Healthcare companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange closed the last trading day of 2025 with a cumulative market capitalization of N466.73 billion.

This is an impressive 220.9% increase from their combined N145.4 billion in 2024, showing strong growth in value on the exchange.

Collectively, these companies accounted for 0.47% of the total Nigerian Exchange market, which, as tracked by the All-Share Index, was valued at N99.38 trillion.

The surge in value was fueled by the exceptional performance of these companies, and in 2025, four pharmaceutical firms delivered returns exceeding 100%, closing the year firmly in the green.

One major reason for this strong performance seems to be higher sales of pharmaceutical products, which helped companies that reported nine-month or full-year results post healthier profits in 2025.

Below are the largest health companies on the NGX, covering pharmaceuticals and healthcare services, based on their market capitalization on the last trading day of 2025.