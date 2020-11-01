Cryptocurrency
How investors make money from Bitcoin without owning crypto
Global investors are buying into Microstrategy stocks because they see it as a Bitcoin bet.
It’s no news that a popularly known American listed software company, MicroStrategy, bought 8,250 bitcoins worth more than $515 million,.
But what’s becoming news is the bias that global investors are buying into the company stock at record levels because they see it as a Bitcoin bet.
What you should know
Global investors or large entities wishing to buy bitcoin can just buy the company stock listed on the American Stock exchange – with the bias that almost all its cash reserves are kept in Bitcoins.
- MicroStrategy has seen its shares ticking up since the company started allocating cash to crypto-assets. In August 2020, when the company disclosed it had invested $250 million in bitcoin, the share price rallied by 9% in a day. In the month of September, MicroStrategy stated that it would continue to put most of its cash reserve into bitcoin. Investors, therefore, increased their buying pressure on the stock leading to a gain of 23% in two days.
- At their peak on October 23, the software company’s shares had doubled in value since their record low in early March.
- That said, MicroStrategy’s CEO, Mr. Saylor, disclosed the major objective of buying the flagship crypto wasn’t to boost the company’s upside, but primarily to hedge against inflation and keep its purchasing power intact.
He also disclosed how he convinced the board of Microstrategy to invest in Bitcoins from his personal experiences in investing in the fast-changing investment asset.
“Some have asked how much BTC I own. I personally hold 17,732 BTC which I bought at $9,882 each on average. I informed MicroStrategy of these holdings before the company decided to buy bitcoin for itself.” he tweeted.
Some have asked how much #BTC I own. I personally #hodl 17,732 BTC which I bought at $9,882 each on average. I informed MicroStrategy of these holdings before the company decided to buy #bitcoin for itself.
— Michael Saylor (@michael_saylor) October 28, 2020
Recall Nairametrics some week ago, broke the news on how MicroStrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, the leader of a U.S public traded company, had convinced the board to allocate nearly all of the company’s $425 million cash position to bitcoin.
MicroStrategy has made a number of headlines in recent times for its initial $250 million Bitcoin (BTC) investment. The company later poured a subsequent $175 million into the asset – a lengthy endeavor totaling almost 100 hours of work.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple lets go 1,000,000,000 XRP valued at $240 million
Ripple opened 1 billion XRP valued at $240 million from an escrow account.
Ripple, the leading fintech company for crypto payments, some hours ago, opened 1 billion XRP valued at $240 million from an escrow account—increasing liquidity on the Ripple network.
Data seen from Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker showed 1 billion XRP unlocked from an Escrow account. These transactions occurred in two tranches.
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (119,916,616 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 1, 2020
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (119,916,616 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) November 1, 2020
What we know: At the time of drafting this report, XRP traded at $0.238034 with a daily trading volume of $1,367,327,400. XRP price is down -0.3% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 45 Billion coins and a max supply of 100 Billion coins.
Why it’s happening: Ripple is usually known for releasing 1 billion XRP every month to be sold in support of its development, platform maintenance, coupled with its longtime strategy of investing in creative startups. The slow-release of XRP also helps crypto traders and investors more access to the fourth most valuable crypto by market value.
Ripple, whose XRP token is the fourth most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap, has just created more liquidity in Ripplenet by unlocking 1 billion XRP tokens.
Ripple owns more than half of the total supply of XRP. In late 2017, the company vowed not to sell all of its tokens (XRP) at once, keeping up to 55 billion XRP in protected escrow accounts.
Quick fact: Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Unlike its crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system; Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks, like Standard Chartered and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
What you should know
A few months ago, the U.S Consumer Financial Protection Bureau looked excited about Ripple as a tool for bringing simplicity and openness to the financial industry.
“To the degree banks and credit unions increase their reliance on closed network payment systems for sending remittance transfers and other cross-border money transfers, the Bureau notes that this could result in greater standardization and ease, by which sending institutions can know exact covered third-party fees and exchange rates.”
Cryptocurrency
MoneyGram received $9.3 million from Ripple in Q3
MoneyGram collected $9.3 million in Q3 from Ripple for market development fees.
Recent financial filings seen by Nairametrics revealed Ripple sent MoneyGram millions of dollars worth of XRP in Q3 2020.
MoneyGram collected $9.3 million in Q3 from the multi-billion dollar valued company for market development fees.
The market development fees are deposited in XRP, which MoneyGram says it immediately turns into cash.
Highlights of Moneygram Q3 2020 results include
- Total revenue was $323.2 million, representing a slight increase on a reported basis or -1% on a constant currency basis
- Money transfer revenue was $297.6 million, up 5%, or 4% on a constant currency basis, driven by the strength of our digital business
- Investment revenue was $3.0 million for the quarter representing a decline of $10.4 million due to lower prevailing interest rates
- Total operating expenses of $286.6 million, improved $19.2 million or 6%
- Transaction and Operations Support expenses decreased $31.5 million or 56% which included: Agile management of expenses through the pandemic as the Company continues to benefit from its Digital Transformation.
- $8.9 million net benefits from Ripple market development fees of $9.3 million, partially offset by related transaction and trading expenses of $0.4 million
- The Company recorded $6.3 million in foreign exchange gains primarily related to currency movements during the pandemic.
What you should know; Recall Nairametrics some months ago broke the news on MoneyGram receiving $20 million in funding from Ripple to enhance its payment solutions through a partnership system with many leading financial institutions.
- The funding by Ripple completes its $50 million offerings for about 15% stake in MoneyGram to run its experimental program for testing the effectiveness of the digital token XRP.
- This deal would definitely give MoneyGram’s arch-rival, Western Union, a run for its money. Reports from different private sources, seen by Nairametrics show that Western Union is now bent on buying MoneyGram to scale on its robust growth experienced lately.
MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 81 now digitally enabled.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin skyrockets to $14,000
Bitcoin surpassed $14,000 coinciding with the day Satoshi Nakamoto released its whitepaper in 2008.
The world’s flagship crypto just surpassed $14,000 some hours ago, coinciding with the day Satoshi Nakamoto released its whitepaper in 2008. Ever since the crypto asset has gone from strength cryptocurrency breaking all growth barriers across the various spectrums.
- However, there was a pullback in the world’s most valuable crypto market when it reached a peak of $14,100 and saw an immediate rejection, at the time of writing Bitcoin traded at $13,816.60 with a daily trading volume of $22,510,578,181. BTC price is up 1.8%.
- Another bullish bias, triggering buying pressure is Bitcoin $BTC Futures Open Interest (Perpetual) (1d MA) just reaching an 8-month high of $99,025,593.55 on Bitfinex.
The previous 8-month high of $98,795,955.99 was observed earlier today
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Futures Open Interest (Perpetual) (1d MA) just reached a 8-month high of $99,025,593.55 on #Bitfinex
Previous 8-month high of $98,795,955.99 was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/TME6bSZWcf pic.twitter.com/cJk4GHTux5
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) October 31, 2020
Why it’s happening; The most critical fundamental that could be responsible for the scarcity and price surge on the bias pinpointing Bitcoin deposits declining on crypto exchanges, meaning that large and small investors are keeping the crypto asset mainly for wealth preservation.
Fewer people are depositing $BTC into exchanges.
$BTC inflow transaction count of all exchanges (7-day moving average) hits the three-year low.
Long term buy signal https://t.co/jfBlhET560
— Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) October 31, 2020
Finally, the number of retail investors holding bitcoin is also on record high as Bitcoin Number of Addresses Holding 0.01+ coins just reached an ATH of 8,714,259.
Previous ATH of 8,711,524 was observed earlier today.
📈 #Bitcoin $BTC Number of Addresses Holding 0.01+ coins just reached an ATH of 8,714,259
Previous ATH of 8,711,524 was observed earlier today
View metric:https://t.co/oyguxpaA2y pic.twitter.com/e4cCbo7Lst
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) October 31, 2020
