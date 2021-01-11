Billionaire Watch
Aliko Dangote’s net worth falls by $840 million
The net worth of Africa’s richest man declined by $840 million as the share price of his flagship company, Dangote Cement Plc drops.
Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and the founder of Africa’s manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Group Plc, saw his net worth fall by $840 million to $17.5billion between January 7 and 8.
This is according to the information obtained by Nairametrics from Bloomberg’s billionaire tracker.
The decline in Dangote’s net worth can be attributed to decline in the share price of his flagship company, Dangote Cement Plc (DCP), as the market capitalization of the company lost N339 billion on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), following the completion of the first tranche of the Cement behemoth’s share buyback programme.
It is important to know that majority of Dangote’s fortune is derived from his 86% stake in the publicly-traded Dangote Cement, as the billionaire holds the shares of the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported on Friday, 8th January 2021, that the Shares of Dangote Cement Plc lost N339 billion, following the completion of the first tranche of the Cement behemoth’s share buyback programme.
- The report revealed that the market capitalization of the company, in just a week, declined from N4,173,220,263,484.50 at the open of trade on Monday 4th of January to N3,834,114,166,125.00 at the close of trade today the 8th of January 2021.
- This development comes a week after the company successfully completed the first tranche under the Share Buy-Back Programme, as the company bought back 40,200,000 DCP shares in the open market between 30th and 31st December. The unit bought represents 0.24% of the entire current issued shares of 17,040,507,404 ordinary shares.
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk, first billionaire ever to be worth over $200 billion
Elon Musk is now the first person in modern history to ever surpass a wealth valuation of over $200 billion.
Elon Musk, who some days ago surpassed Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person is now the first person in modern history to ever surpass a wealth valuation of over $200 billion.
What you should know: Data retrieved from Bloomberg Billionaire Index affirmed Elon Musk is now worth $209 Billion.
READ: Billionaires worth over $100 billion made $270 billion in 2020
- It’s crucial to note that the fastest rising billionaire keeps 8.9% of his wealth ($18.7 billion) in private assets and most of his wealth comes from Tesla, the most valuable car company he founded over a decade ago.
- Elon Musk’s Tesla holdings are presently worth $15o billion.
- Elon Musk’s present net worth of $209 billion can buy 113 million troy ounces of gold or 3.74 billion barrels of crude oil.
READ: Tesla hit a lifetime high, market value now $659 billion
That said, Elon Musk is passionate about contributing as much of his wealth into colonizing Mars, and he’s selling most of his material possessions to attain such a goal.
In fact, I’ll have basically almost no possessions with a monetary value, apart from the stock in the companies,” Elon Musk told Business Insider in an interview with Axel Springer CEO Mathias, many months ago. “If things are intense at work, I like just sleeping in the factory or the office. And I obviously need a place if my kids are there. So, I’ll just rent a place or something.”
READ: Nigeria, other African oil-producing countries will lose $1tn oil revenue in 20 years – PWC
Also, Elon Musk’s wealth gain in 2020 marks the fastest surge to the top of the rich list in modern history— and marks a dramatic turn around from a business riddled with debt less than two years ago as Tesla’s rapidly burnt cash to stay in operation.
READ: How to climb the Wealth Pyramid with speed
- Stock experts anticipate a Democratic-controlled U.S Senate is bullish for Tesla, on the bias that there would be more pro-renewable investments at least for the next few years.
- Tesla has gained more than 23,900% since its 2010 initial public offering, including a 5-for-1 stock split in 2020.
Billionaire Watch
Elon Musk now world’s richest man
A 4.8% surge in the electric carmaker’s share price at today’s trading session boosted Elon Musk’s wealth valuation past Jeff Bezos
Elon Musk, the world’s celebrated entrepreneur behind Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, is now the world’s richest man.
A 4.8% surge in the electric carmaker’s share price at today’s trading session boosted Elon Musk’s wealth valuation past Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.
What this means: Elon Musk is worth $194.8 billion, or $9.5 billion more than Jeff Bezos, whose Blue Origin is a rival to Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Ltd., or SpaceX, in the private space race.
- Elon Musk’s wealth gain in 202o marks the fastest surge to the top of the rich list in modern history— and marks a dramatic turn around from a business riddled with debt less than two years ago as Tesla’s rapidly burnt cash to stay in operation.
- Stock experts anticipate A Democratic-controlled U.S Senate is bullish for Tesla, on the bias that there would be more pro-renewable investments at least for the next few years.
- Tesla has gained more than 23,900% since its 2010 initial public offering, including a 5-for-1 stock split in 2020.
Billionaire Watch
Billionaires worth over $100 billion made $270 billion in 2020
Latest data reveals that the world’s top billionaires gained $270.35 billion in 2020.
The year 2020 was good to the world’s richest people on the planet despite an era disrupted by one of the worst pandemics in human history.
The top five richest people in the world have a wealth valuation of at least $100 billion and unsurprisingly four of such rich individuals are from the technology sector.
Data retrieved from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index revealed such billionaires gained $270.35 billion in 2020.
READ: World’s richest people lose 2.1% of their wealth in a day
Jeff Bezos
Top on the list is Jeff Bezos, the CEO, and founder of Amazon.
- He is presently valued at about $190 billion, showing a gain of a whopping $75.4 billion.
- Coming from strong gains in his online retail company, now worth over $1.63 trillion, Amazon is the world’s largest retail cyber company site, in terms of market value.
READ: Jeff Bezos becomes first person to cross $200 billion net worth, as Zuckerberg crosses $100 billion
Elon Musk
Tech whiz kid, Elon Musk, who recently overtook the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, is ranked 2nd. He is now estimated to be worth about $170billion, showing a yearly gain not seen in modern history, of about $142 billion.
- He founded and leads top tech companies like Tesla, Space X, and Neuralink, which has shown admirable strides in the tech ecosystem.
- Tesla Stock surprisingly has returned about 650% in 2020 alone to investors and now has a market capitalization that stands at $669 billion (far bigger than Africa’s largest economy).
- He is within the striking distance of the present world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos.
READ: Elon Musk needs $20 billion wealth gain to clinch world’s richest man title
Bill Gates
In the third position is another popular tech founder, Bill Gates, the founder of the most valuable software company, Microsoft.
- Bill Gates made his wealth when he simplified the computer operating system by creating Microsoft Windows, the leading operating system in personal computers globally today.
- For many years, Gates had been the world’s richest man. He now has a wealth fortune of $132 billion with a yearly gain of about $18.6 billion.
READ: This is what Dangote wants to emulate from Bill Gates
Bernard Arnault
Europe’s top entrepreneur and French celebrated fashion icon, Bernard Arnault, is fourth on the list with a fortune now estimated to be worth $114 billion, with a yearly gain of $9.15 billion.
- He is the only billionaire on the top 5 that isn’t from the tech ecosystem.
- The french-born billionaire got extremely wealthy through his flair for investing in leading luxury brand chains.
- Most of his wealth comes from his controlling stake of LVMH, which he controls through his holding known as Christian Dior.
READ: This billionaire made $39 billion in 2019, thanks to his luxury brands
READ: Top 5 richest people gain over $200 billion in 365 days
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, is fifth on the list, with a fortune estimated to be worth $104 billion and a yearly gain of about $25.2 billion.
- He owns the biggest online social medial company, popularly referred to as Facebook, and other household tech brands including Instagram and WhatsApp.
READ: Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, worth $104 billion keeps $2.3 billion in cash
Bottom line
Through stock holdings and investments prevailing in the world’s biggest companies, their founders, major shareholders unsurprisingly made the list of 2020 top gainers amid an era that has seen the wealth of the middle-class earners erode globally due to rising inflation.
- Finally, as global jobs and social mobility go remote, tech brands are better positioned to gain in the near term, thereby printing more gains to their owners as seen above.