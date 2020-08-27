Crypto: Celo gains over 50% within a day, as Coinbase announces its listing

It is no longer news that in the crypto-verse, records get broken on a daily basis. Celo has recently become the fastest-growing crypto, gaining more than 50% in less than a day, as it will be listed on the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, in about four days’ time.

Celo’s price at the time this report was drafted, traded at about $4.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $35 million. CELO price has been up 53.6% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 0 coins and a max supply of 1 billion coins.

Coinbase, leading American crypto exchange, recently announced that from Monday, August 31, it will begin accepting inbound transfers of CELO to Coinbase Pro. Trading will begin on or after 9 am Pacific Time (PT) the following day if liquidity conditions are met.

Once a sufficient supply of CELO is established on the platform, trading on Coinbase will include CELO-USD, CELO-BTC, CELO-EUR, and CELO-GBP. Order books will launch in four phases: transfer-only, post-only, limit-only and full trading.

What you need to know about Celo

Celo (CELO) is a cryptocurrency that acts as a utility and governance token for the Celo platform. Its platform is designed to make it easy for anyone with a smartphone to send, receive, and store stablecoins running on Celo (for example, the Celo Dollar) without needing a crypto wallet.