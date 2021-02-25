Cryptocurrency
CBN Governor calls Crypto illegal money
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele stated that the Crypto ban was in the best interest of Nigerians.
The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele has recently defended the apex bank’s decision in excluding cryptocurrencies from Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.
Appearing before a joint Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; ICT and Cybercrime, Godwin Emefiele stated that the Crypto ban was in the best interest of Nigerians.
According to a report by an online media outlet, while addressing the Senate committee, Godwin Emefiele remarked,
“Cryptocurrency is not legitimate money. Cryptocurrency has no place in our monetary system at this time and cryptocurrency transactions should not be carried out through the Nigerian banking system.”
The head of the apex bank affirmed Nigeria’s central bank resolve in continuing its surveillance and deeper understanding of the crypto ecosystem, buttressing that its major objective remains to educate Africa’s largest economy on emerging financial risks and protect Nigeria’s financial system from the activities of money launderers, currency speculators, and foreign-based fraudsters.
Recall in a press release dated, the 7th of Feberuary 2021, the CBN had explained in detail the motives for its directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial institutions to desist from transacting in and with entities dealing in cryptocurrencies.
“Due to the fact that cryptocurrencies are largely speculative, anonymous, and untraceable, they are increasingly being used for money laundering, terrorism financing, and other criminal activities. Small retail and unsophisticated investors also face a high probability of loss due to the high volatility of the investments in recent times.
“In light of these realities and analyses, the CBN has no comfort in cryptocurrencies at this time and will continue to do all within its regulatory powers to educate Nigerians to desist from their use and protect our financial system from the activities of fraudsters,” the CBN stated.
What you should know: The CBN, some weeks ago issued a circular prohibiting banks and other financial institutions from carrying out transactions in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
- The CBN’s directive has since gotten very harsh reactions on social media with many condemning the policy as a deliberate attempt by the government to impoverish young Nigerians who have been able to create wealth for themselves through crypto trading.
- Interestingly, Nigeria along with other countries ranked as the worst countries to start a career do not wholly accept or legally recognize cryptocurrency and other digital assets.
Unknown identity plans to sell $400 million worth of Bitcoin on Coinbase
An unknown entity transferred 8,000 BTC (399,897,857 USD) from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
Recently, a growing number of powerful investors have been trying to cash out at the world’s most popular crypto market, as Bitcoin trades above the $50,000 price level.
What you must know: Data obtained from Whale Alert, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that an unknown entity transferred 8,000 BTC (399,897,857 USD) from an unknown wallet to Coinbase, suggesting that the whale plans to sell such quantity on the world’s most valuable crypto exchange.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 8,000 #BTC (399,897,857 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Coinbase
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 25, 2021
However, it’s critical to note that the number of Bitcoin accumulation addresses (which have received at least two non-dust transfers and which have not spent funds) has been increasing since early 2018, thereby suggesting that it might be an isolated event.
At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin traded at $50,349.11 with a daily trading volume of $60 billion. Bitcoin is up 0.05% for the day.
Prevailing market conditions at the Bitcoin market reveal that large crypto investors and traders, typically known as Bitcoin whales, are moving large stacks of Bitcoins.
- Just a matter of days after the world’s first flagship crypto ETF started trading, its holdings are at 8,288 BTC – 2,251 were added on the 22nd of February.
- The ETF’s asset under management has crossed $500 million, currently sitting at $564 million.
Just a few days after the world's first #Bitcoin ETF started trading, its holdings are at 8,288 BTC – 2,251 were added yesterday alone.
The ETF's AUM has crossed half a billion USD, currently sitting at $564M.
Charts: https://t.co/gupWslpJDR pic.twitter.com/FMMFSDZJ7Z
— glassnode (@glassnode) February 23, 2021
Should you still buy?
Nairametrics advises against investing a large pool of capital into a volatile financial market like Bitcoin. Instead, an investor or trader can allocate smaller amounts periodically over time, or better still, seek the counsel of a certified financial advisor.
Cardano running on hot steam, bounces above $1 mark
Cardano at the time of writing this report was trading at $1.047324, up 20.35% on the day.
Cardano, the sixth most valuable crypto is enjoying impressive gains amid record-buying pressure from crypto investors.
At the time of writing this report, Cardano was trading at $1.047324, up 20.35% on the day. It was the digital currency’s biggest one-day percentage gain since February 20, 2021.
Such appreciation sighted in the fast-rising crypto asset, pushed Cardano’s market value to $32.38 billion, or 2.10% of the total cryptocurrency market value. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was pegged at $35 million.
READ: Cardano flying on a record high amid top American singer’s buy
Cardano had traded in a range of $0.899630 to $1.047324 for the day.
Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.56%. The volume of Cardano traded for the day at the time of writing, was $10.583078 billion or 4.48% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies.
It has traded in a range of $0.8115 to $1.1971 in the past 7 days.
Highly revered crypto analyst/trader, Michaël van de Poppe also recommended the fast-rising crypto asset.
READ: Bitcoin more valuable than any global bank
In a video (titled “Cardano Breaks $1 But $10 Is Possible In This Bull Cycle! Here’s Why!”) released recently the crypto pundit told his followers on Youtube channel that:
“Cardano going towards $10 is not that weird to calculate from here, especially given the fact, and I’ve been saying this in the past week multiple times, especially given the fact that Cardano and mostly all the Bitcoin pairs are just barely waking up. So there’s still much more to gain for the Bitcoin pairs.”
- Cardano (ADA) lately has been tipped to outperform, on the bias that it is headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano in 2021.
- This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
