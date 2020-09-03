Crypto: Financial market that never sleeps, or is under any central authority

There is only one known financial market that never sleeps, blinks, or shuts down. That’s the crypto market. There are no opening or closing trading sessions to be observed. This is why crypto traders and investors currently use the standard 24-hour price change by seeking differentials between the current market price to the price that the specific crypto of concern traded the previous day at the same time period used.

The major reason why the crypto market runs round the clock is simple; there are no individuals or central authorities that control these fast-changing financial markets; it’s decentralized in operations.

What to know about Cryptos: Cryptos are simply financial digital assets, and like the internet, they run 24/7. You can trade your digital asset at any time of the week. Unlike other conventional financial instruments like commodities and stock, the crypto market doesn’t need to be traded on a regulated exchange.

Let’s assume that all crypto exchanges agreed to control the crypto-verse transactions, which almost seems impossible, there would be many unknown smaller exchanges providing market liquidity for traders and investors, which in principle could shut off the major crypto exchanges.

Advantages of trading Cryptos

You don’t even need a crypto exchange to buy or sell cryptos; individuals or entities could trade it via email or wallet or any choice of their own. This is why a lot of investors and traders believe the market in principle is efficient, as there is no authority that can thwart, manipulate or limit this fast-emerging financial asset on the basis that there is no binding authority that can control it.

It’s no longer a major headline that the crypto market has been getting bigger lately, because the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has surged past its two year high. This was largely due to the recent rally in BTC and many altcoins in play.

Data from Coingecko, an advanced crypto ranking company, revealed that the market capitalization value of BTC stood at $382 billion at the time this report was drafted.