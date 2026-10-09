What Should Nigerian Businesses Look for in an International Payments Partner?

Every Nigerian founder who sells, sources, or hires across borders eventually hits the same wall. The money leaves, or is supposed to arrive, and then it disappears into a chain of intermediaries nobody can explain. A supplier in Guangzhou says the wire never landed. A SaaS company in Lagos is told its USD receipts are […]

Every Nigerian founder who sells, sources, or hires across borders eventually hits the same wall. The money leaves, or is supposed to arrive, and then it disappears into a chain of intermediaries nobody can explain.

A supplier in Guangzhou says the wire never landed. A SaaS company in Lagos is told its USD receipts are “under review.” A freelancer’s payout is held for compliance questions no one will spell out.

We all hear versions of these stories constantly. They aren’t random. They come from how cross-border payments work, and they get worse when a business picks a partner on price alone.

The real problem isn’t speed. It’s opacity.

Nigeria’s businesses are more globally connected than ever. Exporters, import-dependent retailers, tech companies billing in dollars, and agencies paying international contractors all depend on moving money reliably across borders. But the ecosystem they rely on is layered. A single payment can pass through a local bank, a correspondent bank, an intermediary, and a beneficiary bank, with each hop adding fees, delay, and another compliance check.

Add Nigeria’s evolving foreign exchange environment and a global regulatory climate that has tightened sharply on anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing, and you get a market where cheap and fast often means unregulated, unaccountable, and eventually costly. Businesses have lost funds to informal channels, had accounts frozen without warning, and absorbed hidden FX spreads they never agreed to.

This is the problem Tranzypay was built to solve, and it points to a better question than “who can move my money?” The question is: “who can move my money and stand behind it?”

What to look for in a partner

Here’s the checklist we’d give any Nigerian CFO or founder, and the standard we hold ourselves to.

1. Regulatory standing you can verify. Ask who regulates them, in which jurisdictions, and under what license. A credible partner will answer immediately and put it in writing. In Nigeria, that means alignment with Central Bank of Nigeria requirements. For flows touching the US, UK, or EU, it means a compliance framework that holds up under those regulators’ scrutiny too. If the answer is vague, treat that as the answer. (TranzyPay is licensed by the FCA in the UK).

2. A real compliance program, not a compliance page. Look for documented KYC and KYB processes, transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, and a clear policy on source-of-funds documentation. Good compliance may feel like friction at onboarding. It’s what keeps your payments from getting frozen at 4:45 p.m. on a Friday. It’s also why Tranzypay builds these checks into the front end of every relationship rather than discovering problems mid-transaction.

3. Transparent pricing, including the FX rate. The headline fee is rarely where the cost lives. The spread between the rate you’re quoted and the real market rate is. Ask for the all-in cost of a sample transaction before you commit, and expect a partner to show you the math.

4. Knowledge of both sides of the corridor. Many global providers understand international rails but not Nigerian realities like documentation expectations, banking cut-offs, and how local institutions treat inbound flows. Many local players have the opposite gap. The best partner understands both, so your payment doesn’t stall on a question one side never thought to ask. This dual fluency is central to how Tranzypay operates.

5. Security and data protection. Ask about PCI DSS alignment where card data is involved, encryption standards, and how customer data is handled under Nigerian data protection law. Your payments partner holds some of your most sensitive business information.

6. Support that answers like a human. When a six-figure payment is stuck, a chatbot and a ticket number won’t cut it. Ask who you’ll actually talk to, and how fast.

Addressing the objections head-on

We hear the same hesitations from Nigerian businesses, and they’re fair.

“Compliance will slow me down.” Upfront verification takes time, but it’s the difference between a one-time setup and recurring disruptions. The slowest payments are the ones that get flagged after the fact. A partner who builds compliance into the process, rather than bolting it on, usually moves money faster over the long run.

“I’ve used informal channels for years and they work.” Until they don’t. Informal routes carry no recourse, no documentation for your auditors or tax filings, and growing exposure as regulators and banks look harder at flows they can’t trace. If you’re building a business you hope to scale, raise capital for, or sell, a clean paper trail is an asset.

“Big global providers must be safer.” Size isn’t the same as fit. A global platform may be excellent at its core corridors and indifferent to your specific one. Ask any provider, large or small, how many Nigerian businesses they serve and how they handle your typical transaction types.

“A smaller or newer provider is a risk.” It can be, which is why the checklist above matters. Judge a partner on licensing, controls, transparency, and track record, not brand recognition. Specialization is often a strength, not a weakness.

Where Tranzypay fits

Tranzypay combines a compliance-first approach with working knowledge of both international and Nigerian markets, so businesses can move money across borders with clarity about regulation, cost, and timing at every step. For example, same-day NGN-GBP payments.

We believe the future of Nigerian cross-border commerce belongs to the businesses that treat their payments infrastructure as seriously as their products. Trust isn’t a tagline in this space. It’s a set of verifiable practices, and any partner worth hiring should welcome the questions above.

Before you sign with any payments provider, ask for their license, their compliance process, and an all-in quote. The right partner will make that easy.

www.tranzypay.co.uk