The Federal Government has launched a $350,000 Food and Agriculture Organization Technical Cooperation Programme (FAO-TCP) aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s response to recurring bird flu outbreaks.

The Federal Government has launched a $350,000 Food and Agriculture Organization Technical Cooperation Programme (FAO-TCP) aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s response to recurring bird flu outbreaks.

The Minister of Livestock Development, Mr Idi Mukhtar-Maiha, disclosed this on Thursday in Karu Local Government Area during the opening of a two-day inception workshop on the FAO-TCP project on Strengthening Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Preparedness, Detection and Response in Nigeria.

The intervention is designed to improve surveillance systems, laboratory capacity, and emergency response structures for managing bird flu outbreaks across the country.

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What they are saying

The Minister of Livestock Development said the Federal Government remains committed to eliminating Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), describing it as a persistent threat to poultry production and the livestock sector.

He noted that Nigeria has recorded repeated outbreaks since 2021 across multiple states, including Kano, Plateau, and Ogun, affecting poultry farms nationwide.

“The Minister of Livestock Development, Mr Idi Mukhtar-Maiha, says the Federal Government is committed to eliminating Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Nigeria.

“He spoke on Thursday in Karu Local Government Area while declaring open a two-day inception workshop for the FAO-TCP Project on Strengthening HPAI Preparedness, Detection and Response in Nigeria,” the NAN report read in part.

He commended FAO for funding the $350,000 (around N273 million) intervention. He said the project aligns with efforts to strengthen disease prevention and control systems.

He warned that recurring outbreaks have caused significant economic losses in the poultry value chain.

Mukhtar-Maiha added that effective control of bird flu requires stronger surveillance systems, faster reporting, coordinated emergency response, and improved risk communication among stakeholders.

More insights

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, represented by the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Anzaku, said Nigeria has experienced continuous bird flu outbreaks since 2021, affecting multiple bird species including chickens, ducks, turkeys, and geese.

He said the workshop is aimed at strengthening stakeholder coordination for improved containment and response measures. He also urged poultry farmers and veterinary officers to prioritise early reporting of suspected cases to enhance rapid response.

Stakeholders, including representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the Veterinary Council of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association, pledged support for the initiative and commended the intervention.

What you should know

Nigeria’s poultry sector continues to face pressure from recurring Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) outbreaks, which have persisted since 2021 and disrupted production across several states, including Kano, Plateau, and Ogun.

Despite control measures such as culling, movement restrictions, and surveillance, the disease remains endemic, with seasonal outbreaks affecting poultry value chains nationwide.

A recent Nairametrics interview with poultry operator, Rhyss Farms CEO, Olajide Basorun, also highlighted structural constraints in the sector, including high financing costs, infrastructure gaps, and rising input prices, which are limiting production despite steady demand.

Basorun noted that many farmers are operating below installed capacity due to expensive credit and high operating costs, adding that these challenges are contributing to inefficiencies across the poultry industry.