the last couple of months.
Ahmed said, “When you look at the components that constitute inflation in our country, the largest contributor is food inflation and … if you decouple it, the largest contributor to food inflation is the cost of transport.
“We now look at how do we reduce the cost of transport because we can’t give every Nigerian money to pay for their transportation fares. We figured that one of the good ways to do it is to increase the acquisition of mass transit vehicles and to reduce the acquisition cost of vehicles and tractors that are used for productive purposes like agriculture.”
She expressed optimism that the reduction of the import duties on vehicles, when fully operational, would boost mass transit activities and subsequently reduce transport fares and food prices.
She said, “So the reason why we reduce those duties is to reduce the cost of transportation.
”So, once this implementation takes full effect, we are hoping that we’ll be able to see more tractors coming into the country, more mass transit buses coming to the country, reducing the cost of transportation as a result, and also having an impact on food prices.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that as part of its bid to introduce tax incentives in the face of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government in November 2020, through the signed Finance Bill 2020, proposed the slash of import duties for tractors, buses and other motor vehicles from 35% to 10% and 0% to further help cushion the socio-economic conditions in the country.
- The Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning had explained that the need to reduce food inflation figures through one of the causative factors of high production cost, which is transportation, inspired the bill.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Nigeria’s COVAX supplies on its way soon – Okonjo-Iweala
Dr. Okonjo-Iweala has stated that Nigeria’s COVAX vaccine supplies are on the way.
The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation and former Nigerian Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has revealed that Nigeria’s COVAX vaccine supplies will soon be on the way while stating that the WTO must be part of the process for transparent vaccines delivery.
The WTO boss disclosed this in a social media statement on Wednesday evening, where she expressed joy that Ghana had received 600,000 COVAX vaccines.
She said, “Very happy to see first delivery of #COVAX supported vaccines to Ghana… Excited to see more countries following. Nigeria’s supplies should be on its way soon.
“No trade restrictions or bureaucracy should get in the way. The WTO must be part of the solution.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that Ghana had received the first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines from COVAX, a global scheme to procure and distribute inoculations for free, as the world races to contain the pandemic.
- “The 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine licensed by the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, the Serum Institute of India, are part of an initial tranche of deliveries headed to several low and middle-income countries,” the WHO said.
Business News
Lagos says blue, red rail lines will be ready by December 2022
The state government expects the 2 lines to change the transport landscape of the state when fully operational.
The Lagos State Government has revealed that the Lagos Blue and Red rail lines will be operational by December 2022.
This is as the state government expects the 2 lines to change the transport landscape of the state when fully operational, and part of the traffic management plan to actualize the Lagos Rail Mass Transit.
According to a report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the General Manager of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, during a visit by the officials of the Office of Transformation, Creativity and innovation, (Office of Head of Service) on Wednesday, in Lagos.
Akinajo said that LAMATA was working assiduously to ensure the delivery of the rail lines to passenger operation by December 2022.
What the General Manager of LAMATA is saying
Mrs Akinajo, in her statement, said, “These two lines will change the transport landscape of Lagos when operational. We have a transport master plan which speaks to the vision of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on transportation.
“We have six rail lines and one monorail, 14 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridors, over 20 water routes and we are sure that when all of these are properly harnessed, Lagos will join the league of cities with an efficient transport system.
“We have advertised four other rail lines for the private sector to invest. We are working on the private sector so they could bring in about 1,500 high capacity buses by 2022. We would be launching our First Mile Last Mile scheme very soon. We are working on the construction of two interchanges at Mile 2 and CMS. We want to ensure that Lagosians travel in comfort.”
The LAMATA boss explained that the vision of an intermodal integrated transport system was meant to create choices for Lagos commuters without stress to achieve their daily commute needs, and meet up their economic and social engagements.
Akinajo also disclosed that LAMATA had opened up 57 routes for operators which include the 2 main transport unions, the National Union of Road Transport Workers and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.
While noting that they were currently operating on the Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor and other standard bus routes, she told the officials that LAMATA needed to increase its manpower as the transport networks unfolded, and an office complex to accommodate its staff.
What you should know
- It can be recalled that about 2 weeks ago, the Lagos State Government announced the temporary closure of the Yaba overpass for 3 weeks for Red Line soil testing.
- The Lagos Rail Mass Transit is an urban rail system being developed in Lagos. The system is managed by LAMATA.
- The railway equipment including electric power, signalling, rolling stock, and fare collection equipment will be provided by the private sector under a Concession Contract. LAMATA is responsible for policy direction, regulation, and infrastructure for the network.
- The first 2 lines of the urban light rail project are estimated to cost $1.4bn. The Red line will be 30km long and will run between Marina and Agbado. The Blue line will be 27km long, connecting Okokomaiko to Marina.
- The Blue line will cost $1.2bn and is being funded entirely by the Lagos State Government.
