Elon Musk’s social media platform X is experiencing access issues, with users reporting they are unable to load the website and mobile app.

This is according to outage tracking data and user reports on Monday.

The disruption has affected users across multiple countries, raising concerns about the platform’s reliability.

What happened

According to DownDetector, reports of access problems began rising around 1:15 p.m. on Monday, with more than 10,000 complaints logged shortly after.

Findings by Nairametrics indicate that while users are unable to open the platform on web browsers or the mobile app, push notifications continue to be delivered to devices.

The cause of the outage remains unclear, and there has been no official statement from the company at the time of reporting.

Details later…