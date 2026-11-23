CapitalSage Holdings, a diversified group spanning agribusiness, manufacturing, finance and healthcare, marked International Men’s Day with two days centred on the physical health, minds and growth of the men across its businesses.The celebration ran on 19 and 20 November under Fit for the Future, the Group’s adaptation of this year’s global theme, The Future Is […]

CapitalSage Holdings, a diversified group spanning agribusiness, manufacturing, finance and healthcare, marked International Men’s Day with two days centred on the physical health, minds and growth of the men across its businesses.

The celebration ran on 19 and 20 November under Fit for the Future, the Group’s adaptation of this year’s global theme, The Future Is Everyone.

Over the two days, men across the Group took part in a panel session, health checks, a mental health talk and a friendly football match.

On Thursday, three men at different stages of their careers shared one panel. A colleague early in his career spoke about mentorship and what his generation expects from work. A manager described how he builds teams where everyone shares in the success, and a senior leader closed the session with reflections on leadership, legacy and shared responsibility.

Friday began with health checks, as professionals from the Group’s Best Western Hospitals set up a clinic in the office and checked the men’s vitals.

Later in the day, men from the Group’s businesses in Nigeria and beyond joined a virtual session with positive and clinical psychologist Mohammed Ahmed. In a talk titled Strong Isn’t Silent, he spoke about men’s wellbeing and the future of work and shared practical ways for men to manage pressure and protect their mental health.

A friendly football match between men from across the Group’s businesses brought the celebration to a close.

“Our men give their best to their teams and their families, and this year we wanted to give something back to them,” said John Alamu, Founder and Group Managing Director of CapitalSage Holdings.

“We brought health professionals into the office and made room for conversations many men put off, because we want them healthy and confident about the years ahead. At CapitalSage, we talk a lot about going beyond. For our men, that starts with looking after themselves well enough to lead us into the next decade.”

About CapitalSage Holdings

CapitalSage Holdings is a diversified enterprise group with more than 20 operating companies across five divisions, JOHNVENTS Agri, IndCo, CapitalSage Technology, CapitalSage Vantage and Best Western Hospitals. The Group has operations in Nigeria, The Gambia, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Canada.