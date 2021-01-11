Aliko Dangote’s net worth falls by $840 million

Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man and the founder of Africa’s manufacturing conglomerate, Dangote Group Plc, saw his net worth fall by $840 million to $17.5billion between January 7 and 8.

This is according to the information obtained by Nairametrics from Bloomberg’s billionaire tracker.

The decline in Dangote’s net worth can be attributed to decline in the share price of his flagship company, Dangote Cement Plc (DCP), as the market capitalization of the company lost N339 billion on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), following the completion of the first tranche of the Cement behemoth’s share buyback programme.

It is important to know that majority of Dangote’s fortune is derived from his 86% stake in the publicly-traded Dangote Cement, as the billionaire holds the shares of the company directly and through his conglomerate, Dangote Industries.

What you should know