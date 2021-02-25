Elon Musk takes back world’s richest man title after gaining $10 billion in a day

49-year-old self-made billionaire, Elon Musk bounced back strongly to become the world’s richest man amid a daily gain of $9.81 billion.

Tesla chief’s wealth surged back to $190 billion, as the electric car company’s shares recorded impressive gains of 6.18%, thereby putting the market value of Tesla at $712 billion coupled with the SpaceX he founded completing another funding round, pushing him atop the Bloomberg Billionaires Index for the third time in 2021.

Such record gains pushed Musk past Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, who is now worth $185 billion and had a few days ago reclaimed the title as the world’s richest person after Tesla shares plunged to record levels.

Tesla Inc stocks were on a record buying spree at Wednesday’s trading session, indicating that global investors are buying the dip following a four-day plunge that erased the world’s most valuable car company year-to-date gains.

That being said, MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, has revealed that SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk, is exploring the merits of buying Bitcoin.

Saylor revealed that top representatives from SpaceX were among 7,000 companies represented at MicroStrategy’s recent Bitcoin seminar, which the leading business intelligence company organized to aid companies interested in buying Bitcoin as a treasury asset.

Recent reports suggest SpaceX raised another $850 million this month from a group of leading institutional investors led by Sequoia Capital.

Such investment now puts SpaceX’s valuation at $74 billion, a 60% jump from August, and helped boost Musk’s net worth by about $11 billion, according to the index.

A November 15, 2016 filing with the Federal Communications Commission revealed that the tech billionaire owned 54% of SpaceX.

Elon Musk’s current net worth of $190 billion can currently buy 106 million troy ounces of gold or 2.82 billion barrels of crude oil.