Cryptocurrency
Only 2.43 million Bitcoins left for mining
There are now 18,570,456 BTCs in circulation, meaning, there is just 2,429,544 Bitcoin left to be mined.
There are now 18,570,456 BTCs in circulation, meaning that there are just 2,429,544 Bitcoins left to be mined.
Data retrieved from Coinmarketcap disclosed this.
READ: Satoshi Nakamoto’s unspent BTCs worth $10.9 billion
- This means that there are less than 2,429,544 BTCs left, or about 11% of the total Bitcoin to be created.
- Taking into consideration that new BTCs are halved every 4 years, the last BTC is not expected to be mined until 2140. No new Bitcoin can be mined after that year.
READ: Why intelligent investors are secretly buying Bitcoin
Recall some months ago, Nairametrics wrote on how Bitcoin was becoming scarce, as about 60% of BTCs in circulation (18.5 million BTCs) were held by business entities or individuals that had never sold more than 25% of BTCs that they had been holding as long-term investments.
READ: Bullish Signs: 2.6 million Bitcoins are being held on crypto exchanges
What you should know
- Only 21 million BTCs are ever going to be produced in total, and presently, there are about 18,570,456 million BTCs in circulation. This shows a differential of about 2.4 million BTCs that are left to be produced.
READ: Bitcoin is scarce as entities, individuals hold for long term
Chainalysis, a crypto analytic firm, wrote a report explaining how most BTCs are held by those who treat them as digital gold, stating:
- “This digital gold is supported by an active trading market for those who prefer to buy and sell frequently. The 3.5 million Bitcoins used for trading supply in the market and in interaction with the level of demand, determines the price. With more people looking to trade Bitcoin, which is now only becoming scarcer following the recent halving.”
READ: Crypto: REN, LEND and KNC emerge best performing DeFi assets
Meanwhile, the number of individuals owning at least one Bitcoin just reached an all-time high, indicating that more investors are getting into the flagship crypto market at unprecedented levels.
- The number of addresses holding at least one Bitcoin just reached an all-time high of 826,363.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
Metric Description: The number of unique addresses holding at least 1 coin.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Holding 1+ coins just reached an ATH of 826,363
Previous ATH of 826,345 was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/s7tx1xxyz3 pic.twitter.com/Y7Uci4oBy5
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) December 13, 2020
READ: How investors make money from Bitcoin without owning crypto
Cryptocurrency
230 million XRP worth over $117 million moved by powerful investors
About 230 million XRP in just 3 transactions were transferred within a few hours ago.
Large entities seem to be upping their game in the few weeks left in 2020 as regards moving XRP – the third most valuable crypto by market value, as lately seen by Nairametrics.
Wealthy investors of late have increased the pace at which such huge transfers are made, as seen via Whale Alert, with about 230 million XRP in just 3 transactions transferred within a few hours ago — hinting that there might be more than meets the eyes.
29,999,980 XRP (15,415,586 USD) transferred from Unknown wallet to Coinbase.
READ: Crypto robber behind over $200 million theft, found
🚨 29,999,980 #XRP (15,415,586 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Coinbase
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 14, 2020
100,000,000 XRP (51,609,407 USD) transferred from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet.
READ: Over 81,500 Ripple owners to receive free crypto in a few days
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 100,000,000 #XRP (51,609,407 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 14, 2020
100,000,000 XRP (51,783,761 USD) transferred from Unknown wallet to Unknown wallet.
READ: Two cryptos you should consider investing in
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 100,000,000 #XRP (51,783,761 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 14, 2020
Get Financial Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
What this means; That said, many crypto experts anticipate the movement of such cryptos are coming from major players within the ripple ecosystem, on the bias that such wallets contain a significant amount of XRP.
At the time of writing, XRP traded at $0.505510 with a daily trading volume of $8,155,309,593 USD. XRP is up 3.60% in the last 24 hours, it has a market valuation of $22,952,192,576 USD. It has a circulating supply of 45,404,028,640 XRP coins and a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000 XRP coins.
READ: Ripple opens last billion XRP for 2020, worth over $662 million
What you must know: Ripple’s XRP is often tagged as the “remittance network” and currency exchange that independent servers authenticate. The currency traded is known as XRP and transfer times are super-fast.
Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Unlike its major crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered, and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
Cryptocurrency
Stellar’s XLM on a big bang, up by 10%
Stellar traded at $0.173966 with a daily trading volume of $730.6 million and presently has a market value of $3,789,103,962.
The 11th most valuable crypto by market value, Stellar’s XLM is having a big bang amid high pressure prevailing at an exponential level.
At the time of writing this report, Stellar traded at $0.173966 with a daily trading volume of $730.6 million Stellar is up 10.50% for the day. It presently has a market value of $3,789,103,962.
It has a circulating supply of 21,780,693,141 XLM coins and the maximum supply is not available.
READ: Finance leaders of G7 countries strongly support crypto regulation
READ: Stellar outperforms many Cryptos, yearly gain hits 233%
What you must know: Stellar is an open platform that enables funds to be moved and stored. It was invented about 6 years ago with the objectives of boosting financial inclusion by reaching the world’s unbanked but soon afterward changed course by focusing majorly on helping financial companies connect with one another through blockchain technology.
READ: Ripple jumps by 4% as investors intensify buying spree
Its digital coin better referred to as, lumens, serves as a bridge that makes it much cheaper in trading assets across borders. All of its mission is changing the status quo of existing payment providers, who often charge high fees for such services
READ: Why Bitcoin will not go back to zero
Recall Nairametrics reported on Hauck & Aufhäuser, one of Germany’s elite and oldest private banks, joining hands with a fast emerging fintech company, Kapilendo, in creating an investment fund primarily for crypto-assets like Stellar;
The bank highlighted the objectivity of creating such crypto funds.
READ: SEC says state governments have borrowed N900 billion from capital market
“We are seeing that digital assets and cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly attractive with institutional investors. With the launch of our first crypto fund, together with Kapilendo, we have created an innovative investment vehicle that gives our customers inexpensive and secure access to the new crypto asset class, while meeting the established quality standards and high demands of Hauck & Aufhäuser,” says Holger Sepp, member of Board of Hauck & Aufhäuser.
READ: World richest man, Jeff Bezos holds 5% of his wealth in cash
Cryptocurrency
Large entity moves over $628 million worth of Bitcoin
Someone just moved 32,353 Bitcoins (628,484,540 USD) transferred from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
The flagship crypto market activity is rebounding strongly as seen in its recent price action and the ongoing activity of large entities.
Someone just moved 32,353 Bitcoins (628,484,540 USD) transferred from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet.
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 32,353 #BTC (628,484,540 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) December 13, 2020
- At the time of writing this report Bitcoin traded at $19,292.55 with a daily trading volume of $25.6 Billion.
- Bitcoin is up 4.57% in the last 24 hours. It has a market value of $358 Billion and a circulating supply of 18,569,806 BTC coins and a maximum supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
What this means: The flagship crypto is obviously now in the limelight after leading global financial brands like MassMutual a leading global insurer became the latest company in buying $100 million of its portfolio into Bitcoin. This is adding to the impressive buy pressure at the moment, renewing hopes of Bitcoin breaking $20,000 this month