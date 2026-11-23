HelpMe AI Solutions will release its public platform on 24 November 2026, offering a single AI interface for payments, airtime purchases, bill settlement, food ordering, logistics and related tasks, with voice support in Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and English.

HelpMe AI Solutions will release its public platform on 24 November 2026, offering a single AI interface for payments, airtime purchases, bill settlement, food ordering, logistics and related tasks, with voice support in Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa and English.

The company has framed the product as a response to the number of separate applications currently required for ordinary transactions in Nigeria, while also signalling longer-term interest in wider African accessibility.

The 25-year-old founder and CEO, Ezekiel, said the design rests on consolidating functions rather than multiplying apps.

“The idea behind HelpMe AI is to bring convenience into one place rather than building separate applications for every service. Think of it as having one assistant that can help you with different everyday needs whether it is making a payment, ordering food, buying airtime or arranging logistics.

Everything is designed to work together within one ecosystem.”

He contrasted the approach with single-purpose services. “What makes HelpMeAI different is that we are not focusing on just one service. Most existing platforms are built around a particular need, but we are bringing several everyday services together.”

Language coverage is presented as part of that difference. “Currently we have Igbo, Yoruba, English and Hausa, and you can use a voice in any of these languages to prompt the AI application.”

The firm displayed a minimum viable product at GITEX AI 2026. Ezekiel said the event supplied external commentary that is being used ahead of the public opening.

“GITEX AI 2026 gave us an opportunity to introduce what we are building, interact with people in the technology space and get different perspectives on the product.”

On launch day the company expects to present the combined set of services. “November 24 is an important day for us because that is when we are officially introducing HelpMe AI to the public. People should expect a platform that brings different everyday services together, including payments, airtime, food ordering, logistics and other services.”

Both individual users and small businesses are listed as target audiences. Ezekiel said individuals gain from reduced switching between applications, while businesses gain an additional route to customers. A dedicated business-onboarding area is already part of the platform and is expected to support post-launch growth alongside other partnerships.

Security of money transfers and personal details is described as a priority.

“Security and trust are very important to us, especially because we are dealing with services that involve people’s money. We understand that people need to feel safe before trusting a platform with their transaction. Our approach is to ensure that sensitive information and transactions are handled through appropriate security measures with users having a clear understanding of the actions they are taking.”

A prior technical difficulty involved the expense of API tokens; the team has since adopted a different model. On the longer horizon, Ezekiel placed the Nigerian launch inside a wider aim.

“Our vision goes beyond launching an application. We want to build a platform that becomes part of people’s everyday lives. We see a future where people can access essential services more easily through AI, regardless of where they are or how familiar they are with technology.”

Addressing residual scepticism about AI tools in the region, he emphasised local fit. “HelpMe AI is a Nigerian based AI and it works with the Nigeria ecosystem, plus it does what some international AI can’t do currently which is the fintech and commerce part of the application.”