Corporate Press Releases
CWG Plc posts PAT of N487 million in 2020, up by 570% Y-o-Y
CWG Plc has recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N487 million in its 2020 result.
CWG Plc, Nigeria’s leading Information and Communication Technology solutions and service provider has recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N487 million in its 2020 result. This represents an increase of 570% when compared to its 2019 PAT of N72.7 million.
This is according to the company’s recent financial statement made available on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
In its unaudited financial statement for the period ended December 2020, the largest system integration company in Nigeria, also recorded a revenue of N11.8 billion and gross profit of N2.6 billion, representing an increase of 23.4% and 13.9% respectively, Year on Year.
Other key highlights of the 2020 financial statement show decline in operating expenses by 24.4% to N1.8 billion. The company’s EBITDA, EBIT, and PBT stood at N888 million, N636 million, and N546 million, respectively.
Though no official statement has been issued by CWG Plc with regards to 2020 audited financial results, the growth in revenue is connected to the company’s resilience amid the Covid-19 pandemic, where it continued to churn out innovative solutions and invest in rewarding partnerships.
Corporate Press Releases
FBN Holdings Plc announces new Board appointments
FBN Holdings PLC has announced the appointments of two Independent Non-Executive directors and a Non-Executive director.
FBN Holdings PLC (“FBNHoldings”), Nigeria’s leading financial holdings company, has announced the appointments of Mr. Seni Adetu and Mrs. Juliet Anammah as Independent Non-Executive directors, while Mr. Otu Hughes has been appointed as a Non-Executive director. These appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (“CBN”).
Speaking on the appointments, the Group Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc, Dr. Oba Otudeko, CFR, said, “On behalf of the board, management and staff of FBNHoldings, I am delighted to welcome the trio of Seni Adetu, Mrs. Juliet Anammah and Otu Hughes to the FBNHoldings board as they bring on board their combined professional experience and expertise of over 97 years, cutting across various industries and institutions of global repute.”
“I am certain that these rich experiences will have immediate and long-term impact on the group and its subsidiaries across Africa and beyond,” he added further.
SENI ADETU
Seni Adetu, a former Managing Director/CEO Guinness Nigeria Plc, has 35 years of private sector experience garnered at the highest levels primarily with John Holt Plc, Coca-Cola International and Diageo (Guinness) Plc in various countries within and outside Africa. He holds a first degree in Chemical Engineering and Masters in Business Administration (with specialization in Marketing), both from the University of Lagos. Adetu was at various times Marketing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria Ltd, Managing Director of Coca-Cola, and the first African Managing Director/CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of Guinness Ghana Plc.
In 2009, Adetu was appointed Group Managing Director/CEO East African Breweries (EABL), the biggest company in East Africa, based in Kenya, during which time he was named Runner-up Forbes/CNBC CEO of the Year 2012 in East Africa. He was subsequently appointed MD/CEO of Guinness Nigeria Plc and Executive Chairman Diageo Brands Nigeria thus, again becoming the first Nigerian in nearly 20 years to lead that company. Adetu has had working stints in Hungary and the UK and has been exposed to various high-profile leadership courses globally including at the prestigious Harvard Business School.
He has served on the boards of various multinational companies in both Executive and Non-Executive capacity in Nigeria and abroad and was until recently an Independent Non-Executive Director on the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc and Non-Executive Director at APT Pensions Ltd among others.
Adetu is the Founder/Group CEO of Algorithm Media Limited and Ogilvy Nigeria Limited, two leading Marketing Communications agencies in Nigeria, in partnership with WPP, the world’s largest advertising and media agency network. He is a member of many reputable social clubs including the Metropolitan Club Lagos. He is also the immediate past National Vice President of the University of Lagos Alumni Association.
JULIET ANAMMAH
Juliet Anammah is Chairwoman Jumia Nigeria & Head of Institutional Affairs Jumia Group. Jumia is the largest eCommerce platform in Africa and the first African Tech start-up to be listed on the NYSE
She is an experienced executive with 28+ years of professional experience including 7 + years at Partner / Chief Executive level.
Before her current role, she was the CEO of Jumia Nigeria. Prior to joining Jumia, Juliet spent 16 years at Accenture and was the Partner managing Accenture’s Consumer Goods Practice in West Africa.
A Pharmacist by training, she started her career in Sales & Marketing with May and Baker (Sanofi-Aventis) in 1991 before joining Accenture as a Senior Strategy Consultant in 1999.
Juliet also serves on Corporate and non-profit Boards in a non-executive capacity. She is currently on the Boards of Flour Mills of Nigeria and APT Pensions as Independent non-executive member. She is also an EXCO member of Consultative Action Group for the Poor (CGAP) a not for profit agency funded by the World Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and several Bilaterial/ Multilateral agencies.
She holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree, an MBA (Finance track) and is an alumnus of both Wharton College University of Pennsylvania (AMP) and Yale University.
OTU HUGHES
Otu Hughes has over 25 years’ experience in operations and strategy, principal investment, mergers and acquisition as well as capital raising in both the US and Sub-Saharan Africa. He started his career in 1993 with Lehman Brothers, providing strategic and financial advisory services to government entities and companies in privatisation and empowerment issues, notably Brazil (power and mining), Ghana (mining), South Africa (empowerment programmes), amongst others.
Otu joined Deutsche Bank in 1998 as Associate– Mergers, Acquisitions and Corporate Advisory Group with the oversight responsibilities of providing mergers, acquisitions, corporate and strategic financial advisory services to companies and government agencies across industries and countries, rising to Vice President. He is the Co-founder and Principal of Rofgam/Hughes Consulting and also worked at KeyBanc Capital Markets, amongst many others.
Otu is the Co-Founder & Managing Director of Candesco Limited, set up with the primary responsibility of developing and managing off-grid and independent power projects for Sub-Sahara Africa market, providing affordable, clean and stable power to clusters of communities.
About FBN Holdings PLC
FBN Holdings Plc is a leading African banking and financial services group serving individuals, businesses, organisations and governments in leading markets across the continent and globally. FBNHoldings’ principal subsidiary is First Bank of Nigeria Limited (“FirstBank”), Nigeria’s foremost financial institution and leading banking services provider. FirstBank has forged an incredible partnership with its people and built an enduring heritage through a vast array of seasons and societies, to remain an icon of Gold Standard in today’s financial services industry in Africa and beyond.
FirstBank with operations in 10 countries, with subsidiaries that includes FBNBank (UK) Limited, and subsidiaries in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, The Gambia, Guinea, Sierra-Leone, and Senegal. FirstBank also has interest in the pension custodian business through its subsidiary, First Pension Custodian Limited.
Others are the Merchant Banking and Asset Management businesses, which comprise FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, FBNQuest Capital Limited, FBNQuest Securities Limited, FBNQuest Asset Management Limited, FBNQuest Trustees Limited and FBNQuest Funds Limited.
In the Insurance business line, the 20 year-old Insurance broking Company, FBN Insurance Brokers Limited is a subsidiary of the FBN Holdings Plc offering insurance brokerage and advisory services.
Corporate Press Releases
Tony Elumelu Foundation Seeks Africans for its 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme Application
…. world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy dedicated to empowering African entrepreneurs, is currently running applications on its TEFConnect digital platform (www.tefconnect.com) till March 31, 2021, for its 2021 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. This year’s intervention prioritizes the economic recovery of small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and young African entrepreneurs, following the Covid-19 disruption to economic activities.
To address the unique challenges arising from the pandemic, lift millions out of poverty and create sustainable employment across the continent, the Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Programme will empower 1,000 young African entrepreneurs, selected from the 2020 cohort. The Foundation will also open applications to an additional 2,400 young entrepreneurs in 2021, in collaboration with global partners.
The Tony Elumelu Foundation, which celebrated ten years of impact in 2020, is empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, through the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. Successful applicants receive a world-class business training, mentorship, non-refundable seed capital up to $5,000, and global networking opportunities. The Programme is open to entrepreneurs across Africa, both new start-ups and existing young businesses, operating in any sector.
CEO of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu stated, “The Tony Elumelu Foundation now more than ever is demonstrating our commitment to unleashing the potential of young African entrepreneurs, the key to Africa’s long-term economic transformation. The pandemic has created challenges across the continent, but we know that with the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s tried and tested Programme, we can execute the largest Covid-19 economic recovery plan for African SMEs and break the cycle of poverty in Africa.”
The Tony Elumelu Foundation’s $100million Entrepreneurship Programme, launched in 2015 to empower 10,000 entrepreneurs over 10 years, is now entering its 7th year and has empowered to date, over 9,000 young African entrepreneurs from 54 African countries. Prospective applicants should apply on the digital networking hub for African entrepreneurs, www.tefconnect.com.
Corporate Press Releases
Analysing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Dollar Remittance Policy
Following CBN’s policy, WorldRemit was the first digital service to offer its customers the option of USD cash pickup in Nigeria.
For millions of Nigerian immigrants scattered across the globe, the CBN’s new policy on remittances would have great impacts on their family and friends who live back home in Nigeria and require these funds for daily activities. Recall that, on December 4th, 2020, the Central Bank of Nigeria announced a new policy that allows unhindered access to Diaspora remittances in Nigeria. Under the new rule, remittances would be paid cash in U.S. dollars or into a domiciliary (foreign currency) account at market rates. The apex bank instructed all International Money Transfer Organizations (IMTO) to deploy all the necessary tools to ensure compliance with the new directive.
The CBN also directed the closure of all naira ledger accounts by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to discourage the use of unsafe and unofficial channels, which have strengthened the diversion of remittance flows meant for Nigeria. A PwC report further explains that lots of remittances are unaccounted for due to increased dependance of informal methods that are less expensive and uncomplicated. The apex bank in its directive, also stipulated that “strict sanctions including withdrawal of operating licenses, shall be imposed on any individual and/or institutions found to be aiding, abetting, or directly contravening these guidelines”.
It’s been two months since the implementation of the new policy – most IMTO and banks have already begun remittance payouts in USD and at the forefront of championing USD payouts in Nigeria, we have seen IMTOs like WorldRemit, ensuring that its customers are adequately served. Following the announcement of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), WorldRemit moved quickly to adopt the new requirements and was the first digital service to offer its customers the option of USD cash pickup in Nigeria. Its customers can continue to send money transfers quickly and securely to Nigeria via multiple payout methods such as bank accounts, cash pick up and airtime top-up.
The new CBN directive is expected to boost remittance inflows and foster an environment that would enable a faster, cheaper, and more convenient flow of remittances back to Nigeria and the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, stressed that this new policy will provide more liquidity for the country’s foreign exchange market.
When the announcement of the new policy was made, analysts pondered on why it had taken so long for the CBN to implement remittances in foreign currency. A few others questioned why recipients are not given the opportunity to decide what currency they would want to be paid in. Others commended the move by the CBN citing that availability of USD will ensure that their friends and family get the exact value of remittances in dollars, thereby lowering the unnecessary pressure on the naira. They say the policy will in turn cause a reduction in exchange rate. However, the availability of foreign currency for USD payouts has also become a concern for many senders and recipients. To ensure that recipients receive funds when due, digital remittance platforms such as WorldRemit are broadening their partner networks.
This IMTO, has one of the largest bank payout network for transfers to USD bank accounts in Nigeria, which includes Access Bank, FirstBank, Fidelity, GT Bank, UBA and FCMB, with ongoing plans for further expansion. Cash pickup in USD is also available from the following banks: Fidelity Bank, First Bank, Access Bank, Polaris Bank, FCMB, Zenith Bank and Union Bank. The Central Bank has also directed that all remittances must be collected with a valid means of identification and WorldRemit has also advised recipients to present both numbers along with their ID at cash collection points.
Nigeria is the largest remittance market in Sub-Saharan Africa, accounting for over 50+% of both Africa-to-Africa and global to Africa remittances, according to a World Bank report. In 2019, remittance inflows to Nigeria were worth $23.8 billion; Ghana, $3.5 billion; and Kenya, $2.8 billion. Also, according to the World Bank, sub-Saharan Africa is the most expensive place in the world to send money with remittances charges as high as 20% in some regions.
Interestingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shift in consumer behavior towards remittances – people now want digital services that offer cost-effective prices. Transfer fees to Nigeria cost zero fees when using the WorldRemit platform, an incentive that began on the brand’s celebration of Nigeria’s Independence Day in 2020. Safety of funds transferred to Nigeria are also guaranteed as the international payments company launched its Transfer Tracker app last year to customers – who can now track their funds until the point of receipt.
It is hoped that remittances will continue to be of strong economic value to Nigeria despite the harmful effects of the pandemic.
