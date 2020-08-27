Cryptocurrency
Crypto: Celo gains over 50% within a day, as Coinbase announces its listing
Celo’s price traded at about $4.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35 million.
It is no longer news that in the crypto-verse, records get broken on a daily basis. Celo has recently become the fastest-growing crypto, gaining more than 50% in less than a day, as it will be listed on the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, in about four days’ time.
Celo’s price at the time this report was drafted, traded at about $4.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35 million. CELO price has been up 53.6% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 0 coins and a max supply of 1 billion coins.
Coinbase, leading American crypto exchange, recently announced that from Monday, August 31, it will begin accepting inbound transfers of CELO to Coinbase Pro. Trading will begin on or after 9 am Pacific Time (PT) the following day if liquidity conditions are met.
Once a sufficient supply of CELO is established on the platform, trading on Coinbase will include CELO-USD, CELO-BTC, CELO-EUR, and CELO-GBP. Order books will launch in four phases: transfer-only, post-only, limit-only and full trading.
What you need to know about Celo
Celo (CELO) is a cryptocurrency that acts as a utility and governance token for the Celo platform. Its platform is designed to make it easy for anyone with a smartphone to send, receive, and store stablecoins running on Celo (for example, the Celo Dollar) without needing a crypto wallet.
Cryptocurrency
Ethereum whale transfers 62,134 ETH as Ether remains above $385
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts.
Ethereum whales are on the rise, of late. This is because the second most valuable crypto continues to remain attractive to many investors and crypto-traders.
Data from an advanced crypto tracker, Whales Alert, showed that an ETH whale moved 62,134 ETH (24,079,813 USD) from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
READ: Crypto: Celo gains over 50% within a day, as Coinbase announces its listing
🚨 🚨 62,134 #ETH (24,079,813 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 27, 2020
Priced at $387 as at the time of this writing, the increased activity is a good long-term sign of things to come for Ethereum holders.
Ethereum 24-hour trading volume is $8,717 billion. ETH price is up 1.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
READ: Chainlink: Most valuable DeFi crypto is attracting investors again, gains over 8%
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Meanwhile, Ethereum’s daily transaction count neared an all-time high this week. Its ATH of 1.34 million was set on Jan 4, 2018, when Ethereum had an average market price of $1,042. Just last week, its transaction counts were within a shouting distance at 1.27 million.
READ ALSO: Two Ethereum Whales move 53,455 ETH, as DeFi tokens gain popularity
Why are ETH whales becoming popular?
Nairametrics believes that the recent whale movements are triggered by the DeFi token phenomenon which uses the ERC-20 protocol for facilitating transactions. Ethereum 2.0, the long-term protocol upgrade of Ether’s parent network, is set to launch its final testnet this month.
READ: Crypto: LEND gains more than 4000% in one year, set to rally higher
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
It is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Cryptocurrency
Crypto: LEND gains more than 4000% in one year, set to rally higher
Aave (LEND) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform.
DeFi assets are fast becoming the center of attraction in the crypto-verse. Aave’s LEND has gained more than 4000% within a year.
Interestingly, there seems to be room for more price upsurge, as information reaching Nairametrics revealed that the non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol for Aave’s U.K. business entity has been issued an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license.
Given that Aave’s LEND business entity is based in the U.K, a pilot for its specific services will start in that country. Aave Limited has its own dedicated website and is headquartered in London.
READ: Chainlink: Most valuable DeFi crypto is attracting investors again, gains over 8%
“Aave will pilot in the U.K., before rolling out to cover the whole EEA and expanding globally,” said the founder and CEO, Stani Kulechov. Specifically, the service will allow users “to go from Fiat to stablecoins and other assets natively in the Aave Ecosystem and then use these assets in the Aave Protocol.”
Two days ago, Santiment Research Company dropped vital insights on LEND’s price rising +24.5% on Monday. It listed the whale distribution changes since the previous week:
- +118 addresses with 10k to 100k tokens
- +33 addresses with 100k to 1m
- +9 addresses with 1m to 10m
READ: IMF says it can mobilize $1 trillion loan to help countries counter Coronavirus
🐳 $LEND's price is +24.5% in 24 hrs, and our top holder distributions foreshadowed this. These are our whale distribution changes since last week:
📌+118 addresses with 10k to 100k tokens
📌+33 addresses with 100k to 1m
📌+9 addresses with 1m to 10mhttps://t.co/fsY6qCfmft pic.twitter.com/QTqngrRlJT
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 24, 2020
Aave (LEND) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It has a current supply of 1,299,999,941.703. The last known price of Aave is $0.749698 USD and it has been up 1.85% over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $252,001,222.08 traded over the last 24 hours.
READ: Over 900,000 active Bitcoin wallets push transactions to 3-year high
A quick Overview
Aave is an open-source and non-custodial protocol to earn interest on deposits and borrow assets with a variable or stable interest rate. It also enables ultra-short duration, uncollateralized flash loans designed to be integrated into other products and services.
Aave’s History
Aave began as ETHLend in 2017 after it raised $16.2 million in an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to create a decentralized lending platform. Later, it announced a parent company, Aave, which would house multiple different products including EthLend, Aave Lending, Aave Pocket, Aave Custody, Aave Clearing, and Aave gaming.
Quick fact: Defi means “decentralized finance.” By definition, it’s a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
Cryptocurrency
IMF calls crypto “special currency” and educates the public
The IMF tweeted the video giving vital details on what cryptocurrency is.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had recently published a video explaining what cryptocurrency is. Besides suggesting that cryptocurrency could “completely change the way we sell, buy, save, invest, and pay our bills,” IMF went on by saying that it “could be the next step in the evolution of money.”
What are cryptocurrencies? https://t.co/ggONlLkA2r pic.twitter.com/yYpj3Jf37E
— IMF (@IMFNews) August 23, 2020
Get economic data from Nairametrics on Nairalytics
IMF Explains Crypto
The IMF tweeted the video giving vital details on what cryptocurrency is. Referring to cryptocurrency as “a special currency,” the two-minute video attempts to outline its benefits in payments, such as by removing middlemen, lowering costs, and increasing transaction speed.
READ: IMF expects global GDP to shrink by 4.9% in 2020
It also warned about sees as risks, such as anonymity and volatility. The video has garnered more than 523K views at the time of writing; it has been retweeted 6.9K times, liked 10.2K times, and received about a thousand comments. The video ends with:
“If we can counter the risks, then this new technology or some variation of it can completely change the way we sell, buy, save, invest, and pay our bills. And who knows, this could be the next step in the evolution of money.”
READ: ByteDance, Tiktok’s parent company, now worth over $100 billion
Barry Silbert a globally known hedge fund manager and the founder Grayscale of Global leader in digital currency asset management, offering single asset & diversified exposure via private & public funds commented on IMF educative video on crypto. He said “So, um, the IMF is shilling cryptocurrencies now”
So, um, the IMF is shilling cryptocurrencies now https://t.co/d67Pt87xm9
— Barry Silbert (@barrysilbert) August 23, 2020
READ: Crypto exchanges with most valuable crypto-assets in the world
Understanding Crypto Assets
Crypto assets are digital representations of value, made possible by advances in cryptography and distributed ledger technology (DLT). The blockchain technology allows using distributed ledgers for generating and keeping records without the need for a central party (for example, a central bank) to administer the system.
Crypto assets are denominated in their own units of account and can be transferred peer-to-peer without an intermediary.