Paid Content
Bitcoin hits $41,000 and Nigeria’s first micro-investing platform, Trove, adds cryptocurrency trading
With Trove adding cryptocurrencies to its platforms, expect an increase in the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
On Monday Nigeria’s first micro-investing platform, Trove, announced that it has added cryptocurrencies to its platform. This means Trove users will be able to buy and sell major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tron, and Dash directly via the Trove app, in addition to its existing local and foreign stocks, ETFs, and bonds already on the Trove platform.
According to Oluwatomi Solanke, CEO & CO-Founder of Trove Finance, “what we have built is a real-time cryptocurrency trading platform designed with a user-first approach and is optimized for speed and security. We are excited about the possibilities that this opportunity opens up for our users.”
With Trove adding cryptocurrencies to its platforms, we can expect an increase in the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. According to a report from Quartz Africa in December, Nigeria became the second-largest Bitcoin market in the world. Also, last week Bitcoin hit an all-time price of $40,000.
According to Trove, their platform is built with users in mind, and will enable users to place market and limit orders for the different cryptocurrencies now available on the platform. Trove’s CEO, Oluwatomi, also commented that additional crypto-specific features will be available in the near future.
About Trove Finance
Trove Finance is Nigeria’s first micro-investing platform that allows users to trade Nigerian, Chinese and U.S. Stocks, ETF, Bonds and Cryptocurrencies. The best part is that you can trade with as low as ₦1,000, for Nigerian stocks and cryptocurrencies, and as low as $10 for foreign stocks.
Paid Content
Get up to 1.5 million Naira in the Geely pre-sales offer
Emgrand X7 Sport will surely redefine driving experience for Nigerian customers.
Mikano International Limited, Exclusive Partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, is once again, presenting to Nigeria the BOLD, GRACEFUL & HIGHTECH Geely Emgrand X7 Sport!
Make a refundable commitment of #200,000 only, for the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND X7; Get #400,000 discount at your purchase point.
HURRY NOW! THE FIRST 100 CARS SALES COMES WITH ADDITIONAL:
- 3 YEAR FREE SERVICE CONTRACT WORTH #350,000
- 3 YEAR FREE COMPREHENSIVE INSURANCE WORTH #750,000
Emgrand X7 Sport will surely redefine driving experience for Nigerian customers.
For more information visit https://www.geely.ng/presalesx7
Call – 08082935810 or send an email to [email protected]
Terms and Conditions apply.
Paid Content
Ecobank Nigeria launches radio programme for SMEs
Ecobank Business Hour is targeted at empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country.
Ecobank Nigeria has launched a radio programme – “Ecobank Business Hour” targeted at empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country. Emeka Agada, Head, SME, Ecobank Nigeria, says the programme which is being syndicated across 10 radio stations in Nigeria is one of the several initiatives the bank is deploying to empower its SME customers with the right resources to thrive. He stated that the programme will also enlighten the public about the various solutions designed by the bank to help businesses.
He explained that the radio programme being produced by Royal Roots, one of Nigeria’s leading production companies, has already commenced and will be aired for an initial period of 13 weeks. He added that the rich content will help entrepreneurs and business managers to upskill and reskill for growth in the new digital landscape.
According to him, “This further underscore our unwavering commitment to supporting and sustaining the development of SMEs in all sectors of the economy. The radio programme promises to be an impactful series. I encourage all small business operators including their customers, friends and family members to set aside time to listen to the programme and get tips on how to grow their businesses.”
Also speaking, Greg Odutayo, Managing Director, Royal Roots, said the program will enable aspiring entrepreneurs understand how to set up and manage successful businesses. He commended Ecobank for supporting a programme of this nature, capable of generating positive activities in the SME space.
The Business Ecobank Hour is being anchored by the duo of Greg Odutayo, a presenter, producer and director with over 28 years of professional experience and Helen Ese Emore, an international facilitator, seasoned MSME project development and business coach. The programme will run in 10 radio stations including, Inspiration 92.3FM, Lagos, RayPower 106.5FM, Kano, Odenigbo 99.1FM, Obosi, Liberty 91.7FM, Kaduna and PH Family Love 97.7FM, Port Harcourt and of others. Some of the topics and issues lined up for the broadcast include- starting a new business, structuring your business and business planning, company registration, funding your business, creating markets for your products, taxes and taxation, digital payments and collections, how to obtain SONCAP and NAFDAC registration for all products and many other relevant topics, in addition to tips on how to access Ecobank’s bouquet of offerings for SMEs.
Only recently Ecobank Nigeria was named Among 2020 Customer Experience Leaders in Nigeria by Leading audit and professional services company, KPMG Nigeria. Specifically, the report stated that respondents were impressed with the interaction between Ecobank and its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, stressing that the bank was able to provide personalized service to its respective customer segments. KPMG’s Nigeria banking industry customer experience survey measures the performance of lenders in the country in terms of their relationship with their account holders and other users of financial services.
Paid Content
How to choose the right Pension Fund Administrator (PFA)
Premium Pension specializes in retirement planning for all its members to enable them achieve their dreams and financial goals.
Your golden years should be an incredibly special time in your life. It is a time when you decide to cut back on work and enjoy some free time. Therefore, your pension should cater to your needs and responsibilities effortlessly.
Such ease can only be possible if your account is managed by the right Pension Fund Administrators (PFA).
One common grievance that comes with using the wrong pension manager is enduring late or delayed payments. Of course, this kind of unprofessional behavior will cause you a lot of inconvenience during your retirement; your thoughts of a smooth retirement will be hampered because of one wrong choice.
Things to look out for when choosing a PFA
-Management Team
The management team is a key factor you must consider when making your choice. Do they have a record of accomplishment in delivering excellent value to their members, efficiently and on time? Do a little research about the Company to find out. The National Pension Commission (Pencom) has a directory of licensed PFAs on their website.
The management team at Premium Pension are seasoned experts with experience in pension fund management. They are committed to delivering strong investment returns and excellent customer support.
-Provision of Pension Advisory Service
Pension advice should also be available to Members. This will give you the right information on retirement planning and actions to be taken. It is crucial that you have a personal pre-retirement and post retirement adviser who will take professional steps that will guarantee financial security during your golden years.
Premium Pension specializes in retirement planning for all their members to enable them achieve their dreams and financial goals. They do this by offering professional advice and free consultations regarding your retirement plan.
-Customer Service
Pension administrators should have a dedicated customer service that is easily available to attend to concerns you might have. You should ask yourself; how accessible are they? Will they be able to solve my concerns quickly? A call to a customer helpline will give you some clarity to these questions.
At Premium Pension, customer support is taken to heart. Their customer service team are available to attend to all your enquiries and concerns. You can also have a chat with them on their Instagram and Facebook social media handles.
-Pension Return rate
Apart from delayed payments, relatively low returns on Pension Fund will also give you a tough time. The job of a pension manager is to effectively manage funds in your Retirement Savings Account (RSA). This ensures that your accumulated balance over time grows and outperforms inflation.
Low returns are not sustainable. In addition, it won’t withstand the effect of inflation, which will lead to a devaluation of your funds.
Premium Pension is responsible for investing pension funds in instruments that will yield optimal returns over the long term. They are experts at risk management, ensuring your fund is secured until retirement. They also have a record in delivering competitive returns on pension funds.
-Accessibility of retirement savings account
You should be able access your retirement savings account easily. This also allows for transparency on your account.
With Premium Pension, you have easy access to your accounts through the Premium Pension mobile app. In addition, they have offices all around the 36 states of Nigeria and FCT, with customer service staff dedicated to serving you.
The choice that you make will greatly affect your pension in the long run. That is why you need to make the right choice.
Ready to switch to a reliable PFA? Simply visit: https://datarecapture.premiumpension.com/expressinterest/Home/PPLProspect or call 09 461 5700-4 to make the switch to Premium Pension. A customer service representative will assist you with the swift transition. Visit www.premiumpension.com for more.