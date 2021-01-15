Ethereum held on Crypto exchanges might run out of supply in 2 days

The amount of Ethers held on Crypto exchanges could go into extinction amid the high buying pressure seen in recent days.

Alex Saunders, a crypto expert, via Twitter, released key details on why Ether coins on Crypto exchanges could be all gone within 48 hours amid high buying pressure.

“Crypto Exchanges could be out of Ether within 48 hours. Demand has sky rocketed. Exchange reserves fell 20% from 10 million to 8 million in the last few hours. With targets of $5k, $10k & $20k long term, I doubt many HODLers will sell their ETH in the $1-2k range”

Exchanges could be out of $ETH within 48 hours. Demand has sky rocketed. Exchange reserves fell 20% from 10M to 8M in the last few hours. With targets of $5k, $10k & $20k long term, I doubt many HODLers will sell their ETH in the $1-2k range. 🌐🖥️👽 #ETH2 #DeFi #NFTs #Gaming #DAO pic.twitter.com/rYPOch2u7p — Alex Saunders 🇦🇺👨‍🔬 (@AlexSaundersAU) January 14, 2021

Ether reserves held on crypto exchanges have not been this low for about two and a half years ago. At press time, just 7% of Ether’s circulating supply is presently held on Crypto exchanges.

Meanwhile, Crypto investors are buying into the world’s acclaimed utility crypto, over owning a stake in Ether amid the boom seen recently in Crypto markets. Although it has not been strange to many crypto experts in the crypto-verse, seeing Ethereum demand at a record high.

Recent data obtained from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm revealed a number of Ethereum based addresses holding 0.01+ coins just reached an all-time high of 10,997,708.

The previous all-time high of 10,997,003 was observed earlier today.

Metric description: The number of unique addresses holding at least 0.01 coins. Only Externally Owned Addresses (EOAs) are counted, contracts are excluded.

📈 #Ethereum $ETH Number of Addresses Holding 0.01+ coins just reached an ATH of 10,997,708 Previous ATH of 10,997,003 was observed earlier today View metric:https://t.co/XXb0u19ouH pic.twitter.com/KYPPpuCtFM — glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) January 15, 2021

What you should know