Exchange rate weakens at NAFEX window as oil price hit $67
Naira lost 20 kobo against the US Dollar on Wednesday to close at N408.8/$1 at the NAFEX window, while oil price hit $67 per barrel
Wednesday 24th February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed at N408.8 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window where forex is traded officially.
Naira lost 20 kobo against the US Dollar to close at N408.8/$1 at the NAFEX window, which represents a 0.05% decline compared to N408.6/$1 recorded on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the exchange rate remained stable in the parallel market, as it closed at N480/$1 on Wednesday, the same as recorded on the previous trading day.
Brent Crude oil appreciated on Wednesday to close above $67 per barrel, which is only less than $3 from the predicted $70 per barrel made by Goldman Sach earlier in the week.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira depreciated marginally against the US Dollar in the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday, as it closed at N408.8/$1. This represents a 0.05% loss when compared to N408.6/$1 recorded a day earlier.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.5 to a dollar on Wednesday. This is the same as recorded on Tuesday and is the highest recorded since January 5th, 2021.
- Also, an exchange rate of N429.75 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.8/$1. It also sold for as low as N390/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased by 72.2% on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $123.37 million recorded on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021, to $212.43 million on Wednesday, February 24th, 2021.
- A cursory look at the data shows that Wednesday’s figure of $212.43 million is the highest turnover recorded since 14th January 2021, over a month ago.
Cryptocurrency watch
The world’s flagship crypto, bitcoin recovered partly from its precarious fall on Wednesday, after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Elon Musk weighed in on Bitcoin’s recent rally.
- Bitcoin, which at one point lost about $13,000 in value after dropping from its all-time high of $58,330.57 to $45,290.59 within the space of two days.
- On Wednesday, Bitcoin traded at $49,486.36 as it solidifies its position as the most valuable crypto asset with a market value of $922.3 billion.
- Meanwhile, major financial leaders have supported the bias of the Central Bank of Nigeria in placing a ban on crypto-related transactions.
- They warn investors and the public of the dangers of owning bitcoin, as they also stated that the popular crypto asset could be ideal for money laundering and illicit transactions
Oil prices hit $67
Brent crude oil price rose by 2.89% on Wednesday to close at $67.26 compared to $65.37 recorded on Tuesday 23rd February 2021.
- The increase in price is as a result of Goldman Sach’s prediction that oil prices would climb around $70 per barrel in the second quarter of the year and $75 in Q3 2021. This is $10 above its previous forecasts.
- According to a report, the increase in oil prices could also be attributed to the restoration of around 80% of lost production after the Texas freeze that had reduced oil supply in recent weeks.
- Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia are heading to the OPEC+ meeting next week with varying opinions on whether to add more supply to the market in April, which could shape the performance of the oil market.
- However, Brent closed at $67.26 (+2.89%), WTI closed at $63.22 (+2.51%), Bonny Light at $63.73 (+1.43%), OPEC Basket ($63.73), and Natural Gas closed at $2.854 (-0.87%).
Dwindling external reserve despite increased oil price
Nigeria’s external reserve dipped marginally by 0.14% on Tuesday 23rd of February 2021, to stand at $35.23 billion.
- Nigeria’s external reserve position has now hit its lowest level in almost two months.
- It is worth noting that Nigeria has lost a sum of $1.08 billion in external reserve in February alone.
- This downturn has continued to persist despite bullish trends in the global crude oil market.
Naira gains at NAFEX window as external reserve plunges $1.1 billion in less than a month
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday.
Tuesday 23rd February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed at N408.6/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window.
Naira gained N1.4 against the US Dollar to close at N408.6 to a dollar at the NAFEX window, which represents a 0.34% gain compared to N410/$1 recorded on Monday.
Meanwhile, the exchange rate remained stable in the parallel market, as it closed at N480/$1 on Tuesday, the same as recorded on the previous trading day.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
Naira appreciated against the US Dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Tuesday, as it closed at N408.6/$1. This represents a 0.34% gain when compared to N410/$1 recorded a day earlier.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N409.5 to a dollar on Tuesday. This represents a N1.46 drop when compared to N409.5 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Monday, February 22, 2021.
- Also, an exchange rate of N429.75 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N408.6/$1. It also sold for as low as N388.75/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window increased by 134.6% on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover increased from $52.58 million recorded on Monday, February 22, 2021, to $423.37 million on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
- A cursory look at the data shows that Tuesday’s figure of $123.37 million is the highest turnover recorded since 14th January 2021, over a month ago.
Cryptocurrency watch
The crypto market lost significantly today, Tuesday 23rd February 2021, as selling pressure pushed the value of crypto assets lower amid sudden panic among retail and institutional traders.
- Specifically, bitcoin lost about 13.14% to stand at $47,055 on Tuesday as at 8:11 pm, indicating a decline of over $7,000 in a single day.
- This extends a sharp withdrawal from a record high, that it hit on Sunday, although Bitcoin remains up about 75% year to date.
- Also, Ethereum dipped by 15.72%, while XRP recorded a 16.93% decline on Tuesday.
- Meanwhile, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele appeared before the Senate on Tuesday to defend the ban placed on cryptocurrency transactions in the country.
- He briefed the national assembly on the opportunities and threats associated with cryptocurrency and how it affects the nation’s economy and security.
Oil prices rise amid OPEC+ meeting in March
Brent crude oil price rose by 0.61% on Tuesday to close at $65.64 compared to $64.63 recorded on Monday 22nd February 2021.
- The price increase came after Goldman Sach forecasted that oil prices would climb around $70 per barrel in the second quarter of the year and $75 in Q3 2021. This is $10 above its previous forecasts.
- The bank also stated that consumption will return to pre-virus levels by late July, while output from major producers will remain “highly inelastic” to the rising prices.
- Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia are heading to the OPEC+ meeting next week with varying opinions on whether to add more supply to the market in April, which could shape the performance of the oil market.
- However, Brent closed at $65.47 (+0.35%), WTI closed at $61.74 (+0.06%), Bonny Light at $62.83 (+1.19%), OPEC Basket ($62), and Natural Gas closed at $2.882 (-2.4%).
Nigeria lost over $1.1 billion in external reserves position
Nigeria’s external reserve dipped by 0.41% on Monday 22nd of February 2021, to stand at $35.28 billion.
- This represents a decline of $145.9 million in foreign reserve, the highest single-day loss since April 2020.
- Nigeria’s external reserve position has now hit its lowest level in almost two months, losing over $1.1 billion in less than a month.
- This downturn has continued to persist despite bullish trends in the global crude oil market. However, Nigeria will need to boost its external reserve to hit $40 billion, as this will help meet some of the pent-up demand that has piled up as a result of the crash in global oil prices in 2020.
Exchange rate stabilises at N410/$1 as oil price rallies above $65 per barrel
The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed at N410/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window on Monday as oil prices hit $65.24 per barrel
Monday 22nd February 2021: The exchange rate between the Naira and the US Dollar closed at N410/$1 at the Investors and Exporters window, where forex is traded officially.
Naira remained stable on the NAFEX window to stand at N470 to a dollar on Monday, which is the same rate it closed on the previous trading day.
Also, Naira depreciated on the parallel market to close at N480/$1 on Monday, 22nd February 2021. This represents a N2 drop when compared to N478/$1 recorded on Friday, 19th February 2021.
Brent Crude oil price hit a record high as it closed at $65.24 per barrel as Goldman Sach’s projection indicates bullish trades in Q2 2020.
Trading at the official NAFEX window
The exchange rate between the Naira and Dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window maintained the same rate as recorded on Friday last week to close at N410/$1 on Monday, 22nd February 2021.
- The opening indicative rate closed at N408.04 to a dollar on Monday. This represents a 43 kobo drop when compared to N407.61 to a dollar that was recorded the previous trading day on Friday, February 19, 2021.
- An exchange rate of N412 to a dollar was the highest rate during intra-day trading before it closed at N410/$1. It also sold for as low as N389.75/$1 during intra-day trading.
- Forex turnover at the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window declined by 20.8% on Monday, February 22, 2021.
- According to the data tracked by Nairametrics from FMDQ, forex turnover decreased from $66.41 million recorded on Friday, February 19, 2021, to $52.58 million on Monday, February 22, 2021.
Cryptocurrency Watch
- The largest cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin dipped by 4.76% on Monday to stand $54,753.48 as of 11:10pm.
- This came after the world’s richest man, Elon Musk disclosed that the price of bitcoin and Ethereum seems to be high.
- Meanwhile, three days ago, the world’s most demanded crypto-asset breached the $1 trillion market capitalisation to become the sixth most-valuable asset worldwide.
- It is worth noting that, following the directive of the CBN prohibiting regulated financial institutions from dealing with Cryptos, Nigerians have moved towards peer-to-peer transactions trading directly without a third party.
- According to a recent study seen by Nairametrics, the use of Bitcoin for peer-to-peer lending in Nigeria surged by 16% since the CBN directive took effect about 18 days ago
Crude oil prices top $64 per barrel
Crude oil prices picked up again on Monday as Brent Crude gained an additional $2.33 to close at $65.24 per barrel.
- The increase represents a 3.7% increase when compared to $62.91 per barrel recorded on the previous trading day.
- The price increase came shortly after Goldman Sach forecasted that oil prices would climb around $70 per barrel in the second quarter of the year.
- It could also be attributed to the realization that U.S oil production and refineries will take a bit of time to resume their normal level of output after the Texas Freeze knocked out oil refineries.
- The oil market rallied despite the news that Saudi Arabia and Russia might be on the verge of a disagreement again over output agreement, which the group will deliberate on in March.
- Meanwhile, Brent closed at $65.24 (+3.7%), WTI closed at $61.49 (+3.8%), Bonny Light at $62.09 (-1.16%), and Natural Gas closed at $2.946 (-0.24%).
Declining external reserve despite bullish oil prices
Nigeria’s external reserve dipped further on Thursday, 18th February 2021, to stand at $35.47 billion.
- This represents a decline of 0.15% compared to $35.53 billion recorded as of Wednesday, 17th February 2021.
- Despite rallying oil prices, Nigeria’s external reserve has recorded a steady decline since the 25th of January 2021, losing a sum of $958.1 million in less than a month.
- It is worth noting that despite the significant increase recorded earlier in January, the current reserve positive is only $99.9 million more than $35.37 billion recorded as of 31st December 2020.
