#EndSARS: Social Media must be regulated to prevent spread of hate speech – Lai Mohammed
The Minister has once again reiterated his conviction that social media must be regulated to prevent the spread of hate speech in the country.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says the Federal Government has no plans of shutting down social media but must regulate it to prevent the spread of hate speech.
The Minister disclosed this on Saturday while visiting the offices of The Nation and TVC, which were burnt by hoodlums during the curfew necessitated by the unrest that followed the hijacked #EndSARS protests in Lagos.
What you should know
The Minister came under heavy criticism last week for calling for the regulation of social media after he blamed social media for aggravating stories related to the #EndSARS protests during a defense of the 2021 budget proposal of the Information Ministry in Abuja.
“If you go to China, you cannot get Google, Facebook, or Instagram but you can only use your email because they have made sure that it is regulated,” he said.
“We also need technology and resources to dominate our social media space.
”They (#EndSARS protesters) mobilized using social media. The war today revolves around two things. Smartphones and data and these young men don’t even watch television or listen to the radio or read newspapers.
“We are sitting on a time bomb regarding this issue of fake news. Unfortunately, we have no national policy on social media and we need one. When we went to China, we could not get Google, Facebook, and Instagram. You could not even use your email in China because they made sure it is censored and well regulated,” the Minister added.
During his press briefing on Saturday, Lai Mohammed stated that the FG has no intention of shutting down social media as it would be undemocratic. However, the Government will not let purveyors of hate speech destabilize the nation.
“We did not at any time say that we will shut down the social media,” he said.
“Social media has come to stay and it will be an antithesis to democracy to shut it down because it is the fastest way of disseminating information.
“However, we must regulate social media in a manner that it does not become a purveyor of fake news and hate speech.
‘We will not fold our arms to allow purveyors of fake news and hate speech to use the social media to destabilize the country,” he added.
He also stated that the FG predicted the negative effects of social media on Nigeria back in 2017, which was a catalyst to the national campaign on fake news in 2018.
“We saw as far back as 2017 that the next epidemic that will hit Nigeria and the entire world is fake news and misinformation,” he said.
“Based on that, we dedicated an entire National Council on Information meeting in Jos to the issue.
“After this, we launched a national campaign on fake news on July 11, 2018, where we stressed that the next war will be fought without a shot being fired but with the use of fake news.
“We did not stop there. We went on a tour of all media houses seeking their support against fake news,” he said.
He added that news reports of attacks on farmers by herdsmen in 2017 were fuelled mostly by fake videos circulating on social media.
Survival Fund: FG changes website due to operational challenges
FG has informed the public that due to operational challenges, the Survival Fund website has been migrated.
The Federal Government has moved the website of its Survival Fund with effect from November 1, 2020.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhmmadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad on behalf of the Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment via his Twitter handle on Saturday.
He tweeted, “The Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment wishes to inform the general public that due to operational challenges the Survival Fund website will be migrating with effect from tomorrow, Nov. 1st, 2020.”
What you should know
Last month, the Federal Government had commenced the disbursement of N30,000 one-time grant to 330,000 artisans across the country. The grant was launched across Lagos, Kano, Abuja and nine other states, as the first batch.
The grant, which is under the MSME Survival Fund, is part of the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan Initiated by the Federal Government on the 1st of July, 2020 to assist citizens and businesses operating in Nigeria.
UPDATE ON SURVIVAL FUND
The Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment wishes to inform the general public that due to operational challenges the Survival Fund website will be migrating to https://t.co/86oWlxjbUz with effect from tomorrow, Nov. 1st, 2020.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 31, 2020
US military rescue American hostage in Northern Nigeria
The US military has successfully rescued an American hostage from armed men in the northern part of Nigeria.
The United States Military has announced that it successfully conducted a rescue operation in Northern Nigeria, where an American citizen, Philip Walton, aged 27, was “recovered” from armed men in the region.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Pentagon and reported by American news sources on Saturday.
“U.S. forces have conducted a hostage rescue operation in northern Nigeria “to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men. This American citizen is safe” and “no U.S military personnel were injured during the operation,” NBC News said.
Big win for our very elite U.S. Special Forces today. Details to follow!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2020
Fox News reported that it was the US Navy Seal team 6 that conducted the raid and nobody was injured in the exercise.
“U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men,” Jonathan Hoffman, Pentagon spokesman said.
“We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a U.S. citizen after a group of armed men took him hostage across the border in Niger,” Pompeo, US Secretary of State said.
We thank the Government of Nigeria for its partnership and support of this mission. pic.twitter.com/qieeRcEax2
— U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) October 31, 2020
There has been no official response from the Nigerian Army yet.
We plan to make migration of doctors unattractive – Health Minister
The FG says it’s making plans to invest more in healthcare infrastructure so as to make migration of skilled health workers unattractive.
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has announced that the Federal Government plans to make the migration of skilled Nigerian Healthcare workers unattractive by investing in Healthcare infrastructure.
The Minister disclosed this on Friday, during the inspection of a recently launched cancer centre in Abuja.
Other issues they wanted to address included the deplorable state of hospitals, and the lack of protective equipment for members of the union treating COVID-19 patients, which has led to the deaths of some doctors.
The Minister of Health, on Friday, said that the FG was aware of the challenges facing doctors and planned to provide better funding in the sector.
He added that the Cancer Centre performed well during the pandemic and that the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Jaf Momoh, had indicated plans of the hospital to encourage doctors to remain in the country.
Nigeria is facing an ever-increasing brain drain in the healthcare industry, due to the rising policies of skill-based immigration in Europe and North America, which give Nigerian healthcare workers access to much better standards of living and salary packages.
The brain drain, however, may not end anytime soon, as Nairametrics reported on Friday that the Canadian government plans to receive over 1.2 million immigrants in three years, from 2021 to 2023.
Anonymous
November 1, 2020 at 7:38 am
Why using China as example, corrupted minds. How about USA , UK etc
Aren’t they use all d social media sites, pls they should solve the problem we have in Nigeria and make it a better place and stop telling us about social media regulation. Thank you
God’s bless Nigeria.