Paid Content
Access Bank launches partnership with American Express to expand the acceptance of cards in Nigeria
This new partnership will broaden the acceptance of American Express payments via Access Bank.
Access Bank and American Express have launched a partnership to broaden the acceptance and usage of American Express Cards in Nigeria. This announcement places Access Bank as the first full-service bank to acquire merchants who will accept American Express Card payments in the country.
This partnership will enable American Express Card holders use their cards at a wider range of merchant locations when they spend time in Nigeria for tourism, business or visit friends and family. International American Express Card holders will also be able to withdraw cash from Access Bank ATMs. Local merchants will now have the option to accept American Express through Access Bank, thereby not only encouraging increased merchant business activity but also offering travelling American Express Card holders the opportunity to transact using their preferred method of payment.
This new partnership will broaden the acceptance of American Express payments via Access Bank as well as Access Bank ATMs and ecommerce websites nationwide. Many global organisations use American Express Corporate Cards as well as their employees who use these products for personal and business transactions. When international travel recovers, many corporate Card holders travelling to Nigeria for business are therefore likely to seek merchants that accept American Express, presenting an opportunity for those businesses that welcome the Card. Consequently, Access Bank merchants who welcome the use of American Express cards will benefit from an additional high-spending customer base.
Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor Retail Banking, Access Bank said: “We are proud to be partnering with American Express to bring some of the best payment solutions in the world to Nigeria. Access Bank has the largest and most accessible ATM network in the country, a leading payments business with over 16 million card holders and a huge acceptance network both online and point of sale. The benefits will be immediate as soon as travel resumes. We expect significant demand for American Express acceptance in the country, and business travellers and tourists from across the globe will now be able to use the card of their choice. This is great news for Nigerian businesses and will help bring foreign exchange inflows into the country. We value the confidence that American Express has placed in us to significantly enhance the payment experience in our market.”
Vivi Galani, Vice President EMEA Network Partnerships for American Express said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Access Bank to continue to expand the presence of American Express in Nigeria, which is an important location for our travelling card holders and a fast-growing market for commerce. This agreement will give international Cardmembers even more locations to use their cards in Nigeria, whether they are travelling for business or leisure, and this will be particularly important as international travel resumes. For local merchants, it provides the opportunity to capture more business from global card holders visiting the country.”
About Access Bank
Access Bank is a leading full-service commercial Bank operating through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets spanning three continents. It is a diversified financial institution which combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise and proven risk management and capital management capabilities.
Access Bank is committed to positively impacting lives and building the economy through technology. For years, the Bank has invested in several initiatives geared towards improving access to financial services for all segments, making payments seamless and expanding its retail footprint.
About American Express
American Express is a global payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
American Express has partnered with a select group of leading banks and financial institutions around the world to issue American Express branded products and acquire merchants on the American Express merchant network. By leveraging its partnerships, global infrastructure and the powerful appeal of the brand, American Express has gained even broader reach for its network worldwide.
Contact Access Bank
Merchants who are interested in accepting American Express through Access Bank should send an email to: [email protected]
Paid Content
Brass & Books Capital Group launches Oyel.Ng; a digital agro investment platform
Oyel.ng is set to deliver the future of sustainable food supply in Nigeria with focus on Oil Palm.
On Monday 1st February 2021, oyel.ng went live for investors to take part in the palm oil market by funding either units of palm plantations, milling and processing or storage and distribution of the palm products through the oyel.ng website.
Oyel.ng which is an initiative of Plevan Oil & Farms; a subsidiary of Brass & Books Capital Group, is the first agro investment platform with focus on Oil Palm.
The platform affords both retail and institutional investors the opportunity to enjoy incredible returns on their investment by purchasing farm or processing units, selling for as low as N50,000 (fifty thousand naira) with investment span ranging between six to 36 months.
With an Annual shortfall of Palm Oil supply of over 600,000 tonnes, the opportunity in the oil palm market is enormous and oyel.ng is democratising access to these opportunities.
Oyel.ng is set to deliver the future of sustainable food supply in Nigeria with focus on the Oil Palm.
For more information visit oyel.ng or call 08126119045
Cryptocurrency
Meet Bittle: The Cryptocurrency brand empowering people with ‘Shared Prosperity’
Bittle is relentless about empowering people through a reliable bitcoin to naira business.
The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated Nigeria’s grim reality into a state of near-bleakness. In the wake of the pandemic, unemployment hit an all-time high of 27% with many businesses laying off their staff, sending them back to an already overcrowded labor market. What this means is that the percentage of the country’s population that is productively engaged is not enough to drive the economy.
Prior to the pandemic, Nigeria has been a country struggling with dual reality. A country blessed with so many mineral resources yet one of the poorest in the world. More than a dozen Nigerians are among the world’s richest, including the famous Aliko Dangote, who happens to be the richest black man alive. Yet, more than two-thirds of the population live on less than a dollar per day. Nigeria is truly two sides of a coin, two worlds in one.
Amidst this chaos and economic calamity enters bitcoin; the first and most successful cryptocurrency created in 2010 by Satoshi Nakamoto. From undeniable facts, Bitcoin is helping thousands of Nigerians to overcome poverty and attain financial freedom despite the scourge of a dwindling economy. The fast-spreading adoption of bitcoin in the past five years by Nigerians is predicated on the consistent devaluation faced by naira and the staggering economy of the country. Because of this, it was an easy decision for Nigerians who are risk-inclined to stake their investment on bitcoin, leading to mass adoption that keeps growing with every tick of the clock.
This explosive growth, if spelled out in numbers, means the following:
- Annual growth of 19% in the number of bitcoins traded in Nigeria.
- Since 2015, over 60,000 Bitcoin has been traded in Nigeria with a total worth of $566m
- Over N12 billion worth of bitcoin is traded every day in Nigeria which led to the birth of the bitcoin exchange business: an industry with a market value of $350 million in 2020.
These facts and more are why Bittle was created; to empower enterprising Nigerians with simple and accessible cryptocurrency solutions using the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ Unlike other cryptocurrency exchange, Bittle is driven by a passion to help people own a bitcoin to naira exchange without stress, cash or experience.
“The bitcoin exchange business in Nigeria is a big and growing market (current market value of about $560m). At Bittle, our mission is to help anyone take their share of this bitcoin cake. Therefore, we made Bittle so simple and accessible so that anyone without prior experience of cryptocurrency can own a bitcoin to naira business and make lots of money. With the negative effect of the pandemic on people’s income, anyone who needs a side business to support his earnings will find Bittle a perfect choice,” Ejovwoke, the CEO of Bittle explained.
The traction Bittle has had in less than one year of commencement is a testament to its mission. With a current merchant base of 3,000 members and an average weekly payout of $10,000, Bittle is leading the way with an empathy-driven business model that makes people beneficiaries of their “shared prosperity” mantra. Ejovwoke gave more insight on the purpose that drives this intentional stand.
“When you do transactions with other exchanges, you get nothing in return. Some even delay payments coupled with bad customer service. However, Bittle is changing the game. We are relentless about solving the problem of poverty and helping people to become financially empowered through a reliable bitcoin to naira business they can even start for free. We believe in the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ because we are a human-first company. We operate from a position of abundance and our desire is to see every human with an enterprising spirit take their share of the bitcoin prosperity.”
Ejovwoke Enakirerhi gave us a peep into what it was like moving into uncharted waters of the cryptocurrency market when the pandemic hit, and the company lost a major share of its businesses.
“Looking back to March 2020 when the lockdown was announced, it was really a bleak period in the history of our company. The lockdown met us unprepared, but despite this, I and my team pulled ourselves together. After some days of research and brainstorming, we came up with Bittle as our flagship product in the cryptocurrency market. The energy the team brought to bear was insane. We pushed the MVP out and in less than 4 months, we had over 1,000 merchants monthly transactions of about $300,000. Currently, we have over 3,000 merchants and an average weekly payout of $10,000 to our merchants. Our goal is to increase this to $100,000 in the year 2021.”
Paid Content
Zenith Bank emerges Nigeria’s Most Valuable Banking brand
Zenith Bank is the only Nigerian bank among the first 400 banks in the global ranking.
Zenith Bank Plc. has again emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2021. For the fourth consecutive year, Zenith Bank has been ranked as the number one banking brand in Nigeria with a brand value of $275 million, moving up two places from 392 in 2020 to 390 in the 2021 global ranking of banks. Notably, Zenith Bank is the only Nigerian bank among the first 400 banks in the global ranking.
The ranking was published in the February 2021 edition of The Banker Magazine of the Financial Times Group in conjunction with London-based Brand Finance. According to the publication, brand value is the licensing rate that a third-party would need to pay to use the bank’s brand.
Commenting on the latest ranking, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu said that: “this ranking is a further affirmation of the bank’s resilience given the very challenging macroeconomic environment brought about by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic”. He added that “Zenith Bank remains committed to sustaining the superior performance which has earned it this recognition as Nigeria’s Most Valuable Banking Brand, thus building on the legacy of its visionary Founder and Chairman, Mr. Jim Ovia, CON, whose pioneering and foundational role in building the structures and laying the foundation ensured an enduring and very successful institution.
Zenith Bank places a premium on its core business strategy anchored on People, Technology and Service, to create value for its numerous clientele. With a team of dedicated professionals, the bank leverages its robust Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure to provide cutting-edge solutions and products through its network of branches and electronic/digital channels.
Zenith Bank’s emergence as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria is coming on the heels of several awards and recognitions in 2020 for its track record of excellent performance. Zenith Bank was voted as Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards 2020, Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards 2020 and Best Corporate Governance ‘Financial Services’ Africa 2020 by the Ethical Boardroom. Also, the bank emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine “Top 500 Banking Brands 2020” and Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital in the “2020 Top 1000 World Banks” Ranking by The Banker Magazine. Similarly, the bank was recognised as Bank of the Decade (People’s Choice) at the ThisDay Awards 2020, Retail Bank of the year at the 2020 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Awards, and Best Company in Promotion of Good Health and Well-Being as well as Best Company in Promotion of Gender Equality and Women Empowerment at the Sustainability, Enterprise and Responsibility (SERAS) Awards 2020.