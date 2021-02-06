Columnists
Nigeria’s cryptocurrency ban: A legal analysis
Phillips attempts a legal analysis of CBN’s decision to prohibit financial institutions, others from further crypto-related transactions.
Through its circular dated 5th February 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directed all Deposit Money Banks, Non-Financial Institutions and Other Financial Institutions to immediately close the accounts of persons and/or entities transacting in or operating cryptocurrency exchanges within their systems. Consequently, the trading of cryptocurrency with the Naira is henceforth prohibited.
Notably, the prohibition of trading cryptocurrency through withdrawal or deposit of money to a financial institution is clearly different from the prohibition of ownership of cryptocurrency. While the CBN is empowered by the Banks and other Financial Institutions Act to regulate the activities of financial institutions, including the facilitating of payments for cryptocurrency exchanges, it has no power to regulate ownership, use, or transfer of cryptocurrency.
Remarkably, the CBN’s approach to cryptocurrency differs from that of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), both regulators of the Federal Government of Nigeria, and calls into question the policy coordination of the government.
READ: CBN instruct banks to close accounts related to Crypto
In a statement published on its website, the SEC classified crypto assets (such as cryptocurrencies) as securities, which may be offered to the public. With the CBN’s ban, it is technically illegal to purchase these securities.
The NITDA also issued a draft National Blockchain Adoption Strategy, with the goal of “creating and fostering an efficient, safe, and economically productive and viable Digital Nigeria using the blockchain technology”, which will develop Nigeria’s digital economy and amplify “the government’s efforts to move away from its heavy economic reliance on the oil and gas sector”. It is needless to state that cryptocurrency is powered by blockchain. While the blockchain technology has other uses, it was primarily developed for a cryptocurrency – Bitcoin.
READ: Why Banks don’t trust Cryptos
The outright ban of Naira-backed cryptocurrency trading significantly restricts the potential growth of Nigeria’s burgeoning cryptocurrency industry, which accounts for the world’s second-largest Bitcoin trading volume and the 8th country with the highest adoption of cryptocurrency in the world.
Taking the cue, some cryptocurrency exchanges have begun consideration of the migration of their companies to other crypto-friendly jurisdictions. In the meantime, they have deactivated Naira deposits and Naira withdrawals from the exchanges.
READ: CBN seeks standard practice from fintech operators
The necessity of balancing regulation with innovation has risen in recent years with the exponential growth of Nigeria’s FinTech industry, which has attracted significant interest from foreign investors. Unfortunately, it has also exposed the seeming cluelessness of the regulators who have struggled to keep up with the rapid developments in the industry. The recent crypto ban by CBN is evidence of this.
Although the rationale for the CBN’s decision is yet unknown, there are indications that it may not be unconnected with foreign currency controls and the 97% drop in remittances through official channels, between January 2020 and September 2020. Notwithstanding the justification, the hastiness with which the decision was reached, particularly without an attempt to engage the industry, is unbecoming of a regulator of the financial industry.
The CBN’s power to regulate the activities of financial institutions is being wielded capriciously to abort what has been described as the future of the global financial industry. In an age of globalisation, it will not be long before the country loses the opportunity to establish leadership in the regulation of cryptocurrency.
A better approach may have been to utilise its recently created regulatory sandbox for the payments system to understudy the use cases of cryptocurrency within the system. Alternatively, the CBN may have developed a regulatory sandbox specifically for cryptocurrency innovations. This would have afforded the CBN a better opportunity to understand the risks and more so, the opportunities for the country to explore the industry.
Following this, it may then attempt to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, by developing stopgaps to mitigate these risks, while ensuring Nigeria cultivates the strong interest of its teeming population in cryptocurrency.
About author
Olayanju Phillips is a lawyer and an Associate within the Corporate Finance and Capital Markets Department of SPA Ajibade & Co. He can be reached at [email protected]
Columnists
A House Divided: PIB and the fate of host communities
A house divided is bad enough, misplaced priorities make it even worse.
It has been nearly two weeks since host community representatives from the Niger Delta engaged in a fistfight at the floor of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) public hearing. While some have speculated as to what led to the incident, others have merely watched on, familiar with the typical drama that has accompanied the ageing PIB.
The fracas resulted after the Chairman of the Adhoc Committee on the PIB, Hon Mohammed Moguno had requested for a single representative for the host communities. This did not go down well with the parties, each a representative in his own right. Also, there was the key issue of the 2.5% annual contribution of operators to the petroleum host community trust fund as provided under Section 240 (2) of the PIB.
READ: The new PIB may scrap DPR, PPRA, others
The contention was that this should be up to 10% and should be in form of equity in the oil companies, as the 2.5% proposed was too meagre for the debilitating effect of oil and gas projects, as well as the thankless job of keeping oil and gas installations safe from tampering.
It is unfortunate that even the ostensible representatives of the host communities were unable to come to a consensus even amongst themselves, particularly about issues of leadership and representation. About 24 hours shy of the occurrence of this fracas, somewhere in the Netherlands, the Hague Court of Appeals ruled that Shell is liable for damage caused by leaks in the Oruma in Bayelsa, Goi in Rivers and Ikot Ada Udo in Akwa Ibom and ordered Shell to pay compensation to the farmers who were the plaintiffs.
READ: IOCs reject deep water provisions in PIB
Here, another tranche of compensation payment was soon to be made to the host communities, notably, only about 5 years after the Bodo $83.4 million payment, which some indigenes complained was not properly distributed to the benefit of everyone. Yet, the representatives of the community- or at least those who had postured themselves as such- were back home dividing the house.
A question worth asking might be why the clamour by the host community representatives was not for the Environmental Remediation Fund in Section 103 of the PIB to have a specific percentage (or a base percentage and a formula determined by size of operator’s operations) as opposed to the vague language used in its determination, particularly in the light of the stalled and unfinished clean-up of Ogoni.
READ: Senate President says PIB will increase Nigeria’s oil revenue
The clamour may also have been better directed towards the amendment of Section 233 of the PIB from an almost speculative formula to a specific percentage for the payment required to be made to the decommissioning and abandonment fund, seeing as poor decommissioning and abandonment has continued to be a thorn in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.
The host communities seem not to be as concerned about these broader issues as they are about who plays Lion King and how big their share of the oil companies’ cakes can get. A house divided is bad enough, misplaced priorities make it even worse.
Years of contributions similar to the one the host community representatives demanded at the public hearing have gotten the Niger Delta nowhere. From OMPADEC to the NDDC, these institutions have continued to be corruption blocs with an institutional garb, designed to funnel development funds through backchannels for personal enrichment and at the expense of the average Niger Delta indigene, thus further increasing the risk of security threats in the area.
READ: FG assures oil companies of lower taxes in new PIB
Even in cases where compensation has been paid to the communities, typically through their representatives, the average indigene has failed to reap the full benefits of such compensation, while feeling the blunt end of the pollution. It appears there is more than meets the eye to being a representative or spokesperson.
While dividing their house for the world to see, the fistfighters failed to question why NDDC contributions or payments (by whatever name they go) were still a part of the PIB after the NDDC has left a 20-year trail of uncompleted projects, unaccounted monies and general ineptitude.
Why any payments should be made to an institution that has failed to live up to its mandate should be of concern to anyone who has the interest of the Niger Delta people at heart. Perhaps these are just enough reasons to question the ambition of “representation”, and decide whether the Niger Delta house is united enough to see the real issues through and not remain a stumbling block for the PIB.
In instances like this, the oil players and government interests too do not hold back in infiltrating such a divided camp, forming interest groups and incentivising them. It then becomes inevitable that each piper plays the tune of the payer. Whether the actual host community dwellers have their interests served in all of these talks remains to be seen.
Columnists
Oil companies and oil spills in Nigeria’s Niger-Delta
Oil spills have continued to constitute a source of environmental degradation in the NigerDelta over the years.
Earlier this week, an appeal court in the Hague ruled that Shell Nigeria (A subsidiary of the Royal Dutch Shell) is liable for oil spills in Oruma and Goi’s Niger-Delta regions.
This decision is coming after thirteen long years of legal battle instituted by the plaintiffs (Four Nigerian Farmers and Milieudefensie – Friends of the Earth Netherlands) against the Royal Dutch Shell. The decision (If not taken to the supreme court) could set legal precedence.
Unabated spilling is still rife within the Niger Delta region. Since its beginnings in 1930, Shell has repeatedly been under the radar for many environmental degrading activities.
READ: Shell worried about its Nigerian onshore operations amid continued theft and sabotage
The case was prolonged mainly due to the continued insistence of the defendant (Royal Dutch Shell) that it could not take responsibility for its foreign subsidiaries’ actions. The firm has also often tied the spillages to saboteurs’ efforts within the Niger-Delta region of the country rather than its technical glitches. These positions have been used to argue against claims for settlement in Ikot Ada Udo’s case in 2006 and 2007.
Oil spills have continued to constitute a source of environmental degradation in the NigerDelta over the years. The situation has been more devastating for the indigenes, majority of whom take on aquaculture as a means of livelihood.
Cases are rife of water pollution, air pollution among a long list of environmental degrading acts of crude-oil exploration companies. This has led to a series of agitations over the years, notable among them being the case of Ken Saro-Wiwa and the Ogoni 8.
READ: Shell warns investors it may write down up to $22 billion due to oil crash
In our view, we expect more local efforts on the part of the Federal Government and the oil majors to ensure there are no spillages, or at least it is reduced to the barest minimum as continued spilling and compensation does not help the development of the region.
Many of these environmental damages are irreversible and cause untold hardships for the indigenes. Also, we welcome the judgment on the basis of the moral duty it will place on holding companies to monitor beyond their subsidiaries’ core operating activities, issues such as the impact on such activities on the environment.
CSL Stockbrokers Limited, Lagos (CSLS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCMB Group Plc and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria. CSLS is a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Columnists
How Successful Spectrum Awards can accelerate digital agendas across Africa
With some 900 million people in Africa still unconnected, there is more work to be done.
The benefits of mobile broadband are clear to see all across Africa. For governments that want to continue to expand coverage and maximise the benefits from connectivity, making sure there is more affordable spectrum is the first step.
At the end of 2019, 477 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa subscribed to mobile services, accounting for 45 per cent of the population. Also, the rollout of mobile technology has driven a fifth of income per capita growth over the last 20 years. These are impressive numbers. But with some 900 million people in Africa still unconnected, there is more work to be done.
Spectrum licensing decisions, and pricing in particular, play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of mobile services and providing better networks and services for consumers and businesses. Our new “Effective Spectrum Pricing in Africa” report is unprecedented in scope and depth, tracking spectrum assignments across nearly 50 African countries for the 2010–2019 period.
The negative impacts of high spectrum prices on connectivity in Africa are unfortunately clear to see. It is an issue that has to be addressed for the region to take full advantage of the benefits mobile broadband can bring.
The report’s key findings are:
- Governments in Africa have assigned approximately half the amount of mobile spectrum compared with the global average. This gap in spectrum assignments has emerged and expanded over the last decade, making it difficult for operators to offer fast mobile broadband speeds. Governments in the region have also on average licensed 3G and 4G spectrum around three years later than other regions.
- African countries account for a large proportion of the highest spectrum prices globally. When spectrum prices are adjusted by income, Africa accounts for about half of all the high or extremely high spectrum prices worldwide. Even excluding extreme outliers, spectrum prices remain high. Median prices are four times higher than in the developed world and twice as high as the global median.
- Licensing more spectrum earlier and at affordable prices can pay dividends for consumers. Higher amounts of spectrum and lower spectrum prices are strongly linked to higher population coverage, download speeds and adoption. Countries that have assigned spectrum earlier have also achieved higher coverage levels.
In short, mobile industry simply cannot be viewed as cash cows anymore. Government interventions to maximise revenue result in negative consequences for citizens in cities as well as rural areas. Instead, governments should release more spectrum in a timely manner. This helps in order operators expand their network coverage, improve speeds and encourage adoption. The aim with our new report is to give governments and regulators the arguments they need in order to implement policies that help improve mobile capacity and expand connectivity.
The mobile market in the Sub-Saharan region is expected to reach several important milestones over the next five years: half a billion mobile subscribers in 2021, 1 billion mobile connections in 2024, and 50% subscriber penetration by 2025. As highlighted in our recently released position paper on expanding mobile coverage, the key to reaching these goals are real partnerships between governments and mobile operators.
Most importantly, together we can set the stage for more innovative mobile services and connect more people, wherever they may live. And with that bring the benefits of mobile connectivity to millions more.
The “Effective Spectrum Pricing in Africa” report can be downloaded here in English.
By Akinwale Goodluck, Head of Africa, GSMA
Nairametrics | Company Earnings
- John Holt falls deeper into losses
John Holt Plc released its […]
- Sales volumes crash for Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc
Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc […]
- 2020 FY Results: CHI Plc post N647 million in profit after tax
Consolidated Hallmark Plc released […]
- Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc post 77% post-tax decline in 2020 FY results
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc […]
- 2020 FY results: Presco Plc post 83% growth in profits
Presco Plc released its 2020 unaudited […]