Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has challenged African entrepreneurs and tech professionals to embrace artificial intelligence without allowing it to weaken their capacity for independent thought, sound judgement and common sense.

Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, has challenged African entrepreneurs and tech professionals to embrace artificial intelligence without allowing it to weaken their capacity for independent thought, sound judgement and common sense.

Ekeh, who recently returned from a visit to SpaceX’s main Intelligence Station in Seattle, Washington, launched by Elon Musk, made the remarks during an interaction with young entrepreneurs and IT experts.

The visit, which was at the invitation of SpaceX, included his wife, Mrs Chioma Ekeh, CEO of TD Africa Distributions, the Authorised Distributors of Starlink in West Africa.

Speaking on Africa’s technological future, Ekeh warned that the continent has just two years to make a defining choice: remain dependent on foreign technology or take deliberate steps towards becoming a global technology leader for its own survival.

Drawing on decades of building technology businesses, he challenged the younger generation to move beyond consuming imported solutions and develop the ambition, expertise and capacity to shape Africa’s place in the global technology landscape.

His central message was clear: artificial intelligence is a powerful tool, but it must remain a tool in human hands. Africans, he argued, must not become so dependent on it that they lose the ability to reason, question, interpret their environment and make practical decisions.

He cautioned against confusing convenience with intelligence. While AI can research, analyse information, generate content and recommend solutions, its output still requires human judgement. A technically sound recommendation may not always reflect the cultural, social, economic and political realities of the African environment.

He observed that Africans possess a distinctive understanding of the world shaped by their lived experiences. These experiences are not always adequately represented in the data and assumptions informing artificial intelligence systems.

He also warned that excessive dependence on AI could produce a generation skilled at prompting machines but less confident in thinking independently. He advocated an approach to AI education that teaches people not only how to use the technology, but also how to question its outputs, verify information and recognis e its limitations.

Ekeh’s position was not an argument against artificial intelligence. Rather, he encouraged Africans to approach the technology with confidence, curiosity and critical thinking. For him, the real opportunity lies in using AI to expand human capacity while developing the intelligence, skills and infrastructure required to participate meaningfully in the global technology economy. He described is as “Digital Holy Science”.

Africa must move beyond technology consumption

Reflecting on Africa’s technology journey, Ekeh expressed confidence in the continent’s human potential. He pointed to the global achievements of entrepreneurs of African origin, including one of the world’s most influential technology entrepreneurs, Elon Musk, whom he described as a ‘one man super power’.

For Ekeh, such achievements reinforce the need for Africans to recognise their capacity to innovate, build businesses and influence the direction of global technology.

He also reflected on his own contribution to moving Nigeria and Africa beyond the role of technology consumers. Through decades of entrepreneurship, he has established and nurtured organizations across different segments of the technology value chain.

Task Systems, founded in 1987, introduced desktop publishing and computer graphics to Nigeria, transforming processes within the media and publishing industries. In 1996, he launched Stanoil in partnership with the then Elf Oil to pioneer the use of digital dispensing pumps at petrol stations.

Zinox Technologies Ltd., launched in 2001, went on to establish Sub-Saharan Africa’s first internationally certified computer brands, earning certifications from Intel and Microsoft.

Through TD Africa, he built a major technology and lifestyle distribution business that has connected more than 18 Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, as well as other global technology brands, with African markets. The strategic acquisition of Konga in 2018 further expanded the group’s interests into e-commerce and omnichannel retail, among other sectors.

These ventures represent different aspects of a broader ambition: building local capacity, creating technology businesses and strengthening Africa’s participation in the digital economy.

Ekeh acknowledged that the journey has not been without setbacks. His efforts to establish stronger indigenous technology infrastructure, including data centre capabilities more than 20 years ago, encountered significant challenges and financial losses. However, he sees these experiences as reminders of the scale of investment, technical expertise, reliable power and supportive policies required to build sustainable African technology systems.

He also recognised the contributions of other Nigerian entrepreneurs, engineers and technology professionals whose work continues to expand the continent’s digital capabilities. Their efforts, he suggested, demonstrate that Africa has the talent to build, adapt and contribute, rather than merely import and deploy solutions developed elsewhere.

Why Africa needs its own technology infrastructure

The conversation also examined the risks associated with excessive dependence on foreign technology platforms.

The recent global disruption affecting Microsoft 365 services offered a timely example. The outage disrupted access to services including Outlook, Teams and Copilot, affecting businesses, government operations and other organisations across different regions. It demonstrated how disruptions within a major technology ecosystem can have consequences far beyond the company providing the service.

Ekeh’s argument for African technology tools is therefore rooted in resilience and strategic independence. Africa needs solutions designed with its markets, languages, infrastructure conditions, regulatory environments and business realities in mind.

Homegrown technology does not mean rejecting global partnerships. It means developing the competence to build, maintain and control essential systems, while retaining the flexibility to work with international providers.

Government must provide the foundation

Ekeh also emphasised the responsibility of government in creating an environment where African technology innovators can thrive.

Beyond policy statements, governments must provide the technical and economic foundations for innovation. These include reliable electricity, affordable broadband, digital infrastructure, research funding, technology-focused education and transparent procurement systems that create opportunities for credible local innovators.

He also stressed the importance of government supporting indigenous technology development through policies that encourage local manufacturing, research, enterprise and the deployment of homegrown solutions.

Without this foundation, promising entrepreneurs may struggle to scale their ideas, while public and private institutions remain dependent on external systems.

Africa’s AI future: consumer or contributor?

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, economies and the future of work, Africa faces a defining choice. It can remain largely a market for technologies developed elsewhere, or invest in the talent, infrastructure, research and businesses needed to become a significant contributor.

The continent has considerable human capital, a growing technology ecosystem and unique problems that require innovative solutions. These conditions present opportunities for African entrepreneurs to develop applications and systems that address these challenges and compete beyond the continent.

However, participation in the AI revolution must go beyond using available platforms. Africa needs researchers, developers, data professionals, infrastructure providers and entrepreneurs who can build, adapt and improve the technologies shaping the future.

For Ekeh, the next generation must combine technological competence with sound judgement, creativity and an entrepreneurial mindset. AI can accelerate ideas and expand possibilities, but it cannot replace the human responsibility to think, make decisions and understand the society those technologies are meant to serve.

His message to the younger generation was ultimately a call to ambition: embrace the possibilities of artificial intelligence, but do not surrender common sense; learn from the world, but build solutions for Africa; and above all, do not settle for being consumers when the continent has the capacity to become a creator and contributor to the global technology future.