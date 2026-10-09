Funding the Frontline of Health: CoElevate Calls on West African Innovators in Water, Sanitation and Pharmaceutical R&D

A new round of catalytic funding is looking for founders who are solving problems that sit at the root of Africa’s health challenges. Behind many of Africa’s health headlines is a quieter set of questions. Can families reach clean water? Are sanitation systems safe? Can locally developed medicines and health technologies move from the lab to the […]

A new round of catalytic funding is looking for founders who are solving problems that sit at the root of Africa’s health challenges.

Behind many of Africa’s health headlines is a quieter set of questions. Can families reach clean water? Are sanitation systems safe? Can locally developed medicines and health technologies move from the lab to the market? For West African entrepreneurs working on these questions, the biggest obstacle is often not the idea, but the lack of early capital and guidance to test it.

That is the gap CoElevate is aiming to close. The catalytic innovation fund of SFH Access has opened the call for applications for its second cycle. Called Fund 2: the WASH and Pharma R&D Innovation Fund, it targets areas the organisation describes as critical to the resilience of Africa’s health systems.

Where the fund is looking

Fund 2 centres on two focus areas: Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), and Pharmaceutical Research and Development (Pharma R&D). Ventures working in Pharmaceutical Technology (PharmaTech) and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) will also be considered. Together, the areas cover both the everyday conditions that keep people healthy and the science and technology that help treat illness when it arises.

More than money

For selected ventures, the package goes beyond a cheque. CoElevate offers catalytic capital of US$5,000 to $10,000, released in tranches tied to milestones rather than in a single payment. In return, it takes a 10–20% equity stake, on fixed terms that are not open to negotiation.

Funding is paired with tailored, sector-specific mentorship from CoElevate’s Advisory Collective, as well as regulatory guidance and access to pilot sites. For health innovators, those last two can matter as much as capital: navigating regulation and finding a place to test a product in real conditions are often where promising solutions stall.

Who should apply

The call is open to registered West African companies, meaning those with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) registration or the equivalent in their jurisdiction. Applicants should be building innovations in WASH, Pharma R&D (PharmaTech) or NCDs. Teams with a working prototype, pilot or early traction are the natural fit, though ideas at any stage of validation are welcome to apply.

A rigorous route to selection

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis, and each one moves through a multi-stage process: technical proposal review, independent scoring by expert reviewers, pitch presentations, due diligence, and final governance approval by the CoElevate Advisory Board. Startups that are not selected this time are encouraged to reapply in future cycles.

How to apply

Applications are submitted online. Founders should visit coelevate.sfhaccess.com, create an account with their full name, work email and a password, and select “Fund 2: WASH & Pharma R&D Innovation Fund.” They can then complete their company profile and submit, adding an invitation token if they have one. Applicants who already have an account can sign in and select Fund 2 directly.

At a glance

Fund: CoElevate Fund 2, WASH & Pharma R&D Innovation Fund (Cycle 2)

Opens: 1 September 2026 Closes: 30 October 2026

Funding: US$5,000–$10,000 in milestone-linked tranches, for 10–20% equity

Apply: coelevate.sfhaccess.com

Why it matters

“CoElevate was designed to close the gaps that hold back African innovators —access to capital, mentorship, and the platforms that support sustainable growth.”

Pharm. Dennis Aizobu, Managing Director, SFH Access

With the deadline of 31 October 2026 approaching, the message to founders is simple: if your venture is working on water, sanitation, pharmaceutical innovation or non-communicable diseases, this is the moment to put it forward.