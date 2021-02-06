Cryptocurrency
Nigeria among worst countries to start a career, and they all don’t accept crypto
Nigeria and other worst countries in the world to start a career have something in common – they don’t accept crypto.
Changpeng Zhao, the founder and leader of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Binance, has posted a list of the top 5 countries to start a career side by side with the bottom 5 (worst) countries to start a career.
The top 5 in descending order include United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, U.S A, and Japan while the bottom 5 are listed as Uruguay, Nigeria, Libya, Syria, and Yemen.
It is interesting to note that the countries listed in the top 5 all legally recognize and accept cryptos, while the bottom 5 countries do not accept or legally recognize the fast ever-changing financial asset.
This is coming on the background that Nigeria’s apex bank recently prohibited regulated institutions from dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges.
What this means: The recent directive of the CBN will surely put Nigeria in the bad light among the international crypto community, taking into consideration Nigeria is among several countries that were ranked as worst for starting a career, coupled with many Nigerian youths now finding it hard to strive in a country that attracts the highest interest in Bitcoin globally.
Sequel to the founder’s tweet, Binance had already temporarily suspended deposits in Nigeria’s local currency in response to the recent circular released by Nigeria’s central bank (CBN) instructing Nigerian commercial banks and other financial institution to identify and close all accounts tied to crypto or crypto exchanges
Changpeng Zhao anticipates that the Nigerian banks will stop working with Crypto exchanges in line with the Nigerian Apex bank directive, meaning P2P trading will likely flourish as a result.
He further advised Nigerian customers to withdraw their local denominated deposits as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues.
Business
Atiku says crypto prohibition will restrict inflow of capital into Nigeria
Atiku has called on the FG to revisit the recent policy banning the transaction of cryptos in Nigeria’s financial institutions.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says that the plan to prohibit cryptocurrency transactions by the CBN will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria.
Atiku disclosed this in a social media statement on Saturday afternoon titled, “We Need To Open Up Our Economy, Not Close It.”
“The number one challenge facing Nigeria is youth unemployment. In fact, it is not a challenge, it is an emergency. It affects our economy and is exacerbating insecurity in the nation,” Atiku said.
Atiku urged that Nigeria needs jobs as the economy recovers to pre-pandemic levels, citing the NBS report that foreign capital inflow into Nigeria is at a four year low, having plummeted from $23.9 billion in 2019 to just $9.68 billion in 2020.
He added that introducing policies like the prohibition of crypto during this period will also restrict more capital inflows, and he calls for regulation of the industry, not prohibition, citing that “there is already immense economic pressure on our youths.”
“Already, the nation suffered severe economic losses from the border closure and the effects of the COVID19 pandemic.
“This is definitely the wrong time to introduce policies that will restrict the inflow of capital into Nigeria, and I urge that the policy to prohibit the dealing and transaction of cryptocurrencies be revisited.
“It is possible to regulate the sub-sector and prevent any abuse that may be damaging to national security. That may be a better option, than an outright shutdown,” he urged.
Atiku urged that the FG must create jobs and expand the economy and reduce bottlenecks towards investments.
Cryptocurrency
Binance, Quidax, Buycoins Africa, Bundle obey CBN’s crypto ban
Crypto exchanges operating in Nigeria have reacted to CBN’s directive to financial institutions to discontinue dealings with crypto-related transactions.
The leader of the world’s biggest crypto exchange, Changpeng Zhao recently disclosed that Binance was complying with Nigeria’s Apex bank directive and has disabled deposits to prevent more NGN from coming in.
The highly revered crypto leader updated its clientele base by notifying them via Twitter it received notice from channel partners that NGN deposits and withdrawals will be affected.
What this means: Changpeng Zhao anticipates that the Nigerian banks will stop working with Crypto exchanges in line with the Nigerian Apex bank directive, meaning P2P trading will likely flourish as a result.
- He further advised Nigerian customers to withdraw their local denominated deposits as early as possible to avoid potential channel issues.
That being said, many Crypto pundits are of the opinion that although the Central Bank’s recent directive does not criminalize ownership of crypto, the circular will however make it difficult for them to process debit, credit card, and bank transfer transactions.
It is also interesting to note that most fintech startups like Paystack, Flutterwave, Korapay, usually partner with Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, other financial institutions to transact with Nigerian bank customers.
Also, Nigeria’s fast-growing crypto exchange, Quidax issued a press release on the CBN’s new instructions regarding crypto payments,
“We have seen CBN’s new policy but don’t worry your funds are safe and trading continues as usual. However, all Naira deposits have been temporarily paused as CBN’s policy affects our payment partners.
Thank you for your support,” Quidax stated.
In addition, a Nigerian-based crypto exchange, Buycoins Africa has assured its clients via its Twitter handle, disclosing their funds were in good hands thus further assuring the public that the fintech company would ensure its services were compliant.
“Thanks to everyone who has reached out. We are fully aware of the newest CBN circular and are going to be working with regulators to ensure our services are compliant. All trading on our platforms continues as usual, and all user funds are safe,” BuyCoins tweeted.
Furthermore, Bundle, a social payments app that offers crypto support, also disclosed that it was fully aware of the newly issued CBN directive and stated that customers’ funds remained safe as usual.
Here is an excerpt of Bundle Africa’s statement as regards the Nigerian apex bank’s directive recently issued;
“We’re aware of the notice on cryptocurrency-related Naira payments shared by the CBN today.
“Trading has not stopped and your assets remain as safe as ever. We are monitoring the situation closely and we’ll share updates as we have them. Thank you for your support!.”
Cryptocurrency
CBN instruct banks to close accounts related to Crypto
The apex bank has warned Nigerian banks against having any transactions in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has notified Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions, other financial institutions against doing business in Crypto and other digital assets.
In a circular dated 5th February 2021 and distributed to regulated financial firms, the apex bank of Africa’s largest economy warned and reminded local financial institutions against having any transactions in crypto or facilitating payments for crypto exchanges.
In addition, the apex bank instructed the financial institutions to immediately close the accounts of such persons or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges.
The Apex bank further warned the Nigerian Financial Stakeholders that any breach of this directive will attract serious regulatory sanctions.
See excerpt
“The Central of Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) circular of January 12, 2017 ref FPR1DIR/GEN/C1R106/010 which cautioned Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs), Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) and members of the pubic on the risk associated with transactions in cryptocurrency refers.”
“Further to earlier regulatory directives on the subject, the Bank hereby wishes to remind regulated institutions that dealing in cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited.”
“Accordingly, all DMBs, NBFIs and OFIs are directed to identify persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems and ensure that such accounts are closed immediately.”
“Please note that breaches of this directive will attract severe regulatory sanctions. This letter is with immediate effect.”
Not the first time
In 2018, Nairametrics reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria had issued a statement reiterating that cryptocurrencies are not a legal tender and as such are illegal.
In a circular dated February 28th, 2018, and published on its website, the apex bank reiterated that “cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ripples, Monero, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Onecoin, etc and Exchanges such as NairaEx are not licensed or regulated by the CBN.”
This was the strongest against cryptocurrencies made by the CBN at the time. It also coincided with a bullish run for cryptocurrencies especially when bitcoins rallied to an all-time high of $17,000 at the time.
That same year, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) were all directed by the Senate to enlighten Nigerians on the risks involved in trading with Bitcoins, but this report shows the enlightenment campaign has done little or nothing to dissuade Nigerians.
Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies have rallied since late last year as investors flock to alternative assets in pursuit of sharp gains.
Can the CBN actually stop trading?
The central bank has control over the banking sector and by a large extent can use its powers to determine how banks allow customers to use their bank accounts for transactions.
- While cryptocurrencies are a digital form of currency it still relies heavily on the regular currencies for everything from pricing its value to how its ownership is being determined.
- To buy cryptocurrencies, you can either pay with a cryptocurrency or pay in dollars using your bank account.
- Thus, Nigerians looking to trade in cryptocurrency will now have to seek other means outside of the banking sector, assuming Nigerian banks strictly implement the new directives.
There is also the suspicion that this could be tied to the CBN’s foreign currency controls.
How Banks will stop it
- Banks can use the KYC information of their customers to determine which of them are used for cryptocurrency-related transactions. Once this is determined, they can block the accounts or restrict anyone from depositing money into the accounts.
- In fact, they can place a no-debit on the account, meaning that when you transfer money to a cryptocurrency trading platform, the money could be stuck as they won’t be able to access it.
- This process is very easy now that banks have BVN of their customers and can easily determine how funds are being utilized.
- Ironically this is the very reason why cryptocurrencies exist in the first place, to stop any regulator, third party from getting in between transfers from one person to another.
What this means
The recent directive of the CBN will have clear negative consequences for the international crypto community, taking into consideration Nigeria (Africa’s largest economy and home to over 200 million people, mostly young), has the highest interest in Bitcoin globally.
- According to a recent report released by Google, Nigeria emerged the first amongst other countries around the world in Bitcoin searches on Google.
- If this policy is strictly implemented it will snuff out millions in demand from crypto hungry young Nigerians, taking out a major source of investments for many.
