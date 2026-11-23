When Mr. Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie assumes office as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc on January 1, 2027, he will take charge of a lender that has been transformed in scale, profitability and reach over the past five years, and one whose transformation he helped to drive from the inside. The […]

When Mr. Stanley Chiedoziem Amuchie assumes office as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc on January 1, 2027, he will take charge of a lender that has been transformed in scale, profitability and reach over the past five years, and one whose transformation he helped to drive from the inside.

The board of the bank announced his appointment as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Designate on November 19, 2026, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a notice to NGX Regulation Limited, the bank stated that the appointment had also been communicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC).

Amuchie, currently Executive Director and Chief Operations and Information Officer, succeeds Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, who retires from the board on December 31, 2026 upon completion of her contract tenure.

A succession long in the making

The transition follows a process the board had signalled to shareholders. At the 38th Annual General Meeting of the bank, held virtually on October 9, 2026, a shareholder sought clarity on the succession plan for the office of the chief executive.

In her response, the Chairman of the board, Mrs. Amaka Onwughalu, assured shareholders that the process was being handled by the Board Committee on Succession Planning, headed by Engr. Henry Obih.

Six weeks later, the board named a successor drawn from its own executive ranks, with regulatory approval already secured. The orderly handover reflects the governance culture the bank has sought to entrench, and it gives customers, staff and investors a clear line of sight into the next phase of its growth.

A legacy of growth

The new chief executive inherits a remarkable record. Onyeali-Ikpe joined the board in 2015 as Executive Director, Lagos and South West Directorate, and took over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on January 1, 2021. On assuming office, she set out a strategic agenda built on seven pillars, namely brand refresh, performance discipline, digital transformation, workforce transformation, service excellence, innovation and accelerated growth.

The results of that agenda are evident in the numbers. Profit before tax rose from N28.1 billion in 2020 to N347.7 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.4 per cent. Return on average equity improved from 10.5 per cent to 24.4 per cent over the same period, a gain of 13.9 percentage points.

Customer deposits grew from N1.699 trillion to N6.891 trillion, a CAGR of 32.3 per cent, while savings deposits rose from N424.4 billion in December 2020 to about N1.3 trillion in December 2025. Net loans and advances increased from N1.326 trillion to N4.282 trillion, representing a CAGR of 26.4 per cent. The customer base more than doubled, from about 5.7 million accounts in 2020 to over 12 million in 2025. By 2025, Fidelity Bank had emerged as the sixth largest bank in Nigeria.

Shareholders have shared in the gains. The share price of the bank, which closed 2020 at N2.52, traded at N23.00 in November 2026, more than nine times its level at the start of her tenure.

Her years at the helm also brought a series of landmark capital and funding transactions. In January 2021, the bank raised N41.213 billion through a 10-year unsecured subordinated local bond. In October 2021, it issued a US$400 million Eurobond at a coupon of 7.625 per cent, which was fully redeemed at maturity in October 2026. In 2024, a combined public offer and rights issue raised N175.85 billion (N146.25 billion from the public offer and N29.60 billion from the rights issue), and this was complemented by a N227.045 billion private placement in 2025. Total allotted equity proceeds from the three exercises came to about N402.9 billion, positioning the bank firmly within the new capital framework of the CBN.

In July 2023, the bank completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent equity stake in Union Bank UK Plc, which was subsequently rebranded as FidBank UK. The subsidiary gives the bank a strategic presence in the City of London and a platform to deepen cross-border banking services, facilitate trade and investment flows between Nigeria, the United Kingdom and other markets, and serve its corporate and retail customers with broader international capabilities.

The bank also opened doors to global markets for Nigerian businesses. Its flagship Fidelity Nigeria International Trade and Creative Connect (FNITCC), a curated marketplace that links Nigerian enterprises with international buyers, partners and investors, has been held in London (2022), Houston (2023) and Atlanta (2025). Participants have used the platform to showcase their products, secure offtake agreements and attract investment.

At home, the bank launched an SME Hub in 2025 to train businesses in financial planning, leadership and risk management, while its Fidelity Food Bank initiative distributes 10,000 food packs to vulnerable Nigerians in communities across the country.

Her leadership has earned wide recognition. She was conferred with the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) in 2023, received the Award for Excellence in Banking Leadership at the 2026 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, and was named Best Woman CEO in Banking at the Women’s Tabloid Awards 2026.

The man for the next phase

Amuchie brings to the office over 30 years of experience across audit, consulting, financial control, strategic planning, capital markets, operations and technology. More importantly, he brings an intimate knowledge of the bank and a hand in many of the achievements of the outgoing administration.

He joined Fidelity Bank in March 2021 as Chief Technical Consultant. In that role, he led the execution of the US$400 million Eurobond, which refinanced an earlier issue priced at 10.50 per cent and saved the bank about US$11.5 million a year over five years. He also secured the early release of US$128 million in cash deposits that had been held with the CBN for over 18 months. Fidelity Bank was the first institution to be credited, at least 12 months ahead of its peers, at a time when foreign currency liquidity was critical to the industry.

In January 2022, he was appointed to the board as Executive Director and Chief Operations and Information Officer. He leads the largest directorate in the bank, with over 3,500 staff, and oversees operations, information technology, investor relations, corporate finance, treasury and financial control.

He led the acquisition of Union Bank UK through a competitive bidding process. The deal gave Fidelity Bank its first international subsidiary in more than 20 years of holding an international banking licence, and he negotiated a US$40 million long term refinancing facility with the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) to support it. He also anchored the capital raising programme that strengthened the capital base of the bank and positioned it within the new regulatory capital regime.

On the technology front, Amuchie has driven the digital transformation agenda of the bank. He has championed process automation and self-service initiatives that cut turnaround times, introduced new digital payment solutions and delivered an automated, end to end trade finance platform in partnership with Union Systems. Under his watch, the bank strengthened its technology architecture, data management and cybersecurity to support rising digital onboarding and transaction volumes. Beyond his formal mandate, he has built several high value corporate and institutional relationships that contributed to the growth of the deposit base and foreign currency inflows of the bank.

Proven pedigree

Before Fidelity Bank, Amuchie spent over 18 years at Zenith Bank Plc, which he joined in February 2000 from Arthur Andersen (now KPMG Professional Services), where he began his career in 1995. At Zenith, he rose through eight promotions to become General Manager and Group Chief Financial Officer in July 2015, and later Group Zonal Head, before his exit in October 2018. He oversaw financial control and strategic planning for the group, including its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, Ghana, Sierra Leone and The Gambia.

He was a key member of the teams that delivered the 2004 listing of Zenith Bank on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, its 2012 Global Depositary Receipts listing on the London Stock Exchange and its 2014 and 2017 Eurobond issues. He also served as Chairman of Zenith Securities Limited and as a director on the boards of several Zenith subsidiaries.

Between 2019 and 2021, he served as Chief Technical Consultant to Mint Financial Technologies Limited (now Mintyn Bank), where he helped to build a fully digital bank that onboarded over 100,000 customers in its first year.

Amuchie graduated with First Class Honours in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Benin, where he emerged as the best graduating student in his department. He holds a Master of Science degree in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University (now Leeds Beckett University), United Kingdom, and is a doctoral candidate in Management of Technology and Innovation at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where his research examines IT talent migration in the Nigerian banking sector. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (HCIB), and has attended executive programmes at Harvard Business School, the Wharton School, INSEAD and Lagos Business School.

A future of promise

Amuchie combines financial, operational and technological expertise, which suits a banking industry being reshaped by recapitalisation, digital competition and the growth of cross-border trade. His leadership of the capital raising programme, the international expansion and the digital transformation of the bank places him in a strong position to consolidate the gains of the past five years.

In its statement, the board expressed confidence that his wealth of experience, strategic insight and deep understanding of the operations of the bank would provide strong leadership as Fidelity Bank pursues its ambition of delivering sustainable growth and exceptional value to its stakeholders.

For Fidelity Bank, the handover marks the close of one chapter and the opening of another. Onyeali-Ikpe leaves behind a legacy of growth. With Amuchie at the helm, the bank looks ahead to a future of promise.