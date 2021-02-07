Cryptocurrency
CBN explains why it banned banks from dealing with Cryptocurrencies
The CBN explained in detail its directive to DMBs to desist from transacting in and with entities dealing in cryptocurrencies.
The Central Bank of Nigeria, in a press release dated, the 7th of February 2021 has explained in detail the reason for its directive to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and other financial insitutions to desist from transacting in and with entities dealing in cryptocurrencies.
Issuing a press statement, the CBN said it felt the need to provide further justifications about its position to the general public.
The press statement began with the CBN detailing the nature of cryptocurrencies stating that “Cryptography is a method of encrypting and hiding codes that prevent oversight, accountability, and regulation. While there are a number of cryptocurrencies now in circulation, Bitcoin was the first to be introduced in 2009, and now accounts for about 68 percent of all cryptocurrencies.”
Even though the circular of February 5 has sparked a lot of reactions, the CBN makes it known that its recent restriction is not new, but only a reminder of the earlier circular that was dated January 2017.
“As regards our recent policy pronouncement, it is important to clarify that the CBN circular of February 5, 2021, did not place any new restrictions on cryptocurrencies, given that all banks in the country had earlier been forbidden, through CBN’s circular dated January 12, 2017, not to use, hold, trade and/or transact in cryptocurrencies,” it stated.
The apex bank further stated that the prohibition of cryptos was not exclusive to Nigeria, as certain levels of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating crypto transactions have been applied in several other countries around the world.
“They have all made similar pronouncements based on the significant risks that transacting in cryptocurrencies portend-risk of loss of investments, money laundering, terrorism financing, illicit fund flows, and criminal activities. China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Cambodia have all placed a certain level of restrictions on financial institutions facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.
“This is far greater volatility than is found with normal currencies. Let us now turn to some of the justifications for CBN’s recent policy reminder. A perfunctory reflection on the definition of cryptocurrencies can already reveal several problems.”
The Nigerian leading financial regulator also spoke on the fact that some of these cryptos are issued by unregulated and unlicensed entities which begs the question of legality. It also claimed that cryptocurrencies have been used to finance several illegal activities including terrorism and money laundering.
“The question that one may need to ask therefore is, why any entity would disguise its transactions if they were legal. It is on the basis of this opacity that cryptocurrencies have become well-suited for conducting many illegal activities including money laundering, terrorism financing, purchase of small arms and light weapons, and tax evasion.”
The CBN stated that a significant amount of people used it for speculative purposes rather than payment, citing the flagship crypto model as an example.
“More also, repeated and recent evidence now suggests that some cryptocurrencies have become more widely used as speculative assets rather than as means of payment, thus explaining the significant volatility and variability in their prices.
“Because the total number of Bitcoins that would ever be issued is fixed (only 21 million will ever be created), new issuances are predetermined at a gradually decelerating pace.
The Bank concluded by re-emphasising its responsibility to protect investors from a high probability of losses that may arise from dealing in cryptos. The CBN said it would continue to educate Nigerians on the disadvantages of cryptos in the financial system.
“Due to the fact that cryptocurrencies are largely speculative, anonymous, and untraceable, they are increasingly being used for money laundering, terrorism financing, and other criminal activities. Small retail and unsophisticated investors also face a high probability of loss due to the high volatility of the investments in recent times.
“In light of these realities and analyses, the CBN has no comfort in cryptocurrencies at this time and will continue to do all within its regulatory powers to educate Nigerians to desist from their use and protect our financial system from the activities of fraudsters.”
See the CBN circular below:
Business
Why the CBN wielded the big stick on cryptocurrency transactions
The CBN is said to have been warned by the FBI on the activities of fraudsters using cryptos to illegally bring in funds into the country.
The reasons the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decided to ban trading on cryptocurrency in the country seems to be getting clearer.
The apex bank had warned local financial institutions against having any transactions in crypto or facilitating payments in cryptocurrency exchanges.
According to a report from Thisday, the Federal Government and the CBN were warned by the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, (FBI), on the activities of fraudsters using cryptocurrencies to illegally bring in funds running into hundreds of millions of US dollars from US and other western economies into the country.
READ: Analysing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Dollar Remittance Policy
Their activities were said to have particularly targeted at Covid-19 stimulus packages designed to cushion the impact of lockdown measures on businesses and working families in these countries.
The President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, had, last week Wednesday said that trading in bitcoin had led to some reprehensible activities, which includes money laundering.
Lagarde, in an interview at a Reuters online event, said of bitcoin, “It’s a highly speculative asset that has led to some reprehensible activity, including money laundering, and any loopholes need to be closed. There has to be regulation. This has to be applied and agreed upon at a global level because if there is an escape that escape will be used.’’
READ: Over 50% of Crypto exchanges have weak or porous KYC checks
What the investigation is saying
The report from Thisday says that FBI had discovered that fraudsters from Nigeria, popularly known as yahoo boys, took control of large chunk of funds released as stimulus in the wake of the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which has put many Americans out of jobs.
The fraudsters had been sending millions of dollars to Nigeria through cryptocurrencies in order to avoid any form of detection, thereby making it difficult for authorities in both US and Nigeria to trace such illicit funds.
The CBN decided to effect the ban on cryptocurrency trading before such funds will be used to destabilize the Nigerian economy. This is as Nigeria is said to have become the second country in the world with the biggest cryptocurrency transactions in the last 6 months.
Reports from highly placed sources within the presidency revealed that these fraudsters remitted between $200 and $300 million to Nigeria every week, using cryptocurrencies, just as intelligence reports indicated that kidnappers had switched to bitcoin for ransom payments, making it increasingly difficult to trace.
This compounded by FBI investigations which showed that Nigeria did not have the underlining economic base to justify such huge inflow of funds on a weekly basis.
READ: Bitcoin: The good, the bad, the future
What you should know
- Nairametrics had earlier reported that the CBN on Friday warned the Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions and other Financial Institutions against doing business in crypto and other digital assets.
- The apex bank directed the financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges, warning of severe regulatory sanctions in the event of any breach of the directive.
- This latest directive is coming after the CBN had in 2018 stated that cryptocurrencies are not a legal tender and as such are illegal.
- The CBN action has provoked some reactions from Nigerians, many of whom have faulted the apex bank’s directive, saying that there is no logical reason to prohibit crypto enabled transactions and that it runs contrary to the present administration’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
- They said this will discourage investment in Nigeria, especially in a fintech startup as it could be reversed at any time.
- Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in a statement, advised the CBN to reverse the decision, arguing that the country couldn’t close her economy at this time as this is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria.
A cryptocurrency (or crypto) is a digital unregulated currency that could be used to buy goods and services but uses an online ledger with strong cryptography to secure online transactions.
Much of the interest in the currency, not backed by any government, is to trade for profit, with speculators at times driving prices skyward.
Cryptocurrency
How social media reacted to the CBN crypto ban
The recent crypto prohibition by the CBN has stirred the reactions of Nigerians on social media.
The Central Bank of Nigeria in a circular recently notified Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, other financial institutions against doing business in crypto and other digital assets.
The apex bank’s circular read in part:
“Accordingly, all DMBs, NBFIs and OFIs are directed to identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.”
“Please note that breaches of this directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions. This letter is with immediate effect.”
READ: How Crypto can curb Nigeria’s high unemployment rate
News of the CBN’s decision to prohibit banks from facilitating crypto-related transactions through the banking system has since gotten very harsh reactions on social media with many condemning the policy as a deliberate attempt by the government to impoverish young Nigerians who have been able to create wealth for themselves through crypto trading.
Some have also noted the lack of policy cooperation between financial regulators in Nigeria due, to the fact that the SEC had only a few months ago proposed a new set of rules that will regulate crypto-token or Crypto-coin investments when the character of the investment qualifies as securities transactions.
Crypto exchange, Binance had taken to Twitter to urge their Nigerian customers to “Withdraw your NGN as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues,” while also noting that the new CBN law is a “one step back” on crypto adoption in Nigeria.
READ: Atiku says crypto prohibition will restrict inflow of capital into Nigeria
Received notice from our channel partners that NGN deposits and withdrawals will be affected. Still confirming details on when/how. Please withdraw your NGN as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues. Will share more details as they become available. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/Nr2ba4lfwI
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) February 5, 2021
Two step forward, one step back…
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) February 5, 2021
To demonstrate Binance’s importance in the Nigerian Crypto space, Nonso Obikili, an Economist stressed that Crypto transactions in Nigeria already dwarfed the daily transaction volume on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Binance alone.
“How important is crypto in Nigeria? On binance today the value of BTC/NGN trades was worth N13.4bn. For context the volume of trade on the Nigerian stock exchange today was N5.6bn. And Binance is just one exchange,” Obikili stated.
READ: Ethereum breaks above $1,520 amid strong buying demand
How important is crypto in Nigeria? On binance today the value of BTC/NGN trades was worth N13.4bn. For context the volume of trade on the Nigerian stock exchange today was N5.6bn. And binance is just one exchange.
— Nonso Obikili (@nonso2) February 5, 2021
Still, on Binance, other crypto enthusiasts called for calm and urged Nigerians to change their Naira balance to USDT (Tether) stablecoin on the platform in a bid to be careful against CBN prohibited deposits.
Do not deposit naira again on Binance
Immediately swap your naira for USDT if you have naira balance
Do not sell your crypto assets in panic.
It's a global trading system that CANNOT be affected by Nigeria CBN policies.
Decentralized Finance is the future.
You can't stop it!
— Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) February 5, 2021
On the policy side, Nigerians faulted the CBN directive, saying there is no logical reason to prohibit crypto enabled transactions, as the directive appears to contravene the Buhari-led administration’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.
“They can’t claim crypto traders in Nigeria are faceless. You register with your BVN. You are verified based on KYC principles. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to ensure we are happy with “poverty alleviation” moves. Instead of the wealth innovation brings,” Japheth Omojuwa, a popular social media commentator noted.
READ: How Cryptocurrency is driving economic growth
They can’t claim crypto traders in Nigeria are faceless. You register with your BVN. You are verified based on KYC principles. This is nothing but a desperate attempt to ensure we are happy with “poverty alleviation” moves. Instead of the wealth innovation brings.
— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 5, 2021
Nigeria can ban crypto trading overnight, but has been discussing on banning open grazing for almost a decade??
— ebovi wali (@ebovi_wali) February 5, 2021
In Nigeria
You do business- govt policies ruin it.
You do trade- govt close borders.
You do farming- herdsmen kill you.
You want dollars- govt hoards it.
You enter crypto- govt bans it.
The destruction of the lives of young people in Nigeria is NOT a mistake.
It is well planned.
— #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 5, 2021
On the investor side of things, CEO of TalentQL, Adewale Yusuf warned that Nigeria’s government policies that restrict ease of business for tech startups are a worry for foreign investors. Others warned of general risks as the policy fails to fix monetary bottlenecks and tackle why Nigerians are adopting crypto.
I just spoke with a foreign investor that invested in Gokada and a crypto startup in Nigeria. He's really worried.
— Adewale Yusuf (@AdewaleYusuf_) February 5, 2021
Investing in Nigeria will take the biggest hit. Why will anyone invest in a Nigerian fintech startup when their future could be terminated with a typo ridden memo? This is the same for all other regulated spaces. Other African countries will win. There is AfCTA now.
— Osaretin Victor Asemota (@asemota) February 6, 2021
The CBN directive to ban Crypto transactions is outrageous. There are so many young people innovating, creating so much despite the hostility of the Nigerian government. This is an assault on all those staking so much in investing themselves in Nigeria.
— Fakhrriyyah (@FakhuusHashim) February 5, 2021
Meanwhile, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar also warned that prohibiting crypto trade is harmful to the job prospects of young Nigerians as it also reduces inflow of capital to Nigeria.
The former Vice Presidential candaidate of the Peoples Democratic Party stated, “What Nigeria needs now, perhaps more than ever, are jobs and an opening up of our economy, especially after yesterday’s report by the National Bureau of Statistics indicated that foreign capital inflow into Nigeria is at a four year low,having plummeted from $23.9 billion in 2019 to just $9.68 billion in 2020.
“Already, the nation suffered severe economic losses from the border closure and the effects of the #COVID19 pandemic.
“This is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria, and I urge that the policy to prohibit the dealing and transaction of cryptocurrencies be revisited.”
This is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria, and I urge that the policy to prohibit the dealing and transaction of cryptocurrencies be revisited.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 6, 2021
However, true to the saying, necessity, they say is the mother of all inventions, the recent crypto prohibition has forced some Nigerians to suggest different ways to bypass the CBN regulation.
Chin, a tech and finance writer said, “Watch crypto exchanges use Ghanian banks as their contact points and watch the Ghanian economy benefit from the inflow of so much money.”
A Twitter user with the handle @sirpeeworld advise other bitcoin traders not to panic, but explore the option of transferring their bitcoins abroad.
“No one should panic yet. Many ways will be discovered soon. If you have anyone outside Nigeria, it will be easy for you to do your bitcoin things. You can transfer to anyone outside Nigeria. They will buy from you and send you naira,” he tweetd.
watch crypto exchanges use Ghanian banks as their contact points and watch the Ghanian economy benefit from the inflow of so much money.
— chin. (@_LXRE__) February 5, 2021
Crypto trading about to switch into full P2P mode in Nigeria and take flight. Time to buy more bitcoins
— Dolapo Oni (Retired Nigerian) (@Dolarpo) February 5, 2021
Remarkably, Nigeria attracts more interest in Bitcoin than any country in Africa. According to a recent report released by blockchain.com, Nigeria emerged as one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.
This increasingly growing interest is partly due to poorer monetary policies that cause devaluation and makes crypto a good alternative source to hedge against inflation. Judging by the reaction and responses on the internet, that interest will not end soon.
The Nigerians use crypto to decentralize against “government control,” and as a result, peer-2-peer crypto transactions are expected to rise over the next weeks, according to analysts.
Cryptocurrency
Cardano gains 20% amid a high buying spree
Cardano was trading at $0.643587 up 19.82% on the day – the largest one-day percentage gain since February 5
Cardano has just broken a strong critical support level of $0.50 amid a high buying spree seen by crypto investors, thereby pushing ADA in gaining 20% for the day.
At press time, Cardano was trading at $0.643587 up 19.82% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since February 5.
The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market value to $20 billion, or 1.70% of the total cryptocurrency market value.
At its highest, Cardano’s market value printed $24 billion.
READ: List of cryptos likely to overtake XRP
What this means
Cardano (ADA) lately has been tipped to outperform on the bias that it’s headed towards its smart contract launch last month, leading to a significant amount of applications built on Cardano by this time 2021.
This means that more developers will see it as an attractive medium for building their desired apps.
READ: Cardano to give crypto a cash like experience without internet access
What you should know
Cardano is a type of blockchain that permits people to receive and send funds.
- ADA coin is the name in the cryptocurrency.
- It uses the Cardano blockchain and it also allows people to design smart contracts just like Ethereum.
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]