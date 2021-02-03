Connect with us
Switch
Advertisement
Samsung
Advertisement
Polaris bank
Advertisement
IZIKJON
Advertisement
Polaris bank
Advertisement
Polaris bank
Advertisement
Esetech
Advertisement
Payfarmer
Advertisement
Patricia
Advertisement
Fidelity ads
Advertisement
Stallion ads
Advertisement
app

DMCA.com Protection Status

Tech News

API Startup, Mono joins Y Combinators Winter 2021 batch

Nigerian fintech, Mono has joined 39 other African startups for Y Combinators Winter 2021 batch to access funding.

Published

4 mins ago

on

Mono, an Application Programme Interface (API) that helps companies and third-party developers to access their customers’ financial accounts in Nigeria announced that it had been accepted into Y Combinators Winter 2021 batch. Mono has joined 39 other African startups that are already in the accelerator’s portfolio.

Founded in 2020 by Prakhar Singh and ex-Paystack employee Abdul Hassan, Mono helps businesses in Africa access their customers’ financial accounts for data and payments. This sort of interface is super useful if you’re a digital lender looking to use a user’s bank statement to determine their capacity to take loans.

API fintech startups are becoming such a big deal. Since Visa acquired Plaid, another API company, investors have been on the lookout for new API startups. That is why okra, one-pipe, and Mono have been able to raise funding faster than others.

API makes everything seamless. API startups get data from different sources and aggregate it into a database where businesses can get access to them with their users’ consent. This data can be used to solve various problems.

According to TechCrunch, Mono has partnerships with more than 16 financial institutions in Nigeria and has a little over a hundred businesses like Carbon, Renmoney, Flutterwave, and Indicina using its platform. They process about 5 million data sets per hour,

Specta

The company is also planning an imminent pan-African expansion to Ghana and Kenya and subsequently become a global company.

What this means: Being Admitted into Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 batch is a big deal as the six-month-old startup will receive $125,000 in seed funding with the possibility of follow up funding in March.

What you should know: In September 2020, Mono raised a $500,000 pre-investment round from early-stage investors like Lateral Capital, Ventures Platform, Golden Palm Investments, and Rally Cap.

Related Topics:

Janet John is a graduate of Chemical Engineering from the University of Uyo. She specializes in technical writing where she creates easy to read documentation, articles to clearly and efficiently explain highly complex processes. When she is not writing, she works as a freelance front-end developer

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spotlight Stories

Update: Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Founder, Amazon is expected to step down from his role by the third quarter of 2021.

Published

19 hours ago

on

February 2, 2021

By

Jeff Bezos, business, Amazon to remove, prosecute third-party sellers engaged in price-gouging over Corona fears, Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology to change the Nigerian retail experience?

The Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Amazon, Jeff Bezos is expected to step down from his role by the third quarter of 2021.

This was disclosed by Amazon in a statement according to Forbes on Tuesday.

Bezos, 57, will become an Executive Chair and is expected to be replaced by Amazon’s Cloud Computing Division CEO, Andy Jassy, Amazon said.

Bezos stated, “Right now, I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition.”

READ: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp user base top 3.3 billion, Q4 revenue of $28 billion

Specta

As the Executive Chairman, he said, he intends “to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives.”

READ:  Tips that will help you win in business – Amazon Founder 

What you should know

Bezos had stepped back from much of the day-to-day business over several years, though the pandemic pulled him back in last spring.

The move marks the end of an era for Amazon, as Bezos has personified the company since he founded it as an online bookseller in 1996, growing it into a $1.7 trillion with more than 1.2 million workers.

Under Bezos leadership, the company  grew into sales of millions of different items, turning to a logistics giant,  before it spread further into cloud computing, streaming entertainment and artificial-intelligence-powered devices.

 

bitcoin train

Polaris bank
Continue Reading

Spotlight Stories

Telegram now lets you import your Whatsapp chats

Whatsapp users who are moving to Telegram can now bring their chat history – including videos and documents – to the new platform.

Published

5 days ago

on

January 29, 2021

By

Telegram is introducing the ability to import your chat history from other apps including WhatsApp. This means that you won’t lose past conversations from your Whatsapp.

Over 100 million users have joined Telegram in January since Whatsapp made an update to its privacy policy.

With this new feature, everyone can bring their chat history from both individual chats and groups – including videos and documents – to Telegram from WhatsApp.

This feature is available on both Android and IOS. You can import your chats as long as you have an account on both WhatsApp and Telegram.

For users jumping ship from WhatsApp to Telegram, being able to take their chat histories with them means one fewer barrier to switching.

Specta

How to move your chat from Whatsapp to Telegram

To move a chat from WhatsApp on iOS, open the Contact Info or Group Info page in WhatsApp, then tap Export Chat, then choose Telegram in the Share menu.

Meanwhile, on Android, to export chats on WhatsApp, on mobile, click on the three dots at the top right of a chat (for both individual and group), tap ‘More’, then ‘Export chat’, and follow the prompt to choose the destination.

This feature allows you to send all conversations in the chat with or without media.

Any messages imported into chats have a small “Imported” label on them noting when they were originally sent, and when they were brought into Telegram, and messages are visible to all chat participants.

Imported messages appear in the order in which they are imported, rather than in the order they were originally sent.

In case you missed it: Telegram and Signal raked in so many new users when Whatsapp announced changes to its privacy policy earlier this month. Now they both have to do everything to retain these new users.

Continue Reading

Spotlight Stories

Whatsapp to require biometric authentication for PC and web access

WhatsApp is adding a new biometric feature to confirm users’ identity when linking accounts to PC or the web.

Published

6 days ago

on

January 28, 2021

By

WhatsApp is adding a new biometric feature to confirm your identity when you want to link your WhatsApp account to a PC or the web.

The social media app is rolling out this new feature for its web and desktop apps, which will let people create an additional authentication layer using biometrics when they want to use WhatsApp on desktop or web.

READ: Facebook launches new payment platform, Facebook Pay 

Users will now have the option (not a requirement) to add in a biometric login, which uses either a fingerprint, face ID, or iris ID — depending on the device — on Android or iPhone, to add in the second layer of authentication.

When implemented, it will appear for users before a desktop or web version can be linked up with a mobile app account.

Specta

WhatsApp told TechCrunch that it is going to be adding in more features this year to bring the functionality of the two closer together. There are still big gaps: for example, you can’t make calls on the WhatsApp web version.

READ: Researchers discover malicious add-on on Google’s Chrome browser with over 32 million downloads 

To be clear, the biometric service, which is being turned on globally, will be opt-in: users will need to go to their settings to turn on the feature, in the same way, that today they need to go into their settings to turn on biometric authentication for their mobile apps.

WhatsApp has added that it will not be able to access the biometric information that you will store in your device and that it is using the same standard biometric authentication APIs that other secure apps, like banking apps, use.

This new feature will work alongside another, which sends your phone notifications whenever somebody logs into your account on the web or a computer.

READ: Snap to pay video creators $1 million daily

What you should know

  • The company has been getting a lot of backlashes since it announced it will now share its users’ personal information, including phone numbers, IP addresses, contacts, and more with Facebook from February 8, 2021.
  • WhatsApp’s new privacy policy forced many users to quit the app and to seek alternatives in Signal and Telegram

READ: DEAL: uLesson raises $7.5 million Series A round

bitcoin train
Continue Reading
Advertisement




Advertisement