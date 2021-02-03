Access Bank launches partnership with American Express to expand the acceptance of cards in Nigeria

Access Bank and American Express have launched a partnership to broaden the acceptance and usage of American Express Cards in Nigeria. This announcement places Access Bank as the first full-service bank to acquire merchants who will accept American Express Card payments in the country.

This partnership will enable American Express Card holders use their cards at a wider range of merchant locations when they spend time in Nigeria for tourism, business or visit friends and family. International American Express Card holders will also be able to withdraw cash from Access Bank ATMs. Local merchants will now have the option to accept American Express through Access Bank, thereby not only encouraging increased merchant business activity but also offering travelling American Express Card holders the opportunity to transact using their preferred method of payment.

This new partnership will broaden the acceptance of American Express payments via Access Bank as well as Access Bank ATMs and ecommerce websites nationwide. Many global organisations use American Express Corporate Cards as well as their employees who use these products for personal and business transactions. When international travel recovers, many corporate Card holders travelling to Nigeria for business are therefore likely to seek merchants that accept American Express, presenting an opportunity for those businesses that welcome the Card. Consequently, Access Bank merchants who welcome the use of American Express cards will benefit from an additional high-spending customer base.

Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor Retail Banking, Access Bank said: “We are proud to be partnering with American Express to bring some of the best payment solutions in the world to Nigeria. Access Bank has the largest and most accessible ATM network in the country, a leading payments business with over 16 million card holders and a huge acceptance network both online and point of sale. The benefits will be immediate as soon as travel resumes. We expect significant demand for American Express acceptance in the country, and business travellers and tourists from across the globe will now be able to use the card of their choice. This is great news for Nigerian businesses and will help bring foreign exchange inflows into the country. We value the confidence that American Express has placed in us to significantly enhance the payment experience in our market.”

Vivi Galani, Vice President EMEA Network Partnerships for American Express said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Access Bank to continue to expand the presence of American Express in Nigeria, which is an important location for our travelling card holders and a fast-growing market for commerce. This agreement will give international Cardmembers even more locations to use their cards in Nigeria, whether they are travelling for business or leisure, and this will be particularly important as international travel resumes. For local merchants, it provides the opportunity to capture more business from global card holders visiting the country.”

About Access Bank

Access Bank is a leading full-service commercial Bank operating through a network of more than 600 branches and service outlets spanning three continents. It is a diversified financial institution which combines a strong retail customer franchise and digital platform with deep corporate banking expertise and proven risk management and capital management capabilities.

Access Bank is committed to positively impacting lives and building the economy through technology. For years, the Bank has invested in several initiatives geared towards improving access to financial services for all segments, making payments seamless and expanding its retail footprint.

About American Express

American Express is a global payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

American Express has partnered with a select group of leading banks and financial institutions around the world to issue American Express branded products and acquire merchants on the American Express merchant network. By leveraging its partnerships, global infrastructure and the powerful appeal of the brand, American Express has gained even broader reach for its network worldwide.

Contact Access Bank

Merchants who are interested in accepting American Express through Access Bank should send an email to: [email protected]